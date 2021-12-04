How dominant was Toppenish’s wrestling team in its first outing of the season?
In a word, ouch.
The Wildcats won 13 of the 14 championship finals to best a quality 4A team in Sunnyside and their second-tier team placed third out of 15 teams at Saturday’s annual Davis Invitational.
That’s right, all but one of the championship finals. Toppenish’s No. 1 team rolled up 303.5 points followed by Sunnyside (197), the Wildcats’ No. 2 team (166) and Ellensburg (125).
The highlight pairing of the final round featured Toppenish’s former state champion Jeremiah Zuniga up against 4A state runner-up EJ Villanueva at 145 pounds. Zuniga took control in the second period with a takedown in the final seconds to open a 5-0 lead and prevailed 7-2.
Toppenish had a pair of two-time state champions start their senior seasons impressively as Horacio Godinez won the 138 final with an 11-0 major decision and Abel Nava recorded a 17-0 technical fall at 160. The Wildcats’ fourth reigning 2A state champion, Joel Godina, edged Ellensburg’s Jack Ayler 4-2 in the 126 final.
Toppenish’s other winners included Adan Estrada (106), Gerardo Perez (113), Mikey Torres (120), Marcos Torrez (132), Seth Ordaz (152), Luis Mendoza (170), Kaiden Kintner (182), Armando John (195) and Darrell Leslie (220). Estrada and Torrez bested teammates for their titles.
Sunnyside’s Mateo Armendariz won the 285 final with a 48-second fall.
Toppenish will host 10 teams for an invitational in its new gym next Saturday.
---
Team scores: Toppenish-1 303.5, Sunnyside-1 197, Toppenish-2 166, Ellensburg 125, Ephrata 94, Eastmont 79, Selah 61, Sunnyside-2 60.5, East Valley 55, Davis 54.5, Naches Valley 50, Wahluke 50, West Valley 28, Goldendale 11, Highland 3.
Championship finals
106: Adan Estrada (T) tf. Amir Estrada (T), 16-1. 113: Gerardo Perez (T) p. Evan Boyd (Eph), 5:12. 120: Mikey Torres (T) p. Gavin George (NV), 3:28. 126: Joel Godina (T) d. Jack Ayler (Ell), 4-2. 132: Marcos Torrez (T) d. Kiyanno Zuniga (T), 7-0. 138: Horacio Godinez (T) md. Alex Fernandez (Su), 11-0. 145: Jeremiah Zuniga (T) d. EJ Villanueva (Su), 7-2. 152: Seth Ordaz (T) d. Markus Almaguer (Su), 2-0. 160: Abel Nava (T) tf. Lenny Avalos (Su), 17-0. 170: Luis Mendoza (T) p. David Gutierrez (Su), 0:42. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) p. Jeydian Salazar (Su). 195: Armando John (T) p. Sean Davis (Ell), 1:17. 220: Darrell Leslie (T) d. Anthony Zebrano (Wah), 6-2. 285: Mateo Armendariz (Su) p. Carson Linstad (Davis), 0:48.
Third-fourth
106: 3, Zander Boyd (Eph); 4, Ethan Gonzalez (Wah). 113: 3, Jayden Jasso (Su); 4, Moises Vela (T). 120: 3, Walker Fulk (Eph); 4, Brant Clark (T). 126: 3, Vidal Barajas (Davis); 4, Stephen Maltos (Su). 132: 3, Nathan Chang (East); 4, Lenin Leon (EV). 138: 3, Samuel Gonzalez (Su); 4, Chris Villanueva (Su). 145: 3, Jose Gatica (T); 4, Zane Johnson (NV). 152: 3, Colin Attaway (EV); 4, Isaac Hurley (Se). 160: 3, Hudson Sager (Eph); 4, D’Angelo Gonzalez (Su). 170: 3, Dale Faubion (Ell); 4, Angelo Semintel (T). 182: 3, Dominic Webb (East); 4, Damion Hozjan (Se). 195: 3, Logen Stolen (Ell); 4, Caleb Braswell (WV). 220: 3, Kristian Badillo (Davis); 4, Anthony Nava (T). 285: Miguel Camacho (T); 4, David Underwood (T).
---
Bob Mars Girls Invitational
At Kennewick
Team scores: Kennewick 255, Othello 208, Sunnyside 136. Local: 9, Eisenhower 91; 13, Prosser 52; 16, Naches Valley 39; 21. Zillah 18.
Local highlights
105: 3, Alexis Huff (NV). 115: 1, Alexxus Ramos (S); 2, Jayde Coleman (NV); 4, Andrea Acevedo (Ike). 120: 3, Cami Anderson (P). 145: 3, Josselyn Viveros (Ike). 155: 1, Celeste Limon (Ike). 235: 2, Jeanette Cortes (S).
---
Bob Mars Boys Invitational
At Kennewick
Team scores: Chiawana 333, Othello 268, Walla Walla 132. Local: 4, Zillah 132; 8, Eisenhower 98.
Local highlights
106: 4, Jose Dominguez (Z). 113: 3, Juan Valencia (Z). 120: 4, Jaimie Alejandre (Z). 126: 2, Jonny Barragan (Ike). 138: 3, Uylysses Aparicio (Z). 152: 4, Hudson Garcia (Z). 160: 1, Mateo Escobar (Ike). 182: 4, Elijah Rodriguez (Z).
---
Deer Park Invitational
Team scores: Mead 250, Mt. Spokane 209, Granger 178. Local: 8, Prosser 105.5.
Local highlights
106: 2, Noel Guillen (G); 3, Julian Torres (P). 120: 2, Oscar Alvarez (G). 126: 1, Reyden Huizar (P). 132: 3, Jose Toscano (G). 152: 3, Cody Northwind (G). 170: 1, Conan Northwind (G). 182: 1, Ricky Cisneros (G); 2, Nehemiah Medrano (P). 195: 4, Marquis Gourneau (G).
