Postponed by months and repeatedly condensed, high school fall sports emerged with a jolt in February, ended with a flourish in early April and had a different look for each of the four local leagues.
But in those few weeks, a year-long athletic shutdown was ended, coronavirus protocols were endured and the stars came out.
Now it's time to acknowledge and appreciate the brightest of those with the Athlete of the Year finalists for the fall season.
West Valley, which got the latest start with the rest of the four-team CBBN South, leads the way with 10 selections and representation in seven of the eight fall categories — six sports, team and coach. The Rams either won outright or shared league titles in football, volleyball and girls soccer.
Selah has six selections with three coming from its unbeaten girls swim team, and CWAC rival Ellensburg checked in with five picks that included league MVPs in three sports.
Back in the CBBN, Eisenhower had five selections with three coming from its boys and girls cross country program, Sunnyside had four picks and Davis earned three.
A total of 10 schools are represented. Spring sports are currently underway with the CWAC concluding its schedule this weekend, and winter sports are scheduled for May and June.
Five finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.
The Yakima Valley Sports Awards Luncheon presented by Les Schwab, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, has been scheduled for the evening of June 24, a Thursday, at the Yakima Convention Center. A time hasn't been set yet.
The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
FOOTBALL
Jason Grant
Toppenish junior
SCAC defensive MVP also scored 12 touchdowns in just five games, including six in one game.
JP Leahy
West Valley senior
CBBN Defensive MVP was a pass-rush machine and will be a preferred walk-on at Washington State.
Eric Martinez
Prosser senior
The CWAC co-defensive MVP at linebacker also earned first-team honors at center for league champs.
Myles Newhouse
Sunnyside junior
The CBBN's offensive MVP scored in every game and had over 300 total yards in one contest.
Caleb Woodcock
West Valley senior
CBBN MVP and first-team wide receiver had 11 total touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
VOLLEYBALL
Zoey Crimin
West Valley junior
Two-time CBBN first-team middle blocker had 75 kills and was Class 4A all-state as a sophomore.
Abby Harrell
Ellensburg sophomore
CWAC co-player of the year at outside hitter earned first-team all-state honors as a freshman.
Kaycee Hazzard
Sunnyside senior
The CBBN's player of the year piled up 130 kills and 119 digs in 12 matches for league runner-up.
Addison Scott
Selah senior
CWAC co-player of the year has been all-league for three years and just won the district golf title.
Kennedy Webb
West Valley sophomore
Team-high 86 kills for CBBN league champions finished second in player of the year voting.
GIRLS SOCCER
Alexia Lee
Eisenhower sophomore
Cadets leaned heavily on her nine goals and coaches voted her CBBN offensive player of the year.
Gillian Martin
La Salle senior
With 27 goals in shortened season she earned SCAC MVP honors and finished career with 138 goals.
Kendall Moore
La Salle sophomore
Dynamic midfielder for unbeaten Lightning followed up impressive freshman season with 25 goals.
Dylan Philip
Ellensburg junior
CWAC offensive player of the year led league with 19 goals and sparked Bulldogs to unbeaten season.
Ashlyn Valdivinos
West Valley sophomore
The CBBN's defensive player of the year anchored a back line that produced nine shutouts in 12 games.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Ben Connell
West Valley senior
CBBN South runner-up won two races, placed sixth at Sunfair and was 34th in the 4A virtual state meet.
Isaac Immel
Riverside Christian junior
Won two SCAC races, clocked 16:22 on a 5,000-meter course and placed fourth at Sunfair Invitational.
Oscar Lopez
Eisenhower sophomore
Placed fifth at Sunfair as the top sophomore and led Cadets to CBBN South title with third-place finish.
Cooper Quigley
Selah junior
Unbeaten in seven races over 28 days, won the CWAC Showcase by 44 seconds and Sunfair by 31 seconds.
Reid Weaver
Sunnyside senior
CBBN South champion won five races, placed third at Sunfair and was 16th in the 4A virtual state meet.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Isabella Alvarado
Eisenhower sophomore
Moving from Wapato, placed third in CBBN South finale and seventh at Sunfair for unbeaten Cadets.
Hannah Hilton
Eisenhower junior
CBBN South district champion swept all three league duals and placed third at Sunfair Invitational.
Kate Laurent
Ellensburg junior
CWAC champion won four races, placed second at Sunfair and was runner-up in 2A virtual state meet.
Rylee Leishman
Ellensburg sophomore
CWAC Showcase runner-up placed sixth in state 2A virtual state meet to help Bulldogs finish second.
Nicole Murdock
West Valley freshman
Ran a solid second place at the CBBN South district finals in her varsity debut and was fifth at Sunfair.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Emma Fischer
Davis senior
Has been the Valley leader in diving for three straight years and ranked second as a freshman.
Addie Mitchell
Eisenhower junior
Valley leader in six individual events has been the local pace-setter in the 500 free for three years.
Katie Ramos
Selah junior
Won the CWAC district 200 IM and 100 back and swam on two winning relays for team champions.
Izzy Vick
Selah sophomore
Set school records while winning the CWAC district 50 free and 100 free, led Valley in the 50 free.
Kyli Washabaugh
Selah senior
Won CWAC district 100 breaststroke and helped Vikings win the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
COACH
Dan Eyman
West Valley football
In his 24th overall season, the CBBN coach of the year directed an offense that averaged nearly 40 points.
Erin Koerner
Sunnyside volleyball
The Grizzlies had the program's best league finish in school history with the CBBN South coach of the year.
Zack Schab
Selah girls swimming
The Vikings won all four of their league meets and then dominated the CWAC Showcase with seven wins.
Jason Smith
Toppenish football
The SCAC coach of the year directed the Wildcats to a 5-0 season and double-overtime win at Connell.
Tepo Terreza
Davis girls soccer
The Pirates were co-league champions with 10 wins overall at the direction of the CBBN coach of the year.
TEAM
Davis girls soccer
Pirates were 10-2 for the season and had nine players earn first- or second-team all-CBBN honors.
Ellensburg girls cross country
Bulldogs had five of the top six at CWAC district and placed second in the 2A virtual state meet.
Prosser football
Mustangs were 4-0 in CWAC, defeated CBBN co-champ Sunnyside and ranked third in the state.
West Valley football
Rams scored 27 touchdowns and finished with a four-game win streak to earn share of CBBN title.
West Valley volleyball
CBBN champions had six all-league players and beat CWAC co-champions Selah and Ellensburg.