Versatility came in many forms during the first day of the CBBN South district track and field finals at Zaepfel Stadium.
West Valley's Julian Ortiz and Sunnyside's Erica Torres won events that aren't even their favorites — that will come on Saturday — and Davis' Damian Corbray bemoaned not being allowed to dominate more events than he already does.
Eisenhower's Kara Mickelson added another victory and career best to her spring tour de force with likely more coming, and West Valley's Chance Wells, who in the middle of a three-race day sped a lifetime best in the wheelchair 1,600.
For a first day, it was quite a show. And the busiest kids were indeed busy — winning.
Ortiz, a senior who hadn't competed since his freshman year, edged Davis junior Donald Barnes, 11.33 to 11.36, in a tense 100-meter final that capped five straight wins in the event for stocky speedster.
"Donald's a fast guy. He pushes me and I push him," Ortiz said. "But I got it done today. Thankfully we got a season. It was just six meets but I ran 11.17 last week and did the best I could."
Ortiz was just relieved and thrilled to run the race after fearing he had false-started.
"I thought so, but they let it go since there were a lot of nerves out there," he said. "That's why I'm a 200 guy (he leads the Valley at 22.82). I like the corner where there's time to build into it, and I feel like I can hold that top speed for longer than most. I'm looking forward to that one."
Ortiz later anchored the Rams to victory in 4x100 in 43.98.
Torres, a junior, won the shot by over two feet but has her sights squarely on Saturday's discus, where she has twice broken Sunnyside's school record and ranks second in the state among 4A throwers at 126-10.
"I would really like to get over 130 feet and push that record out even further," Torres said. "Next year, when we have a full season and a state meet, I'm hoping to go over 140 — I'll be super excited about that as a senior."
This is Torres' first high school season at Sunnyside since returning to the Lower Valley from Mexico. She was an accomplished youth thrower in Mexico, having competed in age-group nationals and placed fourth two years ago.
Corbray zipped through the 110 hurdles final with an unpressed 15.45, his fifth straight race at 15.77 or better. He is also unbeaten in the 300 hurdles and 200, where Saturday will bring an enticing showdown with Ortiz. Later on Thursday, Corbray ran on Davis' runner-up 4x100.
"The high hurdles are definitely my favorite, and it would've been nice to get in a bigger meet to see how fast I can go," he said. "The highs are where I've made my most improvement (16.99 as a sophomore). I'm looking forward to Saturday, but I wish I could've done the high jump today. But they only allow you to do four events."
Mickelson, who hasn't lost an individual race or relay this season, dropped her 400 best to 58.67 and will finish her junior season with three races Saturday in the 800, 200 and 4x400.
Wells contested the 100, 1,600 and 400 on Thursday and in the four-lap race dropped his career best to 4:03.64, bettering his previous best set two years ago while placing third at the state meet.
Competition resumes Saturday at West Valley with field events at noon and running events at 12:45 p.m.
---
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 89, Eisenhower 54, Sunnyside 53, Davis 49.
Top four placers
100: Julian Ortiz (WV) 11.33, Donald Barnes (D) 11.36, Reece Davis (S) 11.58, Zion Lee (WV) 11.71.
400: Myles Newhouse (S) 49.85, Dane Voldman (WV) 53.05, Brayden Anderson (WV) 53.98, Max Hutton (WV) 54.05.
1600: Reid Weaver (S) 4:31.94, Oscar Lopez (E) 4:37.38, Aiden Waddle (E) 4:40.28, Liam Rickey (WV) 4:41.08.
110H: Damian Corbray (D) 15.45, Cade Golbek (WV) 16.39, Gage Moser (WV) 17.45, Tyke Stewart (E) 19.25.
4x100: West Valley (Lee, Meluskey, Teerink, Ortiz) 43.98, Davis 44.59, Eisenhower 46.75, Sunnyside 48.68.
Disc: Jeffery Condardo (E) 120-8, Mason Smith (WV) 120-3, Mathew Cobia (WV) 108-11, Reece Davis (S) 104-6.
HJ: Donald Barnes (D) 5-8, Josiah Watters (WV) 5-6, Cameron Lister (E) 5-6, Aiden Waddle (E) 5-4.
LJ: Kain Robledo (S) 18-7.75, Tyler Girard-Southards (D) 17-10.75, Benjamin Oswalt (S) 17-8, Tyke Stewart (E) 17-5.5.
Wheelchair: Chance Wells (WV) 100, 15.94; 400, 55.89; 1600, 4:03.64.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 91, Sunnyside 79, West Valley 78, Davis 28.
Top four placers
100: Alexia Lee (E) 13.69, Kati Escorcia (S) 13.70, Alexxus Ramos (S) 13.76, Journey Benedictson (WV) 14.00.
400: Kara Mickelson (E) 58.67, Isabela Alvarado (E) 1:01.32, Kennedy Leach (S) 1:06.57, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 1:07.40.
1600: Isabela Alvarado (E) 5:14.61, Hannah Hilton (E) 5:21.06, Rachel Argento (WV) 5:23.67, Nicole Murdock (WV) 5:29.66.
100H: Alaina Morgan (S) 17.59, Ella Ferguson (WV) 17.76, Julia Johnson (E) 17.86, Essence Cazares (S) 18.00.
4x100: Eisenhower (Enzler, Leach, Johnson, Lee) 52.88, Sunnyside 53.32, West Valley 54.87, Davis 56.77.
Shot: Erica Torres (S) 32-7.5, Catherine Melchor Banales (D) 30-1.5, Talia See (WV) 28-5, Anna Frank (S) 27-2.5.
Jav: Alyssa Miles (WV) 119-10, Anna Frank (S) 89-1, Talia See (WV) 86-10, Sara Diehm (E) 86-1.
PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 8-6, Sophia Mcdougall (WV) 8-6, Madeline Crowder (D) 8-0, Trinity Herron (D) 7-0.
LJ: Alexia Lee (E) 15-1.5, Alaina Morgan (S) 15-1, Mariana Tilley (D) 14-5.5, Paris Wilson (S) 14-1.