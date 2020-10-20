The Yakima School District this week took another step toward the return of high school sports by approving in-person training outdoors for all activities.
The move follows two important decisions earlier this month:
• On Oct. 9, the WIAA Executive Board voted to extend the current open-coaching period through Dec. 19, adding three weeks to a contact period that for some counties started on Sept. 28.
In the WIAA's release about the decision it reasoned that "many schools are still unable to practice due to county health metrics and school district decisions. This extension allows for additional potential practice days for all schools later this fall."
That followed state officials and the WIAA releasing new return-to-play guidance for prep sports, shifting from Phase benchmarks to number of positive cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate. The WIAA hopes this will "give greater flexibility to school administrators" for allowing coaches to begin practices.
• Last week Yakima County moved from a modified Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the state's coronavirus reopening plan.
Sozo Sports Complex, which felt the brunt of the sports shutdown in Central Washington, will host 2-and 3-kilometer races Saturday afternoon.
The event sponsored by the Sun City Harriers is the second of four that Sozo will host this month and next.
Eisenhower cross country coach Phil English said the event is expected draw high school runners from around the state and will follow all local, state and USATF guidelines for holding events during the pandemic.