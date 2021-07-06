Back after a canceled year and pushed a bit later in the summer, the All-State Baseball Series will draw 72 of the state's top high school seniors to Yakima this weekend.
Two games will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Parker Faller Field, and the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association will hold its Hall of Fame banquet Saturday night at the Yakima Convention Center.
Three of the four local players selected for the Series will play in Saturday's first eight-inning game at 11:30 a.m. East Valley's Dillan Morrow, a pitcher and outfielder, will be a member of Team Adams while West Valley teammates Connor Schlect and Blake Leaverton, both pitchers, are on Team Baker.
Rainier and St. Helens will take the field in the second game at 3 p.m. with Eisenhower catcher Ryan Fowler on the St. Helens squad.
On Sunday, the third-place game is slated for 10:45 a.m. followed by the championship game at 1:45 p.m.
Head coaches include Skyview's Seth Johnson (Adams), Lynden's Cory White (Baker), Arlington's Scott Striegel (Rainier) and Pullman's Kevin Agnew (St. Helens). Full rosters can be found at http://allstatebaseball.com/.