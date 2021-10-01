After dealing with a month of challenges, both on the field and off, West Valley’s football team finally got its first victory Friday night.
And it came at on Homecoming night with a big effort from the offense and defense.
Drew Johnson’s interception set up a first-period touchdown and Skyler Cassel threw two scoring passes in the second quarter as the Rams took a 21-0 lead at the break and it was enough to outlast Davis 27-7 in CBBN play at Clasen Field.
West Valley was unable to play in its first two nonleague games due to COVID protocols, fell to state-ranked Kennewick in its opener and then lost a 41-35 heartbreaker last week at Sunnyside.
After two punts by both teams to start out, Johnson’s pick led to Hayden Morehouse’s 1-yard scoring plunge at the 3:27 mark of the first quarter. Cassel then opened it up on back-to-back possessions in the second period, connecting with Jackson May from 28 yards out followed by a 3-yard scoring strike to Cade Golbek.
Davis answered with a strong third quarter, forcing two punts and a fumble and getting on the board with Donald Barnes’ 9-yard touchdown reception from Jason Chavez.
Davis=0=0=7=0=—=7
West Valley=7=14=0=6=—=27
WV — Hayden Morehouse 1 run (Trammel kick)
WV — Cade Golbek 3 pass from Skyler Cassel (kick failed)
WV — Jackson May 28 pass from Cassel (Drew Johnson pass from Cassel)
Dav — Donald Barnes 9 pass from Chavez (Deacon Strom kick)
WV — Morehouse 5 pass from Cassel (no PAT attempt)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Not available.
