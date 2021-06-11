It was a spring high school season like no other, especially for West Valley.

Only six weeks in length and sandwiched between the COVID-condensed seasons of fall and winter, spring sports weren’t able to make their normal year-end splash but the Rams certainly took advantage of what opportunity there was.

Without losing a CBBN South contest in seven sports, West Valley piled up 18 Athlete of the Year finalists for the spring season, the busiest time of the year with 55 finalists in 11 categories — baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys and girls track, tennis and golf along with team and coach.

Selah checked in with 12 finalists with representation in eight categories.

Fourteen Valley schools are represented in the spring finalists with Sunnyside garnering four. Grandview, Toppenish and Naches Valley each have three, including a team.

Five finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.

The Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club has a vote in the awards.

Winter sports are wrapping up the 2020-2021 school year. CWAC competition concludes this week, and CBBN South basketball games run through June 19.

Nominees can call 509-961-1004 for ticket information.

The Yakima Valley Sports Awards Luncheon presented by Les Schwab, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Yakima Convention Center.

The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Damian Corbray, Davis senior

A triple CBBN district champion, winning the 200 and sweeping the hurdles.

Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside junior

Ran two 400s under 50 seconds and his 49.85 led the state in Class 4A.

Julian Ortiz, West Valley senior

The CBBN district champion in the 100 also led the Valley in the 200.

Cooper Quigley, Selah junior

State leader in the 800 also broke school records in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Reilly Williams, Prosser senior

Led the Valley in both hurdle races and broke school record in 300 hurdles.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Caitlyn Cheney, Ellensburg senior

Western Washington signee led Valley in 100 and 200, second in long jump.

Faith Hahn-Landis, Naches Valley senior

Undefeated in 18 competitions in the 300 hurdles, pole vault and triple jump.

Kambria Hartrick, Ellensburg senior

CWAC district champion in shot and discus, ranked second in 2A state in shot.

Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower junior

Valley leader in 400 and 800 ranked among overall state leaders in both events.

Erica Torres, Sunnyside junior

Captured CBBN district titles in shot and discus, twice broke school discus record.

BASEBALL

Eli Grange, West Valley senior

Doubles-hitting machine and ace outfielder batted second for undefeated Rams.

Blake Leaverton, West Valley senior

Pitcher and first baseman threw four complete games with a one-hitter against Selah.

Dean Pettyjohn, Selah senior

Veteran catcher voted CWAC MVP after leading Vikings to league title by four games.

Stevan Rodriquez, Eisenhower senior

Shortstop/pitcher threw a no-hitter in his first start and a shutout in district semifinals.

Connor Schlect, West Valley senior

CWU-bound pitcher had double-digit strikeouts in three of five starts with a high of 14.

SOFTBALL

Tori Espinoza, West Valley senior

Pitcher and infielder was named CBBN South MVP for league champions.

Audrey Kime, Naches Valley senior

SCAC co-MVP and career all-leaguer headed to Eastern Oregon University.

Aerin Lee, Selah junior

CWAC co-MVP was Valley's top pitcher with 61 strikeouts in last six starts.

Sydney Wells, Selah senior

CWAC co-MVP and Fordham signee had 14 home runs, 45 RBI in 12 games.

Sydney Yates, West Valley senior

Team-high 36 RBI in 10-0 league run with five home runs and 11 doubles.

BOYS SOCCER

Diego Cervantes, Sunnyside senior

CBBN player of the year orchestrated an attack that scored 40 goals in 11 games.

Justin Jacobo, Grandview sophomore

Anchored a dominant backfield and earned CWAC defensive player of the year honors.

Zinedine Moreno, West Valley senior

First-team CBBN honors recognized Moreno’s importance for the Rams’ midfield.

Ezequiel Rodriguez, Sunnyside senior

Midfielder finished his 15-goal season with a pair of hat tricks for league champions.

Isai Rodriguez, Toppenish senior

SCAC player of the year provided a dynamic presence in the middle for unbeaten team.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

BOYS GOLF

Khale Calhoun, East Valley junior

CWAC Showcase champion voted league's MVP.

John Kim, Davis junior

CBBN first-team pick was league MVP in 2019.

Trey LeCheminant, West Valley sophomore

Consistent quality for CBBN's player of the year.

Colton Owen, West Valley sophomore

Voted to CBBN's first team for league champs.

Jack Sutton, West Valley senior

CBBN first-team pick won two league meets.

GIRLS GOLF

Lexi Becker, Selah sophomore

Voted CWAC player of the year in first season.

Addie Scott, Selah senior

CWAC Showcase champ also a finalist in volleyball.

Courtney Stratton, West Valley senior

CBBN's unbeaten player of the year, low round of 78.

Campbell Thorner, West Valley junior

CBBN first-team pick placed second in every meet.

Marisa Tillequots, Wapato junior

Captured SCAC league championship by five strokes.

BOYS TENNIS

Kellam Adams, Selah junior

Voted CWAC player of the year.

Humberto Hinojosa, Wapato senior

Voted first-team all-SCAC in singles play.

Henry Preacher, West Valley junior

Top singles player for the CBBN's top team.

Logan Kinloch and Kel Griffiths, West Valley

Top doubles team for the CBBN's top team.

Quentin Garretson and Malachi Young, Selah

Voted first-team all-CWAC in doubles.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mary-Frances Ballew, Selah senior

Voted CWAC player of the year for third straight year.

Alisha Shetty, West Valley senior

Top singles player for the CBBN's top team.

Ellie Tweedy, West Valley junior

Held spot near the top of the Rams’ lineup whether in doubles or singles.

Tanna Bond and Addie Laddm Selah

Voted first-team all-CWAC in doubles.

Courtney Standley and Reese Vetsch, La Salle

Voted first-team all-SCAC in doubles play.

COACH

Ryan Froula, West Valley baseball

Retired after undefeated season with .691 winning percentage over eight seasons.

Uriel Gonzalez, Toppenish boys soccer

SCAC coach of the year honors in his 15th season with the undefeated Wildcats.

Bill Harris, Selah softball

CWAC coach of the year has amassed a 178-27 league record over 12 seasons.

Anne Holden, Grandview boys soccer

One the Valley's longest-tenured coaches had league champion in her 23rd season.

Jaime Vasquez, Granger softball

EWAC coach of the year led Spartans to 13-1 season and program's first district title.

TEAM

Grandview boys soccer

CWAC league champions were 10-1, posted six shutouts and beat CBBN champions.

Naches Valley softball

Rangers scored 220 runs during 16-0 SCAC season, capped with walk-off district title.

Selah softball

Won CWAC by four games, swept CBBN champs, scored 195 runs in 14-0 season.

Toppenish boys soccer

League and district titles for undefeated team that had 10 players named all-league.

West Valley baseball

Undefeated team finished 13-0, beat CWAC champion and outscored teams 138-18.