Reacting to moves made around the state already, including that of the SCAC, the WIAA’s Executive Board voted Tuesday night to move spring sports ahead of winter sports for the remainder of the COVID-19 modified year.
As offered in the WIAA parameters, spring sports will start with practices on March 15 and run through May 1. Winter sports will then occupy the third season from April 26 to June 12.
The Executive Board announced on Jan. 6 that the first season will feature fall sports running from Feb. 1 to March 20, conditional on meeting the guidelines and metrics established in the state’s new two-phase “Roadmap to Recovery” plan.
“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the Executive Board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in a statement. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”
The WIAA had previously granted leagues the flexibility to alter state dates and seasons to best meet their needs and leagues in the Valley have done exactly that.
The CBBN and CWAC were both waiting on Tuesday’s clarification on winter and spring sports before laying out their full plans. But the CBBN had already opted to not start until Feb. 22, citing weather and COVID concerns, while the CWAC was originally sticking with the WIAA’s Feb. 1 target.
The SCAC choose Feb. 8 for its hopeful start to fall sports and has already decided to flip winter and spring sports.
The WIAA and individual leagues are trying to squeeze three separate seasons into the remaining calendar and avoid concurrent or overlapping seasons as long as possible. State competitions won’t be held during these seasons and regional culminating events remain in question.
All eight of the state’s regions remain in Phase 1 with most sports requiring Phase 2 to move ahead. Cross country, golf and tennis — all considered low-risk sports — could start in Phase 1.
Baseball, softball, golf, boys soccer, tennis and track and field will now move into the WIAA’s Season 2 followed by basketball, bowling, wrestling and boys swimming in Season 3.