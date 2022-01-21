Given the erratic and sparse opportunities to play lately, it shouldn’t be surprising that finding a rhythm and sustaining an effort aren’t easy things to do right now.
Throw in an empty gym for a postponed crosstown rivalry, which was thrown back on the schedule a day earlier, and everybody can be forgiven for being out of sorts.
But one good half was enough for Kiana Yesiki, Analyssa Maldonado and the Eisenhower Cadets, who fired in 45 points in the first half, built a 20-point lead at the break and held that margin to the finish in a 69-49 victory over Davis in CBBN girls basketball Friday night at Davis.
Eisenhower coach Ray Harris, whose team went nearly three weeks without a game, loved the effort in the first half. But after that, when Ike struggled to resume that level of play, not so much.
“When we play selfless basketball, we’re a tough team to beat,” he said. “But part of changing the culture is learning how to play with a lead. To keep executing on the offensive end and not give up easy baskets on the defensive end. It was frustrating, but when we’re this far into the season and not playing games regularly it’s tough.”
Coming off Tuesday’s 49-44 win at Sunnyside, the Cadets started fast and got faster. After an 18-point opening period, Ike put up 27 in the second quarter — more than the entire second half.
Yesiki flashed her versatile game, hitting three 3-pointers and driving the lane for 20 of her 26 points by halftime. Maldonado’s pace was the same as she buried a trio of 3-pointers and contributed 15 of her 22 points en route to the 45-25 halftime lead.
While Eisenhower employed its long-range skills well by hitting 10 triples, the Cadets got an impressive 12-rebound effort from 6-foot sophomore Anna Hull.
“Anna had a great night,” Harris said. “She’s only getting better and as we go along she’s causing more and more problems inside.”
Davis, which had an even longer stretch going 27 days without a game, showed plenty of resilience in the second half, outscoring Ike in the third quarter while doing a better job defending Ike’s shooters.
Sophomore Esmeralda Galindo used her attack-the-basket style to roll up 22 points, and junior Sara Rodriguez and sophomore Leilani Johnson both hit a pair of 3-pointers, scored nine points and combined for 15 rebounds. Rodriquez had a team-high nine of those boards — not bad for a 5-foot-2 guard.
“Esmeralda is a phenomenal player,” Harris added. “Davis played a strong third quarter and just kept pushing.”
The Cadets extended their unbeaten league record to 5-0 and are 9-3 overall. Ike was supposed to travel to Eastmont on Saturday but with that game postponed for COVID issues it won’t play again until hosting Moses Lake on Friday.
Davis (1-3, 3-8) plays at West Valley on Tuesday.
EISENHOWER — Ramirez 0, Lopez 6, Analyssa Maldonado 22, Ramos 1, Contreras 0, Ceballos 0, Serna 1, Sanchez 0, Hull 6, Tobiness 6, Kiana Yesiki 26, Frederick 1.
DAVIS — Johnson 3, Esmeralda Galindo 22, Carrillo 0, Rodriguez 9, Hohner 0, Bueno 5, Allen-Greggs 4.
Eisenhower=18=27=9=15=—=69
Davis=13=12=13=11=—=49
Highlights: Yesiki (E) 8 rebs, 4 blks; Maldonado (E) 4 3p; Anna Hull (E) 12 rebs; Sara Rodriguez (D) 9 rebs. 2 3p; Leilani Johnson (D) 6 rebs, 2 3p; Shayla Allen-Greggs (D) 6 rebs.
