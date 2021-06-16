When West Valley's boys graduated much of the height and length that formed last year's suffocating zone defense, coach Jon Kinloch wasn't sure he would continue on with the same defense — if and when a follow-up season was in play.
Well, as it turns out here in the middle of June a year and a half later, the Rams still use that defense and still wield it with brutality.
With that, and a bevy of shooters to lead a balanced offense, West Valley locked up a third straight CBBN title and extended its league win streak to 25 games with Wednesday's 69-48 victory at Davis on the final night of the regular season.
"With a new group and different personnel, I wasn't sure we'd use the zone," said Kinloch, whose team last season featured 7-foot-1 defensive player of the year Conner Turner. "But these kids know how to run it and were willing to put in the work. It takes a ton of effort and discipline to not gamble and not get out of position. They've adjusted, put in the time and effort, and it has paid off."
Against a Davis team that put up 72, 92 and 70 points in the last week and was seeking a share of the league title on its home court, the Rams were never better. The Pirates' young marksmen couldn't find any easy or open shots and many were tipped, blocked or altered. Davis was forced into 20 turnovers, which limited the offense to just 37 total shots.
After a back-and-fourth opening period, West Valley clamped down hard in the second quarter with a 14-0 run that saw three of its seven first-half 3-pointers fall through the net.
Logan Kinloch, one of WV's two seniors along with James Matheny, netted 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. Junior guards Jackson Cluff and Hunter Schlepp combined to hit 12 of 18 shots for 18 and 17 points, respectively.
"When we finally got started it was a long ways back to March of last year," said Logan Kinloch, the 6-5 forward who shared last year's league MVP honors. "We were definitely grateful to get a season, especially for James and me, and we took practices seriously and worked hard."
The unbeaten Rams secured the top seed and home court for the quick two-day district tournament, which opens Friday with West Valley hosting No. 4 Eastmont in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
For Davis, there was a game-within-a-game going on Wednesday night. The loss created a three-way tie for second with Wenatchee and Eastmont and the third criteria for breaking that tie was fewest points allowed in the six league games.
Had the Pirates given up 74 points, they would've fallen to No. 4 and been faced with a rematch at West Valley on Friday. Having kept the Rams under that, Davis has the No. 3 seed and will play at No. 2 Wenatchee.
Junior Robert Galindo paced Davis with 15 points and three 3-pointers and Dhantaye Bennett-Joe had 10 points and eight rebounds. The Pirates opened the season on May 22 with a 54-48 win at Wenatchee.
West Valley hosted Eastmont on May 29 and won 75-44 with Kinloch scoring a season-high 24 points.
"For the short time we've had, we've got a great chemistry together," he said. "It feels like we're peaking at the right time."
WEST VALLEY — Anderson 0, Goldsmith 3, Jackson Cluff 18, Hunter Schlepp 17, Wilburn 6, Hatfield 0, Logan Kinloch 20, Matheny 2, Mata 1, Perez 2. Totals 24-48 13-17 69.
DAVIS — Lee 4, Mendez 4, Robert Galindo 15, Navarro 3, Garza 5, Brown 3, Soterakopoulos 0, Tweedy 0, Anderson 4, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 10. Totals 17-37 8-12 48.
West Valley=17=19=13=20=—=69
Davis=16=6=12=14=—=48
Highlights: Kinloch (WV) 4 3p; Schlepp (WV) 7 rebs, 6-7 FTs; Bennett-Joe (D) 8 rebs; Galindo (D) 3 3p.