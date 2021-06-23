Who would've imagined a full school year of athletics could be squeezed down, jumbled around and masked up over less than four months and stellar achievements would still shine through?
Well it somehow happened with perseverance leading the way across three compressed seasons, starting with fall, charging into spring and then wrapping up with winter — which didn't reach its conclusion until last week for the CBBN.
With that tight window, and with the return of the Yakima Valley Sports Awards Banquet on Thursday, the winter sports finalists have been chosen and Eisenhower led the way with seven over eight categories — six individual sports, team and coach.
Selah has six winter finalists, including three in the team division with boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming.
West Valley and Sunnyside checked in with five nominations with 13 schools being represented among the winter finalists.
Five finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff. The Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club has a vote in the awards.
The Yakima Valley Sports Awards Banquet presented by Les Schwab, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 509-961-1004.
The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
WINTER FINALISTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clay Delp
Zillah junior
Averaged 20 points over 15 games for league and district champions that went 14-1.
Haden Hicks
Prosser senior
Broke 52-year-old school record for career scoring, averaged 17.4 over 11 games.
Logan Kinloch
West Valley senior
Three-time all-leaguer led Rams to second straight unbeaten run through CBBN.
Noah Pepper
Selah senior
CWU signee averaged 27.4 points in final season, nearly 2,000 points over four years.
Daniel Singleterry
Sunnyside senior
CBBN first-team pick reached 1,000 career points while averaging 24 points this season.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trista Hull
La Salle senior
Boise State-bound post averaged 18.5 points over 15 games and reached 1,000 for career.
Dylan Philip
Ellensburg junior
Three-time all-CWAC and 2A all-state guard was the leading scorer for league champions.
Ashlynn Sylve
East Valley senior
Northwest Nazarene signee has been an all-CWAC standout since her freshman year.
Halle Wright
Prosser junior
Voted the CWAC's most valuable player for averaging over 20 points in 13 games.
Kiana Yesiki
Eisenhower junior
Named the CBBN's player of the year and also made league's all-defense first team.
---
BOYS WRESTLING
Eli Barajas
Sunnyside senior
Jamestown commit and former 4A state champion was 10-0 with two pins at district.
Gage Cook
Granger junior
Two-time 1A state champion needed only 51 seconds to record two district pins at 285.
Andrew Macias
Sunnyside senior
Two-time 4A state runner-up and three-time medalist was 10-0, headed to Providence.
Abel Nava
Toppenish junior
Two-time 1A state champion pinned a Mat Classic runner-up in the SCAC district finals.
Jesse Salinas
Selah junior
With two Mat Classic medals already, won CWAC district title over another state medalist.
---
GIRLS WRESTLING
Ruby Clark
Toppenish freshman
Finished debut season with a 16-0 record and three pins for the 140 regional title.
Lynette Espinoza
Davis freshman
Made quick work of the 100-pound regional bracket, recording two first-period falls.
Lexie Garza
Wapato sophomore
A state medalist as a freshman captured the SCAC district title at 130 pounds.
Ruby Rios
Toppenish sophomore
Nationally ranked state medalist was 12-0 with three pins for the regional 155 title.
Shealynn Spino
Eisenhower sophomore
Two pins in the first period earned a regional title and completed an 11-0 season.
---
BOYS SWIMMING
Charlie Hudson
Selah sophomore
Valley's top freestyle sprinter with CWAC district titles in the 50 and 100 free.
Ian Muffet
Zillah sophomore
CWAC Showcase winner in 500 free, ranked second in the Valley in four events.
Joey Oplinger
Eisenhower senior
Broke a 25-year-old school record in diving and led Valley in the 100 butterfly.
Tyke Stewart
Eisenhower senior
Valley's second-best in 100 back and diving and swam on fastest 400 free relay.
Coleman Wright
Prosser senior
The CWAC district champion in the 100 breast led the Valley in four events.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
Evka Ball
West Valley sophomore
After posting WV's second-best league average, placed fifth at CBBN district.
Haley Hammontree
Eisenhower freshman
Solid league average of 160.5 for CBBN district runner-up Cadets.
Laurel Heesemann
Eisenhower junior
The CBBN's bowler of the year on average, was district runner-up.
Kaylynn Jeffery
Eisenhower junior
Placed eighth in CBBN district finals and was fourth among locals.
Davian McDougall
West Valley senior
Led Rams to a team berth at CBBN district, where she placed third.
---
COACH
Jon Kinloch
West Valley boys basketball
CBBN's repeat coach of the year graduated four all-leaguers but still went 9-0.
Mario Mengarelli
Zillah boys basketball
SCAC league, district titles and 14-1 season brings his five-year mark to 113-8.
Jason Moyer
Sunnyside wrestling
Longtime assistant stepped in and led 12 into district finals with seven winners.
Rick Puente
Sunnyside girls basketball
CBBN coach of the year lost top three scorers but still went 8-2 in 11th season.
Jeff Whitney
Ellensburg girls basketball
CWAC's coach of the year led the Bulldogs to their second straight league title.
---
TEAM
Selah boys basketball
The Vikings ran the table at 12-0 in the CWAC with an average margin of 14 points.
Selah boys swimming
After sweeping its league meets, Selah won seven events in the CWAC district finals.
Selah wrestling
Unbeaten at 6-0 in league duals, the Vikings then had seven CWAC district champions.
Toppenish wrestling
Season included 10 district champions and a dual win over CBBN champ Sunnyside.
West Valley boys basketball
The unbeaten Rams held four teams under 40 points, including for the district title.