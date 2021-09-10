Ellensburg at Davis, moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellensburg
Eisenhower at East Valley, moved to 6 p.m. Saturday
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Zillah at Prosser, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Sedro-Woolley, 7 p.m.
Toppenish at Pullman, 7 p.m.
North Central at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Wapato at Granger, 7 p.m.
Vashon Island at Cle Elum, 7 p.m.
Goldendale at Cashmere, 7 p.m.
Highland at Morton-White Pass, 7 p.m.
Mabton at White Swan, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian at Soap Lake, 7 p.m.
Yakama Tribal at Entiat, 4 p.m.
Lakeside at Selah, canceled
Manson at Kittitas, canceled
West Valley at Coeur d'Alene, canceled
