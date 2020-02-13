YAKIMA, Wash. — West Valley’s boys closed it out Thursday night.
With all hands on deck.
Six players reached double figures in scoring and the Rams put up 46 points in the first half en route to a 75-60 home victory over Davis to complete a 12-0 sprint through CBBN play.
James Dorsett canned four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in an inspired effort on Senior night. Three of his classmates — Jack Van De Brake, Trey Funk and Conner Turner — chipped in 10 points apiece.
Thursday’s win gave West Valley’s boys the program’s first undefeated league championship in 22 years. WV’s 1998 team went 14-0 in the Mid-Valley League.
Junior Logan Kinloch made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while James Matheny also netted 10 points for the Rams, who led 46-23 at halftime.
West Valley, at 18-2 with a 16-game win streak, will host Eastmont in the district title game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Dhantaye Bennet-Joe scored a game-high 21 points to lead Davis, which finished league play at 6-6 and is likely to claim the No. 4 seed and host Sunnyside in a district play-in game on Tuesday.
The Pirates, who fell to West Valley 62-22 last month, could move up to No. 3 if Moses Lake upsets Wenatchee on Friday. Jose Reyes added 17 points for Davis and Earl Lee netted 14.
DAVIS — Earl Lee 14, Jose Reyes 17, Guerrero 6, Galindo 0, Holland-Boone 0, Brown 2, Dhantaye Bennet-Joe 21.
WEST VALLEY — Jack Van De Brake 10, James Dorsett 16, Cluff 0, Schlepp 2, Trey Funk 10, Logan Kinloch 13, James Matheny 10, Finley 4, Conner Turner 10.
Davis=12=11=22=15=—=60
West Valley=21=25=17=12=—=75
Highlights: Dorsett (WV) 4 3p; Kinloch (WV) 3 3p, 6-8 FT; Bennet-Joe (D) 11-13 FT.