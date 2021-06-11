It was a spring high school season like no other, especially for West Valley.
Only six weeks in length and sandwiched between the COVID-condensed seasons of fall and winter, spring sports weren’t able to make their normal year-end splash but the Rams certainly took advantage of what opportunity there was.
Without losing a CBBN South contest in seven sports, West Valley piled up 18 Athlete of the Year finalists for the spring season, the busiest time of the year with 55 finalists in 11 categories — baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys and girls track, tennis and golf along with team and coach.
Selah checked in with 12 finalists with representation in eight categories.
Fourteen Valley schools are represented in the spring finalists with Sunnyside garnering four. Grandview, Toppenish and Naches Valley each have three, including a team.
Five finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.
The Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club has a vote in the awards.
Winter sports are wrapping up the 2020-2021 school year. CWAC competition concludes this week, and CBBN South basketball games run through June 19.
The Yakima Valley Sports Awards Luncheon presented by Les Schwab, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Yakima Convention Center.
The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Damian Corbray, Davis senior
A triple CBBN district champion, winning the 200 and sweeping the hurdles.
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside junior
Ran two 400s under 50 seconds and his 49.85 led the state in Class 4A.
Julian Ortiz, West Valley senior
The CBBN district champion in the 100 also led the Valley in the 200.
Cooper Quigley, Selah junior
State leader in the 800 also broke school records in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Reilly Williams, Prosser senior
Led the Valley in both hurdle races and broke school record in 300 hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Caitlyn Cheney, Ellensburg senior
Western Washington signee led Valley in 100 and 200, second in long jump.
Faith Hahn-Landis, Naches Valley senior
Undefeated in 18 competitions in the 300 hurdles, pole vault and triple jump.
Kambria Hartrick, Ellensburg senior
CWAC district champion in shot and discus, ranked second in 2A state in shot.
Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower junior
Valley leader in 400 and 800 ranked among overall state leaders in both events.
Erica Torres, Sunnyside junior
Captured CBBN district titles in shot and discus, twice broke school discus record.
BASEBALL
Eli Grange, West Valley senior
Doubles-hitting machine and ace outfielder batted second for undefeated Rams.
Blake Leaverton, West Valley senior
Pitcher and first baseman threw four complete games with a one-hitter against Selah.
Dean Pettyjohn, Selah senior
Veteran catcher voted CWAC MVP after leading Vikings to league title by four games.
Stevan Rodriquez, Eisenhower senior
Shortstop/pitcher threw a no-hitter in his first start and a shutout in district semifinals.
Connor Schlect, West Valley senior
CWU-bound pitcher had double-digit strikeouts in three of five starts with a high of 14.
SOFTBALL
Tori Espinoza, West Valley senior
Pitcher and infielder was named CBBN South MVP for league champions.
Audrey Kime, Naches Valley senior
SCAC co-MVP and career all-leaguer headed to Eastern Oregon University.
Aerin Lee, Selah junior
CWAC co-MVP was Valley's top pitcher with 61 strikeouts in last six starts.
Sydney Wells, Selah senior
CWAC co-MVP and Fordham signee had 14 home runs, 45 RBI in 12 games.
Sydney Yates, West Valley senior
Team-high 36 RBI in 10-0 league run with five home runs and 11 doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
Diego Cervantes, Sunnyside senior
CBBN player of the year orchestrated an attack that scored 40 goals in 11 games.
Justin Jacobo, Grandview sophomore
Anchored a dominant backfield and earned CWAC defensive player of the year honors.
Zinedine Moreno, West Valley senior
First-team CBBN honors recognized Moreno’s importance for the Rams’ midfield.
Ezequiel Rodriguez, Sunnyside senior
Midfielder finished his 15-goal season with a pair of hat tricks for league champions.
Isai Rodriguez, Toppenish senior
SCAC player of the year provided a dynamic presence in the middle for unbeaten team.
BOYS GOLF
Khale Calhoun, East Valley junior
CWAC Showcase champion voted league's MVP.
John Kim, Davis junior
CBBN first-team pick was league MVP in 2019.
Trey LeCheminant, West Valley sophomore
Consistent quality for CBBN's player of the year.
Colton Owen, West Valley sophomore
Voted to CBBN's first team for league champs.
Jack Sutton, West Valley senior
CBBN first-team pick won two league meets.
GIRLS GOLF
Lexi Becker, Selah sophomore
Voted CWAC player of the year in first season.
Addie Scott, Selah senior
CWAC Showcase champ also a finalist in volleyball.
Courtney Stratton, West Valley senior
CBBN's unbeaten player of the year, low round of 78.
Campbell Thorner, West Valley junior
CBBN first-team pick placed second in every meet.
Marisa Tillequots, Wapato junior
Captured SCAC league championship by five strokes.
BOYS TENNIS
Kellam Adams, Selah junior
Voted CWAC player of the year.
Humberto Hinojosa, Wapato senior
Voted first-team all-SCAC in singles play.
Henry Preacher, West Valley junior
Top singles player for the CBBN's top team.
Logan Kinloch and Kel Griffiths, West Valley
Top doubles team for the CBBN's top team.
Quentin Garretson and Malachi Young, Selah
Voted first-team all-CWAC in doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mary-Frances Ballew, Selah senior
Voted CWAC player of the year for third straight year.
Alisha Shetty, West Valley senior
Top singles player for the CBBN's top team.
Ellie Tweedy, West Valley junior
Held spot near the top of the Rams’ lineup whether in doubles or singles.
Tanna Bond and Addie Laddm Selah
Voted first-team all-CWAC in doubles.
Courtney Standley and Reese Vetsch, La Salle
Voted first-team all-SCAC in doubles play.
COACH
Ryan Froula, West Valley baseball
Retired after undefeated season with .691 winning percentage over eight seasons.
Uriel Gonzalez, Toppenish boys soccer
SCAC coach of the year honors in his 15th season with the undefeated Wildcats.
Bill Harris, Selah softball
CWAC coach of the year has amassed a 178-27 league record over 12 seasons.
Anne Holden, Grandview boys soccer
One the Valley's longest-tenured coaches had league champion in her 23rd season.
Jaime Vasquez, Granger softball
EWAC coach of the year led Spartans to 13-1 season and program's first district title.
TEAM
Grandview boys soccer
CWAC league champions were 10-1, posted six shutouts and beat CBBN champions.
Naches Valley softball
Rangers scored 220 runs during 16-0 SCAC season, capped with walk-off district title.
Selah softball
Won CWAC by four games, swept CBBN champs, scored 195 runs in 14-0 season.
Toppenish boys soccer
League and district titles for undefeated team that had 10 players named all-league.
West Valley baseball
Undefeated team finished 13-0, beat CWAC champion and outscored teams 138-18.