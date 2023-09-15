One last gasp from an inconsistent but at times dangerous Davis offense allowed West Valley’s defense to put an exclamation point on yet another impressive performance.

Pirates sophomore Lance McGee looked determined to run for a potential game-tying score from five yards out before the Rams stopped the 6-foot, 217-pound running back’s momentum just one yard short. He found no room to run on the next play and West Valley stuffed a quarterback sneak just before time ran out on a 7-0 win to keep the Rams unbeaten.

They’ve shut out two of their first three opponents and still haven’t given up any points after halftime, although Davis came close on several occasions. Quarterback Jason Chavez completed two long passes into the red zone and the Pirates crossed the West Valley 25 one other time in the second half before turning the ball over after linebacker AJ Kelly-Nash broke through for a fourth-down sack.

“Normally at the end of the game, (we) bend but don’t break,” said Kelly-Nash, a second-team All-CBBN selection on defense a year ago. “They got a lot of opportunities that they shouldn’t have had, but coaches (emphasize) discipline a lot and it helps.”

Coach Ryan Scott handed defensive coordinator duties over to Kegan Powers this season and said the Rams faced an especially tough task against a Pirates offense featuring plenty of pre-snap motion and option reads. Chavez and McGee highlight a talented group of athletes West Valley managed to hold to 111 rushing yards on 40 attempts.

“They make you be honest and you’ve got to do your job and do it right or they’ll expose you,” Scott said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching is we’ve got to win the line of scrimmage and we put it on our d-line and our linebackers.”

A secondary missing starting safeties Antonio Barajas and Dalton Hargraves due to injury mostly shut down Davis receivers for three quarters, until Chavez threw for 97 of his 157 yards in the final 12 minutes. Becken Murphy led the way with six catches for 46 yards and Chavez found two new receivers playing their first game of the season due to limited practices — 6-foot-5 CBBN basketball defensive player of the year Blake Garza and all-league baseball catcher Joel Fernandez.

Davis nearly scored in the first half as well after a short drive following an interception by McGee stalled out at the 5-yard line. A short field goal missed on the second play of the second quarter kept the game tied.

The Rams offense picked up two first downs to quickly move into Davis territory on their first drive and then only moved the chains two other times in the first half. A limited passing attack struggled all night and Kelly-Nash said he couldn’t find many holes to run through early in the game.

He took over as West Valley’s primary back and rushed for 79 yards in the second half after Antonio Barajas and Devin Anciso both went down due to injuries last week. Scott said the senior’s toughness enabled him to step into a two-way role not many players even attempt at the 4A level, but Kelly-Nash said adrenaline allowed him to overcome any sort of fatigue.

“I haven’t played offense in like two years so for them to finally give me a chance and to come out here and just help the team out like that, it just feels great,” Kelly-Nash said.

The Rams offensive line started opening up more holes after halftime and Kelly-Nash said he just followed his blockers on an 18-yard touchdown run with 7:18 remaining, the highlight of his 92-yard night on 15 carries. More offensive struggles late almost cost West Valley when a high snap went over punter Nolan Armenta’s head, but he reacted quickly to pick the ball up about a yard in front of his own end zone and unleash a punt that finally rolled to a stop at the Davis 39.

West Valley (1-0 CBBN, 3-0 overall) extended its winning streak against Davis to eight games, snapping a two-game winning streak for the Pirates (0-1, 2-1) in the CBBN opener for both teams. Scott praised opposing coach Jay Dumas for noticeable improvements in recent years, and Davis will look to bounce back next week at Eastmont.

“This is not the same team that we’ve faced,” Scott said. “This is a much better team. They brought the intensity if not more than I was expecting.”

Scott said the Rams need better execution, especially in the passing game, to find a way to get their offense back on track. They’re hoping Hargraves, Anciso and Barajas will all be healthy for a home game against Sunnyside next Friday.

West Valley 0 0 0 7 — 7

Davis 0 0 0 0 — 0

WV — AJ Kelly-Nash 18 run (Nolan Armenta kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — West Valley, AJ Kelly-Nash 15-92, Cael Swenson 6-16, Nick Gomez 3-8, Sam Summers 1-5, Devin Enciso 2-0. Davis, Lance McGee 18-66, LaDainian Dennis 9-19, Becken Murphy 1-15, Phoenix Sanchez 2-11, Jayden Corbray 1-10, Jason Chavez 9-(minus-10).

PASSING — West Valley, Swenson 4-15-2-21. Davis, Chavez 15-22-0-157.

RECEIVING — West Valley, Summers 2-12, Nolan Armenta 1-8, Kelly-Nash 1-1. Davis, Becken Murphy 6-46, Blake Garza 2-41, Corbray 2-39, Sanchez 1-25, McGee 3-(minus-3), Joel Fernandez 1-9.