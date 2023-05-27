PUYALLUP — After a heartbreaking shootout loss to the hosts Friday night, Davis left no doubt it belonged in Renton Saturday afternoon.
Midfielder Edwin Diaz delivered three assists to carry the No. 13 seed Pirates past Tahoma, 3-1, for third place in 4A. Ezrah Ochoa's 20th goal broke a single-season school record to add a little more history to the program's first-ever trophy.
"I think getting this taste of that is going to lead to us wanting more," first-year coach Cristian Gonzalez said. "It's going to be fun. It's going to be difficult to get back here because there's going to be a target on our back."
Davis peaked at the right time, winning eight of its last 10 matches to finish 17-5. The only setbacks came at Eastmont in a 2-1 loss where the Pirates largely dominated in the second half, and Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to No. 8 Puyallup.
They made a habit of starting strong, and it took less than eight minutes for Diaz to find Rojas behind Tahoma's defense on a counterattack. A long, lofted pass about six minutes later gave Cipriano Acosta just enough room to roll a ball into the far left corner from the edge of the box, putting Davis ahead 2-0.
Gonzalez said some fatigue showed late in the first half, when Tahoma scored its only goal. But the Pirates found a quick response off of an early second-half turnover, when Diaz intercepted a pass and quickly played Ochoa in free for a confident finish.
Volunteer assistant Jakob Avila inspired Gonzalez's pregame speech, preaching a message of how some teams let their semifinal loss carry over into a third-place match, while others find a way to bounce back and play their best. Gonzalez reminded his players they earned this opportunity by always maintaining their same style and encouraged them to show it one last time.
Rojas tallied three goals over his last two games while Diaz never slowed down on a postseason tear that featured six goals in six matches. Gonzalez said the first team all-CBBN selection proved himself to be a great teammate while thriving as the primary creator for a dangerous attack.
"Every time I feel like Edwin has reached a limit, he does something different and breaks through a new barrier, whether it's his shots, his assists, his effort," Gonzalez said. "He's so well-rounded."
Diaz, Rojas and Ochoa are all among the eight junior starters for a team featuring only two seniors, both of whom saw action Saturday. Gonzalez said defenders Jose Perez and Edgar Mercado will be missed, but the returners offer plenty of enticing potential for next season.
It won't be easy for the co-CBBN coach of the year to maintain the standard he's set during his debut season. But he gave most of the credit to his players, noting they've always possessed the talent to find success against the state's best teams.
"We all have to bring our level up, mine included," Gonzalez said. "This is going to force us to have to get better."
First half: 1, Davis, Ethan Rojas (Edwin Diaz), 8:00. 2, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Diaz), 14:00. 3, Tahoma, Kaleb Steinle (Ignacio Brandan), 32:00.
Second half: 4, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Diaz), 42:00.
