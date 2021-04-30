Postponed by months and repeatedly condensed, high school fall sports emerged with a jolt in February, ended with a flourish in early April and had a different look for each of the four local leagues.

But in those few weeks, a year-long athletic shutdown was ended, coronavirus protocols were endured and the stars came out.

Now it's time to acknowledge and appreciate the brightest of those with the Athlete of the Year finalists for the fall season.

West Valley, which got the latest start with the rest of the four-team CBBN South, leads the way with 10 selections and representation in seven of the eight fall categories — six sports, team and coach. The Rams either won outright or shared league titles in football, volleyball and girls soccer.

Selah has six selections with three coming from its unbeaten girls swim team, and CWAC rival Ellensburg checked in with five picks that included league MVPs in three sports.

Back in the CBBN, Eisenhower had five selections with three coming from its boys and girls cross country program, Sunnyside had four picks and Davis earned three.

A total of 10 schools are represented. Spring sports are currently underway with the CWAC concluding its schedule this weekend, and winter sports are scheduled for May and June.

Five finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.

The Yakima Valley Sports Awards Luncheon presented by Les Schwab, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, has been scheduled for the evening of June 24, a Thursday, at the Yakima Convention Center. A time hasn't been set yet.

The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.

FOOTBALL

Jason Grant

Toppenish junior

SCAC defensive MVP also scored 12 touchdowns in just five games, including six in one game.

JP Leahy

West Valley senior

CBBN Defensive MVP was a pass-rush machine and will be a preferred walk-on at Washington State.

Eric Martinez

Prosser senior

The CWAC co-defensive MVP at linebacker also earned first-team honors at center for league champs.

Myles Newhouse

Sunnyside junior

The CBBN's offensive MVP scored in every game and had over 300 total yards in one contest.

Caleb Woodcock

West Valley senior

CBBN MVP and first-team wide receiver had 11 total touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

VOLLEYBALL

Zoey Crimin

West Valley junior

Two-time CBBN first-team middle blocker had 75 kills and was Class 4A all-state as a sophomore.

Abby Harrell

Ellensburg sophomore

CWAC co-player of the year at outside hitter earned first-team all-state honors as a freshman.

Kaycee Hazzard

Sunnyside senior

The CBBN's player of the year piled up 130 kills and 119 digs in 12 matches for league runner-up.

Addison Scott

Selah senior

CWAC co-player of the year has been all-league for three years and just won the district golf title.

Kennedy Webb

West Valley sophomore

Team-high 86 kills for CBBN league champions finished second in player of the year voting.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexia Lee

Eisenhower sophomore

Cadets leaned heavily on her nine goals and coaches voted her CBBN offensive player of the year.

Gillian Martin

La Salle senior

With 27 goals in shortened season she earned SCAC MVP honors and finished career with 138 goals.

Kendall Moore

La Salle sophomore

Dynamic midfielder for unbeaten Lightning followed up impressive freshman season with 25 goals.

Dylan Philip

Ellensburg junior

CWAC offensive player of the year led league with 19 goals and sparked Bulldogs to unbeaten season.

Ashlyn Valdivinos

West Valley sophomore

The CBBN's defensive player of the year anchored a back line that produced nine shutouts in 12 games.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Ben Connell

West Valley senior

CBBN South runner-up won two races, placed sixth at Sunfair and was 34th in the 4A virtual state meet.

Isaac Immel

Riverside Christian junior

Won two SCAC races, clocked 16:22 on a 5,000-meter course and placed fourth at Sunfair Invitational.

Oscar Lopez

Eisenhower sophomore

Placed fifth at Sunfair as the top sophomore and led Cadets to CBBN South title with third-place finish.

Cooper Quigley

Selah junior

Unbeaten in seven races over 28 days, won the CWAC Showcase by 44 seconds and Sunfair by 31 seconds.

Reid Weaver

Sunnyside senior

CBBN South champion won five races, placed third at Sunfair and was 16th in the 4A virtual state meet.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Isabella Alvarado

Eisenhower sophomore

Moving from Wapato, placed third in CBBN South finale and seventh at Sunfair for unbeaten Cadets.

Hannah Hilton

Eisenhower junior

CBBN South district champion swept all three league duals and placed third at Sunfair Invitational.

Kate Laurent

Ellensburg junior

CWAC champion won four races, placed second at Sunfair and was runner-up in 2A virtual state meet.

Rylee Leishman

Ellensburg sophomore

CWAC Showcase runner-up placed sixth in state 2A virtual state meet to help Bulldogs finish second.

Nicole Murdock

West Valley freshman

Ran a solid second place at the CBBN South district finals in her varsity debut and was fifth at Sunfair.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Emma Fischer

Davis senior

Has been the Valley leader in diving for three straight years and ranked second as a freshman.

Addie Mitchell

Eisenhower junior

Valley leader in six individual events has been the local pace-setter in the 500 free for three years.

Katie Ramos

Selah junior

Won the CWAC district 200 IM and 100 back and swam on two winning relays for team champions.

Izzy Vick

Selah sophomore

Set school records while winning the CWAC district 50 free and 100 free, led Valley in the 50 free.

Kyli Washabaugh

Selah senior

Won CWAC district 100 breaststroke and helped Vikings win the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

COACH

Dan Eyman

West Valley football

In his 24th overall season, the CBBN coach of the year directed an offense that averaged nearly 40 points.

Erin Koerner

Sunnyside volleyball

The Grizzlies had the program's best league finish in school history with the CBBN South coach of the year.

Zack Schab

Selah girls swimming

The Vikings won all four of their league meets and then dominated the CWAC Showcase with seven wins.

Jason Smith

Toppenish football

The SCAC coach of the year directed the Wildcats to a 5-0 season and double-overtime win at Connell.

Tepo Terreza

Davis girls soccer

The Pirates were co-league champions with 10 wins overall at the direction of the CBBN coach of the year.

TEAM

Davis girls soccer

Pirates were 10-2 for the season and had nine players earn first- or second-team all-CBBN honors.

Ellensburg girls cross country

Bulldogs had five of the top six at CWAC district and placed second in the 2A virtual state meet.

Prosser football

Mustangs were 4-0 in CWAC, defeated CBBN co-champ Sunnyside and ranked third in the state.

West Valley football

Rams scored 27 touchdowns and finished with a four-game win streak to earn share of CBBN title.

West Valley volleyball

CBBN champions had six all-league players and beat CWAC co-champions Selah and Ellensburg.