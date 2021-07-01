KENNEWICK — Not even in kindergarten the last time Yakima's girls won the Media Classic, a trio of upstart juniors from the Valley took care of that tiresome drought on Thursday.
Eisenhower's Kiana Yesiki and Ellensburg's Dylan Philip set the pace with 16 points apiece and Prosser's Halle Wright helped close the deal with a full-court effort as Yakima defeated the Tri-Cities 71-65 in the annual all-star basketball clash at Kamiakin High School.
Yakima's last win in the series, which dates back to 1994, was in 2007 when Zillah's Joelle Patterson led the locals to a 96-93 win — a point total that remains a record for a Valley squad.
Yesiki, the CBBN's player of the year, hit 6 of 9 shots and added seven rebounds and four assists. The multi-talented Philip, who's already reached 1,000 points for her career and was the CWAC's offensive MVP in soccer, connected on 7 of 12 shots with a pair of 3-pointers, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
"It was fun playing with these girls. We had a good bond and clicked together right away," Yesiki said. "It was a pretty cool experience."
The Tri-Cities used a 21-13 third quarter to open a 53-49 lead. But Yakima finished well, outscoring TC 22-12 in the final period.
After hitting seven 3-pointers in the first half, Yakima made only two in the second half but shifted its focus inside where Wright was highly effective. The CWAC MVP netted 13 points, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and had four steals.
Analyssa Maldonado, Yesiki's junior teammate at Ike, hit two 3-pointers, scored eight points and blocked three shots.
Yakima outrebounded the Tri-Cities 52-37 and Wapato's Nyah Alvarado helped that cause with seven boards, and East Valley's Karina Hibbitt had three assists. Alvarado and Hibbitt are seniors.
Hanford junior Lliana Moran led the Tri-Cities with 18 points and Pasco's Mya Groce was the only other double-digit scorer with 11.
YAKIMA — Kiana Yesiki 16, Sanchez 6, Dylan Philip 16, Galindo 3, Wilson 3, Hibbitt 0, Maldonado 8, Halle Wright 13, Patterson 6, Alvarado 0. Totals 29-76 4-10 71.
TRI-CITIES — Lliana Moran 18, Thomas 7, Pink 5, Ray 2, Mya Groce 11, Mackey 4, Hays 0, Jacobo 3, French 8, Gebers 7. Totals 23-61 10-18 65.
Yakima, 18, 18, 13, 22 - 71
Tri-Cities, 12, 20, 21, 12 - 65
Yakima highlights: Wright 9 rebs, 4 stls; Nyah Alvarado 7 rebs; Yesiki 7 rebs, 4 assts; Philip 5 rebs, 3 stls; Karina Hibbitt 3 assts; Analyssa Maldonado 3 blks; 9 3p.