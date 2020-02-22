TACOMA — With a brother who won two state championships and two seasons of his own already gone by without a medal, Elijah Barajas was feeling a bit underachieved.
He fixed that on Saturday.
The Sunnyside junior used dominant defense to reach the Class 4A final at 106 pounds, then pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory that featured an escape point with 15 seconds left.
“It’s crazy. I’d been dreaming of this but it took a while to find my right weight and my right speed,” he said. “To win it like that was amazing.”
After decisions of 5-2, 9-0 and 6-0 to reach the final, the third-ranked Barajas faced No. 1 Collin Jack of Decatur. It was a conservative, locked-up scoreless duel well into the final period before he got his chance.
“I was just waiting for the right time,” he said after hugging his brother Jesse, who was in his corner. “I knew that match would be close and I knew there wasn’t much time left. But I got it done.”
Jesse Barajas was a four-time medalist and two-time champion at Mat Classic who graduated in 2014.
It was an ideal way to start the final session because while Sunnyside had three going for titles Andrew Macias and EJ Villanueva ran into three-time state champions had settled for second place.
Barajas’ title was the crowning medal on a huge performance by the Grizzlies, who put seven on the podium and nearly ran down heavily favored Chiawana for the title.
As it was, Sunnyside, which came in ranked third, rose up for second with 132 points – just 11 back of the Riverhawks.
“We had some two days here, I’ll say that,” smiled retiring head coach George Paulus. “Eli’s win was a thrill and great for Jesse and our coaches who worked so hard with him. What a team effort all around.”
Barajas capped a 42-2 season and became Sunnyside’s 41st state champion.
Villanueva and Macias were both dominant in reaching the finals but their luck with weight classes proved tough as both opponents were picked by the Tacoma News Tribune as two of eight Untouchables.
They didn’t go easily.
Villanueva, a state champion last year as a freshman seeking to keep his four-timer hopes alive, gave Tahoma’s Yusief Lillie all he could handle in the 120 final but fell 3-1.
Macias, a junior, finished runner-up to Curtis’ Aizayah Yacapin for the second straight year, falling narrowly last year 7-4 and then 8-5 on Saturday.
Villanueva was 38-4 this season, and Macias finished 32-3 with his third top-five medal.
Just like Macias, Davis sophomore Jaden Sanchez was second here last year and got another shot at a title in the 113 final, where he faced Moses Lake’s Jonathan Tanguma.
After losing to Sanchez in the district and regional finals, Tanguma prevailed 7-5 this time by rallying with three points in the final 30 seconds. And that came after Tanguma opened a 3-0 lead only to have Sanchez forge ahead 5-4.
In addition to their three finalists, the Grizzlies got third-place medals from Austin Villanueva and Fabian Ortega, a senior who reached the podium here for the third straight year, and two other medalists.
That depth allowed Sunnyside to pull within four points of repeat champion Chiawana heading into the championships finals. The Riverhawks got a little breathing room with four in the night session.
Sunnyside’s state trophy was the fourth in the last eight years for Paulus, who in 31 years as head coach had 21 team finishes in the top 10 at Mat Classic. Saturday’s finale brought the Hall of Famer’s individual tallies to 24 state champions and 118 medalists.
Right behind Villanueva and Ortega, local CBBN schools picked up four fourth-place medals with Davis juniors Dominic Sowers (126) and Malachi Cook (152), Eisenhower’s Miguel Villegas (170) in his Mat Classic debut and Sunnyside freshman Alejandro Fernandez (113).
Sanchez led the Pirates to a 54-point total, which tied for 11th.