On a night when the rest of the CBBN season got up and running, Davis’ boys had a Saturday afternoon date with Lewis & Clark and won’t start league play until next Friday.
Ordinarily that would be a good thing for a team starting two sophomores and a freshman.
But, as the Tigers from Spokane quickly learned, these are not ordinary youngsters. Especially Cesar Hernandez.
In just his fourth varsity game, the freshman guard broke out with five of his team’s 10 3-pointers and scored 27 points, including 18 in the first half as the Pirates rolled to a 76-48 home victory that pushed their record to 3-1.
“Cesar has skills that are beyond his grade,” said Davis coach Eli Juarez, who saw his precocious ninth-grader score 18 of the Pirates’ 24 points during one stretch in the first half. “He’s still getting familiar with our offensive sets but he can also do quite a bit on his own. He makes very good decisions for someone so young.”
This is not unfamiliar to Juarez, who started three freshmen during the pandemic-delayed season last spring. Those three, now sophomores, combined for 27 points with Finnegan Anderson contributing 12 points and seven rebounds.
“I’ve really been enjoying this group because they have good chemistry and they have a mentality of wanting to learn,” Juarez said. “Last season was different with being so young, but we learned and grew even with just 10 games. That helped us for this season.”
So does having two senior anchors in the lineup with Robert Galindo and Dhantaye Bennett-Joe. Even with Hernandez so hot, Galindo worked his way for 16 points and the 6-foot-6 Bennett-Joe had six points and six rebounds while facilitating the Pirates’ excellent ball movement and pressure defense, which led to 25 turnovers for Lewis & Clark.
The Tigers were within 29-25 in the second quarter before Davis charged into the break with 13-3 run that included scoring from four different players. Then, to start the third period, three different players scored on consecutive possessions, quickly extending the margin to 49-28.
Brandon Lee Jr., one of last season’s three starting freshman along with Blake Garza and Anderson, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. Galindo, who sat out briefly in the first half with an ankle tweak, also pitched in two 3-pointers.
“Realistically we have seven starters and tonight was a good example of that,” the coach added. “We kept the ball moving and found the open shooters, which is important for this group. They’re not too worried about getting their stats and they have an interchangeable attitude about that. They’re also hungry to improve, which a coach always loves to see.”
Davis continues nonleague play on Tuesday at Selah and will begin its CBBN schedule on Friday hosting Wenatchee.
LEWIS & CLARK — Hilburn 0, Sieveke 7. Liam Cleary 11, Merritt 0, Murray 5, Eastlund 3, Lewis 8, Luke Marshall 10, Heer 4, Jessup 0, Kim 0.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 6, Garza 9, Cesar Hernandez 27, Robert Galindo 16, Navarro 0, Rottman 0, Corbray 0, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, Finnegan Anderson 12, Bennett-Joe 6.
Lewis & Clark=10=18=12=8=—=48
Davis=14=28=17=17=—=76
Highlights: Anderson 7 rebs; Bennett-Joe 6 rebs; Garza 6 rebs; Hernandez 5-8 3p.
