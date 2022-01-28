With a pair of 216 scores in the final four Baker games, Eisenhower's girls bowling team rallied to beat Eastmont for the CBBN district title on Friday at Nob Hill Lanes.
The Cadets, who shared the league title with Eastmont and split their regular-season meetings, finished with a score of 3,546 to best the Wildcats by 68 pins. Both teams advance to the Class 4A state championships at Narrows Plaza in University Place on Feb. 5.
It was a successful day on many levels for Eisenhower as senior Laurel Heesemann won the district's individual title and was named the CBBN's bowler of the year for the second straight season. Ike coach Chad Quesnell and Davis' Nicole Mills were named co-coaches of the year.
In addition to the Cadets' team, West Valley's Evka Ball and Sunnyside's Mya Martinez earned individual berths to state.
Eastmont set the early pace and held onto it as Eisenhower trailed by six pins after three complete games and 48 pins at the conclusion of the third Baker game. Ike's first 216 Baker score shot the home team into the lead, but Eastmont regained the advanatage and led by 10 pins with two Bakers left.
The Cadets then took the lead back by three pins and pulled away in the finale with their second 216.
Heesemann, last season's district runner-up, dominated the day with her 599 three-game series, which included a 231 middle game. Wenatchee's Charlene Campbell was second at 552.
Eisenhower's Ada Querin was fifth at 507 and Ball was sixth three pins back. Martinez was 10th and secured the final state-qualifying spot.
Davis finished third in the team standings with Makayla Mitchell leading the way.
Team scores: Eisenhower 3,546, Eastmont 3,478, Davis 3,056, West Valley 2,937, Wenatchee 3,280.
Winner: Laurel Heeseman (Ike) 599 (192, 231, 176).
Local highlights: 5, Ada Querin (Ike) 507 (196); 6, Evka Ball (WV) 504 (185); 10, Mya Martinez (Su) 462 (172); 11, Kaylynn Jeffery (Ike) 449; 12, Brianna Herrera (Su) 448; 13, Makayla Mitchell (D) 437; 14, Haley Hammontree (Ike) 429; 16, Sam Ostriem (WV) 421; 17, Anya Boughton (D) 414; 19, Elizabeth Sutton (D) 411.
