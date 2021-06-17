Eli Barajas didn't imagine ending his Sunnyside wrestling career facing a teammate on Eisenhower's mats two weeks after graduation.
And Malachi Cook of Davis certainly didn't imagine falling behind 5-0 in his quest for a second straight CBBN district title.
Nothing makes much sense when competing in the middle of June, but one thing holds true under any circumstances — Sunnyside is rock solid.
With Barajas and four-time district champion Andrew Macias leading the way, the Grizzlies collected seven individual titles and advanced a dozen into the championship finals in a non-scoring culminating event for all seven teams at Eisenhower on Thursday.
"It's been really weird, that's for sure," said Barajas, a Class 4A state champion as a junior who's headed to Jamestown University. "I was able to compete out of state in some tournaments during the winter, but nothing is like state and as a senior it's tough to miss that. We have some really good seniors, so at least we got this even as late as it is."
Barajas pinned teammate Michael Michel in the 120-pound final to conclude his brief season at 10-0 and was indeed part of a stellar senior class for the Grizzlies which included Macias and brothers EJ and Austin Villanueva — all former state medalists who won by pin or technical fall in their finales on Thursday.
Macias, a two-time state runner-up, was especially impressive at 145 with a third-period fall over two-time Mat Classic medalist Dominic Sowers of Davis. With the finals on two mats and working inward from 106 and 285, the Villanueva brothers competed at the same time with EJ first securing a second-period fall at 138 followed by Austin's technical fall at 160.
Jayden Jasso (106) and Mateo Armandariz (285) got the Grizzlies started with a sweep, and teammate Alex Fernandez claimed the 132 title.
Davis captured three titles and Cook's was definitely the thriller at 170.
After giving up back points and falling behind 5-0, the two-way all-CBBN football standout clawed his way back methodically and scored the decisive points with 15 seconds left to pull out an 8-6 victory over Sunnyside's Lenny Avalos.
"I lost my first match at Moses Lake and that woke me up and changed my mentality," he said. "I started working harder and got my teammates to help me focus more. I definitely made a mistake early (in the final) but I kept my head in it. I thought, OK, how do I beat this kid? I got my second wind and took shots. It was an exciting way to end the season."
Sophomore Jesus Alcala (113) and senior Caleb Aguilar (152) were winner for the Pirates, who had a total of six in the finals.
Wenatchee tied Davis for second-most champions with three, which all came in the upper weights at 182, 195 and 220.
---
Championship finals
106: Jayden Jasso (S) p. Gabriel Loveless (WV), 3:03. 113: Jesus Alcala (D) p. Rudy Vivanco (Ea), 3:25. 120: Eli Barajas (S) p. Michael Michel (S), 3:56. 126: Dayton Regan (ML) p. Jonny Barragan (Ike), 3:45. 132: Alex Fernandez (S) d. Samuel Gonzalez (S), 7-1. 138: EJ Villanueva (S) p. Jose Olivera (Ike), 3:24. 145: Andrew Macias (S) p. Dominic Sowers (D), 5:34. 152: Caleb Aguilar (D) d. Ignacio Payan (S), 2-0. 160: Austin Villanueva (S) tf. Kameron Butler (Ike), 17-2. 170: Malachi Cook (D) d. Lenny Avalos (S), 8-6. 182: Leo Gutzwiler (Wen) p. Franky Rosiles (Ike), 4:48. 195: Jesus Segovia (Wen) d. Jeydian Salazar (S), 6-5 (2OT). 220: Evan Berdan (Wen) p. Kristian Badillo (D), 4:33. 285: Mateo Armandariz (S) d. Carson Linstad (D), 5-4.
Third, fourth
106: None. 113: 3, Angel Pimentel (D); 4, Alexander Robles (Ea). 120: 3, Alvaro Lopez (D); 4, Kanon Sanderson (Wen). 126: 3, Aydin Garcia (D); 4, Isaac Gambito (WV). 132: 3, Gabe Jaime (Ike); 4, Ethan Mai (Wen). 138: 3, Joshua Grubb (ML); 4, Derek Grubb (ML). 145: 3, Trenton Miller (Wen); 4, Ian Kornegay (Ike). 152: 3, Alex Olgvin (Wen); 4, Abasai Torres (D). 160: 3, Cody Byers (ML); 4, Emmanuel Gurolla (S). 170: 3, Dominic Webb (Ea); 4, Dayne Ross (Wen). 182: 3, Brock Clark (ML); 4, Michael Sowers (D). 195: 3, Joey Freidig (ML). 220: 3, Ignacio Valencia (S); 4, Jacob Bush (Ike). 285: 3, AJ Paikulai (WV); 4, Wyatt Erdman (Ea).