YAKIMA, Wash. — For the Valley's high school wrestlers, the hay might not be completely in the barn but it's piling up fast.
That's because it's February.
It's the postseason.
This weekend, with district tournaments close by at Davis, Ellensburg and Highland, the first steps will be taken for teams and individuals who have one destination in mind — Tacoma in two weeks for Mat Classic XXXII.
Regional tournaments next week will be flung far and wide across the state so this is the best chance to see the Valley's best wrestlers and eight state-ranked teams before the big show on Feb. 21-22.
CBBN: Davis is hosting the two-day event with Friday's opening round set for 5 p.m. followed by quarterfinals at 7:30.
On Saturday, semifinals are slated for 11:30 a.m. with the championship finals on two mats set for 4 p.m. As we know with these tournaments, times are approximate.
Third-ranked Sunnyside is loaded and ready to defend its title with two-time district champions Fabian Ortega and Andrew Macias leading the way.
The top four placers advance to 4A Region II at Skyline High School in Issaquah, where the CBBN links with the Kingco. The CBBN's No. 4 qualifier will face the Kingco's No. 5 in a pig-tail before the main brackets start.
Single-day tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
CWAC: Ellensburg is hosting what is undoubtedly the toughest district in the state with top-ranked Toppenish joined by No. 4 Selah, No. 5 Othello and No. 6 Ellensburg.
Horacio Godinez, Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero are all seeking repeat titles for Toppenish, which is aiming for its sixth straight district title. Selah's Amadeo Flores Pimentel and Drury are two-time district winners.
Friday's first round starts at 4 p.m. with quarterfinals at 6:30. Semifinals on Saturday are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with the championship finals projected to start at 5.
The top five advance to 2A Region IV at East Valley of Spokane.
SCAC West: Highland is hosting the single-day event on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Granger is ranked No. 1 and returns with six former champions in Oscar Alvarez, Jeremiah Salcedo, Abel Nava, Ramiro Jimenez, Diego Isiordia and Gage Cook. Salcedo is going for a four-year career sweep, and Isiordia is aiming for a third title.
But third-ranked Zillah has won the last two district team titles and has three former champs in Joel Coronel, Emmanuel Troncoso and Dawson Husted. Corornel, a junior, is a two-time district winner.
The top four advance to 1A Region III and won't have to go far as Granger is hosting.
GIRLS: The CBBN is headed to Wenatchee for the District 6 tournament, which Sunnyside has owned for the last six years. The Grizzlies went 6-0 in league duals, winning by an average margin of 61-13.
First-round matches and quarterfinals will be contested on Friday, with competition resuming Saturday at 10 a.m.
CWAC and SCAC West girls will be at Wahluke for the District 5 tournament, which will feature fourth-ranked Toppenish and No. 7 Granger. The top four from District 5 and 6 advance to Region IV at Othello.