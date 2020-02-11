YAKIMA, Wash. — Eisenhower coach Ray Harris keeps emphasizing to his tam the importance of offensive rebounding, which he still calls a “work-in-progress” for the Cadets.
He’ll be able to provide some strong evidence to back up his words after Tuesday night, when Eisenhower held on for a 47-46 win to complete a season sweep of rival Davis thanks to two key offensive boards for Kiana Yesiki. The sophomore said her dad always reminds her of NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s famous catchphrase, “board man gets paid,” and she finished with 11 rebounds to complement a game-high 20 points.
The last two came on a putback with barely a minute left to put Eisenhower ahead 47-44, and before that she got fouled after a rebound and made one of two free throws. Yesiki also scored four second-chance points in the first half, which the Cadets ended on a 14-3 run to take a 23-21 lead into halftime.
“I think we all just had that pep talk and we were just like, ‘we need to get hyped up’ and stuff, so that way we could start getting some buckets,” Yesiki said.
They struggled to find any offense early in both halves against the Pirates’ 2-3 zone defense, which helped them jump out to an early 18-9 lead on Lochlyn Hoberg’s putback midway through the second quarter. The 6-foot-3 forward posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, grabbing several key offensive rebounds of her own.
Harris gave plenty of praise to a resilient Davis team playing without freshman guard Nevaeh Patterson, the Cadets’ second-leading scorer before she suffered a season-ending injury at Eastmont last Friday. When Ike’s Lexi Tobiness and Jessica Valentinez hit back-to-back threes to tie the game at 29, the Pirates found an answer by ending the third quarter on a 9-0 run capped off by a Sara Rodriguez three.
“They played together, they played with energy,” Harris said “Their bigs really stepped up tonight.”
Harris and Yesiki said the Cadets got a huge boost from Tobiness, who sank two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions early in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points. Eisenhower finally went ahead thanks to Mia Rodriguez’s 3-point play and Harris said they kept their composure well down the stretch while hitting enough free throws to hold off a late Davis rally.
Ike ended a 20-game losing streak against Davis with a 55-33 win earlier this year, so Harris and Yesiki understand how important the two wins were to the program they both joined this season. However, Harris knows there’s plenty of room for growth with a 7-11 overall record and 5-6 mark in league play, and Yesiki said the Cadets are looking forward to Senior Night against Sunnyside on Friday, followed by the district tournament.
“We’ve grown a lot since the beginning of the season,” Yesiki said. “We really feel like we’re going to do really good.”
Davis (4-7 CBBN, 6-13 overall) will conclude its regular season Thursday at West Valley before entering the postseason as the league’s No. 5 seed, one spot behind Ike.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 20, Johnson 0, Sanchez 0, Mia Rodriguez 10, Woody 0, Valentinez 5, Lexi Tobiness 11, Rios 0, Webber 1. Totals 15-62 14-21 47.
DAVIS — Schloss 3, Munoz 2, Alvarado 9, Gomez 3, A. Rodriguez 0, Valentinez 4, S. Rodriguez 3, Lochlyn Hoberg 13, Trimble 7, Greggs 2. Totals 16-49 9-21 46.
Eisenhower=9=14=6=18=—=47
Davis=13=8=17=8=—=46
3-point goals — Eisenhower 5-20 (Tobiness 3-6, Valentinez 1-6, Rodriguez 1-6). Davis 5-18 (Roxy Alvarado 2-6, Sara Rodriguez 1-1, Daisia Trimble 1-2, Samantha Gomez 1-3). Rebounds — Eisenhower 39 (Yesiki 11, Tobiness 9), Davis 50 (Hoberg 14). Turnovers — Eisenhower 7, Davis 16. Steals — Eisenhower 5, Davis 1. Fouls — Eisenhower 13, Davis 17. Fouled out — None.