When, to his total shock, Amha Alemeneh was crowned Eisenhower's Homecoming king two weeks ago it was a cool nod of recognition for the cross country program. What's more, it was a sweep — good friend Ciera Reyes, also a runner, was named the court's queen.
"We had so much fun with that," Alemeneh said. "It started as a kind of a joke and just took off. We had to make a video and we decided to do one with me as Rapunzel and Ciera as my Prince Charming. It was a big hit, which was incredible. Nobody could remember the last time runners were king and queen, but we're pretty sure I'm the first Ethiopian."
Yeah, assume that.
Coach Phil English has long tapped into ethnic diversity to find his hearty lungs and legs, but, yes, Ethiopia is a first. And what a find he has been, growing from a soft-spoken freshman with no distance-running background to a senior leader in a program with two state-ranked teams that swept the CBBN league titles on Tuesday.
"There aren't many times you get to be a leader of a team and I'm enjoying it very much," he said. "Everyone has been so kind to me and flexible with how I try to help others and set an example. I yell at them to pick it up sometimes, and it works because we're close-knit. When I think back to freshman year, just starting out, it feels like I've come a long way."
In every way imaginable.
• • •
Born in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Alemeneh and his family immigrated to the U.S. when he was 3 years old. He has returned to his homeland twice, most recently in middle school just after the family earned its citizenship here.
Anyone with even minimal knowledge of world athletics knows that neighboring east African nations Kenya and Ethiopia have produced most of the best distance runners in history. So, of course, the Cadets had a natural.
Well, not exactly. It was more of an evolution.
"I came out for track in seventh and eighth grade but wasn't interested in anything longer than the 800 and I tried other events like the javelin," he explained. "I was second in the 800 at the All-City meet without really doing longer workouts."
So English got to work, sending varsity runners Jonas Price and Alfonso Cuevas to chat with the youngster about giving cross country a try. Then the coach made a pitch to his parents.
"My first thought was, no way," Alemeneh admitted. "I heard the stories about Mister (English) killing everyone with tough workouts — it was a little intimidating and I had never run cross country. I was very iffy about it."
But as he prepared to exit middle school and enter Eisenhower, he realized maybe it was the right move. Not just for the curiosity of untapped potential, but because running really was in his blood.
"I wanted to do something in high school and the idea of training with the runners lingered with me," Alemeneh said. "I saw highlights of Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia's three-time Olympic gold medalist) and the way he ran inspired me. Someone so small but so quick and strong, he was amazing."
Alemeneh rose to Ike's No. 5 spot by the end of his first season, and a year later was one of the state's best sophomores with a 15:57 run on the 5,000-meter course at the state championships.
That ascension, like many of his peers unfortunately, hit a roadblock during the pandemic. Remote learning was a struggle, his focus on running waned and he was involved in a car accident — all factors that created a "dark time" during much of his junior year.
"There was a lot of mental stress then and it was hard to work through," he revealed. "I was falling out of shape and sometimes I just didn't want to run. Nobody got hurt in the accident but I had a lot of anxiety about driving and wouldn't even do it for a while. It took time but now I feel great, 100 percent, and the turnaround started last spring. I look at this as my redemption year."
Alemeneh is indeed finding that form again, having run 16:06 for 5,000 this season and, most recently, placing second in Tuesday's final CBBN all-league meet. Next up for Ike's sixth-ranked boys is the district meet next week and a hopeful return to Pasco.
With his rise through the program and his thoughtful perspective, Alemenah had English's full confidence in a new leadership role this fall. He's bright, funny and popular — just ask the student body that voted him Homecoming king based, in no small part, on a Rapunzel video.
But he's also motivated in special ways. Emerging through Eisenhower's running program brought him in touch with his Ethiopian roots. Running, in a very real way, is a tribute.
"Cross country and track are close to me personally, especially now as a senior," Alemenah said. "They are the main things that keep me connected to back home. I'm proud of that and always will be."
