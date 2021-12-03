With the Valley returning to a mostly normal athletic calendar from September through November, another tradition returned — West Valley enjoyed a stellar fall season.
Led by five teams advancing to state competition with two bringing home top-four trophies, the Rams have 10 finalists across seven categories for the Athlete of the Year finalists.
West Valley has three finalists in volleyball and two in girls soccer and girls cross country. The Rams earned two state trophies — both in Yakima — as the slowpitch team placed third and the volleyball team captured fourth.
Eisenhower and Selah both have seven finalists, powered mostly by their strong cross country seasons, and Ellensburg has four with finalists in four different sports. A total of 12 schools are represented in the fall finalists, which include five selections for each category.
With the delayed pandemic fall season held last spring, those finalists were announced on May 1. Four of the finalists in girls cross country are repeat selections with three in volleyball, girls soccer and girls swimming.
Winter finalists will be announced in late March followed by spring finalists in June, just before the Yakima Valley Sports Awards presented by Les Schwab will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
The finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.
