Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp again ranks among the best pass-catchers statistically in the NFL.
The Davis graduate, four-time All-American at Eastern Washington and fourth-year pro is putting up numbers that rival his career-bests of 2019.
Ahead of Tuesday's game between Baltimore and Dallas, Kupp was tied for 10th in receptions with 74 and on pace to better his 94 catches of 2019. He's 16th in yards (836) and is at a clip that would nearly match the 1,161 he totaled last year.
And while he's found the end zone just twice this season after tying for second in 2019 with 10 touchdown receptions, he is tops among receivers in one category — yards after catch (YAC).
Kupp's 487 YAC put him ahead of Washington's Terry McLaurin (468) and Rams teammate Robert Woods (451) among receivers. Versatile New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara leads the NFL with 631 YAC.
Kupp and the Rams, whose offense and defense rank top-three in the league, are tied atop the NFC West with the Seahawks at 8-4. Los Angeles was a 23-16 winner Nov. 15 in the first matchup between the rivals.
They're set to meet again Sunday, Dec. 27 in Seattle.
The Rams host New England on Thursday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIII, which was won by the Patriots, 13-3, in February 2019.
Kupp didn't play in that game after having suffered a season-ending knee injury against Seattle in Week 10 of the 2018 season. His presence this time around is a point of emphasis for longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
“Offensively, it’s a lot of the core things that we saw a couple of years ago,” Belichick said this week during a news conference. “But Sean (McVay, Rams coach) has broadened the offense. He’s brought in some different things and of course, seeing Kupp in this game, we didn’t see him two years ago. He certainly makes a big difference. So there are some similarities, but there are plenty of differences, as well.”
Thursday's game is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m. and will be televised by FOX and the NFL Network.