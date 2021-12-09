WILSON CREEK — Freshman Haydn Edwards scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Riverside Christian's boys improved to 3-0 with a 53-35 win over Wilson Creek in nonleague boys basketball Thursday night.
Joel Belaire also had a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards and Isaac Pommer hauled down 17 rebounds for the Crusaders, who play Pateros on Friday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bethel 0, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bradford 6, Bell 4, Haydn Edwards 21, Bazaldua 2, Joel Belaire 15, Pommer 3, Johnston 2.
WILSON CREEK — Dowers 2, Z McMillan 15, D McMillan 1, Brasnear 0, Newman 17, Sutton 0, Reitz 0
RC highlights: Bradford 6 rebs; Edwards 11 rebs; Belaire 12 rebs, 5 stls; Isaac Pommer 17 rebs, 3 stls.
---
CLE ELUM 58, CASCADE 34: At Cascade, Joel Kelly put up 12 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and four rebounds while Luke Chafin added 20 points for the unbeaten Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 20, Singer 6, Joel Kelly 12, Johnson 0, Favero 4, Dearing 0, Montgomery 2, Williams 2, Gage Ellison 10.
CASCADE — Not available.
Cle Elum=14=16=14=14=—=58
Cascade=9=7=13=5=—=34
CE highlights: Kelly 17 rebs, 5 stls, 4 assts; Cole Singer 8 rebs; Ellison 8 rebs.
---
Granger 43, River View 31
Kittitas 51, Walla Walla Valley 38
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
GRANGER 64, RIVER VIEW 24: At Granger, Cassandra Herrera scored a game-high 26 points and Jasmin Vasquez nearly matched her teammate with 25 for the Spartans.
RIVER VIEW — Aguilar 0, Lozier 7, Jimenez 3, Munson 7, Aho 7, Beardsley 0, Rogers 0, Castellanos 0, Renteria 0.
GRANGER — Torres 3, Cruz 0, Alaniz 0, Franco 3, Cassandra Herrera 26, Quinonez 3, Chavez 0, Carrasco 4, Ramos 0, Jasmin Vasquez 25.
---
WALLA WALLA VALLEY 53, KITTITAS 51 (OT): At Kittitas Rillee Huber scored 20 points for the Coyotes but it wasn't enough to overcome Sahara Browning's 37 points for Walla Walla Valley Academy.
WALLA WALLA — Dodds 2, Willard 7, Ruv. Taruwinga 0, Irving 0, Cueto 1, Satellano 2, Garcia 0, Sahara Browning 37, Heredia 2, Castleman 0, Rut. Taruwinga 2, Smith 0, Scully 0.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harris 2, Moore 5, Bare 0, Nash 6, Rillee Huber 20, Boguslawski 0, Federwisch 3, Nunley 6, Phillips 9.
Walla Walla=9=8=11=16=9=—=53
Kittitas=5=15=10=14=7=—=51
Kittitas highlights: Rillee Huber 5 stls, 8 rebs; Morgan Nunley 5 stls, 7 rebs.
---
CLE ELUM 38, CASCADE 24: At Leavenworth, Gracie Glondo scored 13 points to lead the Warriors to their second straight win.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, DeWitt 0, Bator 5, Singer 4, Santiago 2, Gracie Glondo 13, Martin 5, Ellison 3.
CASCADE — Not available.
Cle Elum=10=8=7=13=—=38
Cascade=5=7=5=7=—=24
CE highlights: Isabelle Martin 11 rebs; Maddy Kretschman 4 stls.
---
WRESTLING
CBBN
EASTMONT 36, DAVIS 33
At Eastmont
132: Nathan Chang (E) p. Landynn Lewis, 1:38. 138: Ruiz (E) p. Dameron, 1:15. 145: Arturo Ortiz (D) d. Braden Lamb, 7-0. 152: Ivan Guizar (E) p. Korbin Peart, 0:29. 160: Joseph Bucholz (E) p. Ben Badillo, 1:30. 170: Simon Anderson (D) d. Randy Binner, 4-0. 182: Dominic Webb (E) p. Adrian Roguz, 1:57. 195: Ricardo Colunga (E) p. Rafael Morales, 4:48. 220: Juan Slores (D) d. Abraham Garcia, 5-3 (OT). 285: Miguel Galves (D) p. Luke Redawski, 4:30. 106: No match. 113: Evyn Webb (E) p. Jose Sanchez, 1:39. 120: Alejandro Saenz (D) p. Izak Perez, 3:52. 126: Vidal Barajas (D) p. Jaren Larsen, 1:30.
---
SUNNYSIDE 72, WEST VALLEY 12
At Sunnyside
220: Inacio Valencia (S) for. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) for. 106: Samuel Valencia (S) p. Nolan Armenta, 2:39. 113: Jayden Jasso (S) for. 120: Isaac Gambito (WV) p. Stephen Maltos, 3:10. 126: Miguel Valdez (S) p. Tanner Spaeth, 0:26. 132: Ulises Miron (S) p. Eric Slade, 1:04. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) for. 145: EJ Villanueva (S) p. Hayden Bendall, 2:31. 152: Markus Almaguer (S) for. 160: Leonardo Avalos (S) p. Joshua Luke, 0:48. 170: David Gutierrez (S) p. Derek Drobek, 1:23. 182: Jeydian Salazar (S) p. Arthur Knight, 3:14. 195: Caleb Braswell (WV) p. Brian Nunez, 0:24.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 43, GRANDVIEW 33
At Grandview
170: Brock Hammond (E) tf. Eddy Hernandez Gonzalez, 15-0. 182: Juan Rodriguez (G) for. 195: Logan Stolen (E) for. 220: Deklin Graham (E) for. 285: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Richard Wellington, 1:53. 106: Abraham Lopez (E) p. Lazarus Trevino, 3:39. 113: Tyler Bacon (E) for. 120: Erik Martin (G) p. Jensen Rotter, 0:51. 126: Evan Benitez (G) d. Jack Eyler, 4-3. 132: Konner Carlson (E) d. Jose Herrera, 16-4. 138: Ryan Noel (G) p. Brody Michele, 4:30. 145: Alexis Vazquez (G) for. 152: Jacob Bacon (E) d. Azel Gonzalez, 7-4. 160: Luke Bayne (E) p. Isaiah Orozco, 1:12.
Prosser 45, East Valley 30
Othello 68, Ephrata 9
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Eastmont
Team scores: Eastmont 82, West Valley 80 (Naches Valley also competed).
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley 2:00.94. 200 free: Jakob Crawford (WV) 2:34.14. 200 IM: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 2:34.38. 50 free: Lucas Ross (NV) 25.58, Leif Van Doren (NV) 25.73. 100 fly: Anderson (WV) 1:09.35. 100 free: Ross (NV) 57.10. 500 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 6:52.37. 200 free relay: West Valley 1:50.11. 100 back: Cameron Teerink (WV) 1:12.25. 100 breast: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:07.95. 400 free relay: West Valley 4:44.30.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 4, EASTMONT 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Ike 820-750, Ike 849-796, Ike 169-161, Ike 174-157.
Ike highlights: Haley Hammontree 343 (182), Kaylynn Jeffery 346 (181), Ada Querin 335 (184), Laurel Heesemann 363 (203). The Cadets improve to 6-0 and plays West Valley on Tuesday.
---
DAVIS 3, WENATCHEE 2
At Linda Lanes
Game scores: Wenatchee 730-722, Davis 717-715, Davis 169-137, Wenatchee 147-141.
Davis highlights: Anya Boughton 305, Johnna Thiel 333 (180).
