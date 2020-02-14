YAKIMA, Was. —Eisenhower effectively stymied the Big Nine’s leading scorer for much of Friday night’s regular-season finale.
Sunnyside’s Ethan Copeland struggled to get open against tight halfcourt defense and create quality shots when multiple defenders provided quick help, resulting in a low shooting percentage from the field. Still, the 6-foot-2 junior knocked down some tough jumpers and scored off of multiple offensive rebounds, so by the end of what was in many ways an off night that included several minutes on the bench, Copeland’s two free throws to seal a 65-62 overtime win gave him a game-high 25 points.
“A lot of those second-chance points are big for us because we’re not the biggest team,” Copeland said. “Whenever the ball goes up, I just want to go get it the best I can.”
Those putbacks, a quick release ready to go from just about anywhere and a knack for finding the open spot on the floor gave defenses headaches all season long. No one held Copeland under 13 points and he scored more than 20 in all but four games to finish with an average of 25.7 points per game, surpassing the mark Brad Ness set in 1977 as the highest in school history for a regular season.
He nearly capped it off in dramatic fashion, but a potential game-winner went through the net just after the shot clock expired with 1.1 seconds left in regulation. While Eisenhower senior Junebug Cardenas rarely left Copeland’s side when the Grizzlies had the ball in overtime, he managed to get free in transition and sink a clutch pull-up 3-pointer to tie the game at 62.
Grizzlies coach Bruce Siebol said Copeland’s athleticism provides a huge boost, noting he’s been a vital rebounding presence on one of the league’s smallest teams. Great leaping ability allows Copeland to finish around the rim, elevate over defenders for jump shots, and defend some of the league’s tallest players.
“He hangs every night,” Siebol said. “We have him and (Daniel Singleterry) switching on and off guarding the biggest guys in the Big Nine.”
Against Eisenhower that meant trying to help shut down Isaac McDonald, a 6-4 junior averaging 13 points per game. On one play in the second half, Copeland jumped up on a pump fake but got high enough that he still blocked McDonald’s shot from close range on the way down.
Copeland has put up 30 points on four different occasions, including a career high 42-point outburst two weeks ago in an 89-86 loss to Davis. Of course, that success has brought plenty of extra attention from defenses, often slowing down the Grizzlies’ entire offense.
“I think we’re a work in progress with that,” Siebol said. “It doesn’t really bother him, but it bothers the rest of the team. We’ve been working on it, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”
Four players other than Copeland hit 3-pointers against the Cadets, proving Sunnyside’s not lacking in spot-up shooters. The Grizzlies can also turn to a strong secondary scorer in Daniel Singleterry, who averages nearly 18 points per game and scored 13 of his 17 points against Ike in the final 10 minutes to help erase a nine-point deficit.
Sunnyside (5-7 CBBN, 7-13 overall) will need both of its scorers and more from everyone else to make any kind of run in the playoffs as the league’s No. 5 seed. Three road wins in loser-out games, beginning with next Tuesday’s game at Davis, would be required to earn a regional berth.
Siebol’s comfortable handing over more leadership to Copeland and Singleterry, two juniors who took huge steps forward this season on a roster devoid of seniors. Copeland spent the offseason preparing to take on the alpha role after his sophomore season when he averaged a little more than 14 points per game, so he’s eager to face the challenges that lie ahead.
“I worked on it and I feel confident when I have the ball,” Copeland said. “I feel like I can score whenever I want and just pride myself on that.”
Senior Teddy Rodriguez scored 19 points to lead Eisenhower, which finished the season 1-11 in league play and 2-18 overall.
SUNNYSIDE — Ethan Copeland 25, Daniel Singleterry 17, Isquierdo 0, Escamilla 5, Maldonado 9, Navarro 2, Rodriguez 7, Gonzalez 0, Ramirez 0. Totals 23-63 8-12 65.
EISENHOWER — Corbray 0, Teddy Rodriguez 19, Yeager 10, Spurrier 2, Cardenas 8, Abram Fernandez 12, Korevaar-Dorsey 2, Isaac McDonald 9, Sanchez 0, Adams 0. Totals 24-56 8-10 62.
Sunnyside=17=7=15=17=9=—=65
Eisenhower=16=12=15=13=6=—=62
3-point goals: Sunnyside 11-29 (Singleterry 4-9, Copeland 3-9, Maldonado 2-3, Escamilla 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4). Eisenhower 6-21 (Rodriguez 2-6, Fernandez 2-10, McDonald 1-3, Yeager 1-1). Rebounds: Sunnyside 35 (Copeland 13, Singleterry 6), Eisenhower 37 (Fernandez 8). Turnovers: Sunnyside 16, Eisenhower 15. Steals: Sunnyside 9, Eisenhower 6. Fouls: Sunnyside 10, Eisenhower 12. Fouled out — None.