Eisenhower's girls basketball team appeared comfortable for most of Friday evening.

Backed by a large crowd and fueled by a 30-point night from senior Mary Jones, the Cadets took a lead in the first quarter and did not relinquish it on the way to a 59-52 upset win over rival Davis, which walked away with its first CBBN loss.

“It feels phenomenal,” said Eisenhower coach Ray Harris, who got a win on his birthday. “We’ve had a lot of lumps but we remember we’re something to deal with … We came into this game knowing we could do this.”

The Cadets spent most of the night playing gritty defense and patient offense, creating turnovers and pouncing on the Pirates’ mistakes to create a 12-point lead in the third quarter, their longest of the game.

The visitors entered the final quarter in a nine-point hole.

But, come crunch time, a switch flipped for Davis. Slowly, menacingly, bit by bit and play by play, the Pirates gained ground on their rivals, exhibiting that tenacity and resilience that so many undefeated teams must possess in close games.

After back-to-back fouls gave Davis three-point plays, Eisenhower found some breathing room in a Jones bucket and junior Nevaeh Lopez converted a free throw. The Cadets’ led 53-44.

Then senior Esmeralda Galindo took over. She tallied 11 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Pirates were sailing.

Jones, who had dominated the paint and the game to that point, missed a layup after a beautiful spin move and was soundly defended by Galindo in a drive to the hoop.

Galindo hit a deep three pointer and scored again off a turnover. The visiting fans roared. With barely a minute to play, Davis trailed 53-52.

It took only a moment for that momentum to vanish. Eisenhower junior Ayana Gallegos wove through the defense as the clock wound down and deposited her fourth and fifth points of the contest. The Pirates wouldn’t score again.

Eisenhower created a turnover and Jones put the game on ice, tying her season high. Seconds later, she had an opportunity to put up a new personal best, but missed a free throw.

“It feels good,” Jones said about her high-scoring night. “But I wish I would have made that last free throw.”

Lopez brought down the rebound and, once again, steadied the Cadets with her free throws. She finished the night with eight points and went 6 of 8 from the charity stripe.

“From the beginning of the season, everybody’s been praying on our downfall. They’ve been underestimating us,” Jones said, whose impact was felt on both ends. “If we beat Davis, we’ll prove them wrong, we’ll make a statement.”

The Cadets fared better than the first contest between the rivals, when the Pirates won 75-67. Part of that was Eisenhower’s ability to score and defend inside.

Davis’s star senior Shaela Allen-Greggs was away attending a scholarship interview. Without her presence, Jones was able to drive into the paint and the Cadets contested rebounds. Galindo drove inside plenty but was often contesting layups with one or two Eisenhower defenders.

“Defensively, she kind of holds it down in the back for us,” said Akil White of Allen-Greggs’ absence. “Offensively, when we get kind of stagnant sometimes, we can throw it down there and run some offense around her.”

Senior Nevaeh Patterson scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half to join Galindo in double figures. Junior Leilani Johnson added eight points of her own and went 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

It was senior night for the Cadets, but several younger players proved to be key contributors. Sophomore Ariana Ramos was 4 of 4 from the stripe. She ended the game with six points, created important turnovers and returned to the floor late after going to the bench with an injury. Sophomore Melia Contreras registered two 3-pointers and six points.

White and Harris were full of praise for their opponents after the game.

“They’re playing good basketball this time of year, I’m hoping we don’t have to play them again,” White said.

“I tip my hats to the Pirates, they’re a tough team,” Harris said.

Davis will finish its regular season at West Valley and Eisenhower will journey to Wenatchee.

Ike will open district play Tuesday, while Davis will host Sunnyside on Thursday in the CBBN district title game.

EISENHOWER – Gallegos 5, Lopez 8, Mendoza, Ramos 6, Contreras 6, Serna 4, Espinoza 0, Davis 0, Mercedes 0, Bryan 0, Frederick 0, Ceballos 0, Litrell 0, Mary Jones 30

DAVIS – Johnson 8, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 28, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 2, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 12

Eisenhower=13=18=13=15=--=59

Davis=12=12=11=17=--=52