YAKIMA, Wash. —To gauge the prospects for Sunnyside's boys at Mat Classic in two weeks, Saturday's CBBN district championships offered a fairly good idea.
Before the Grizzlies earned a third-place trophy in Tacoma a year ago, they scored 389 points with 13 regional qualifiers to win the district title at Davis.
Returning to the same mats on Saturday, Sunnyside was stronger and deeper in almost every way, piling up 435.5 points with 17 moving on to regionals in a complete tour de force.
"Looking around at all my teammates doing so well, it's not surprising because we work so hard at it," said junior Andrew Macias, who captured his third straight district title with a dominant 10-0 major decision in the 132-pound final. "This is that first step on the way to state and we were ready to go."
Macias' victory came moments after senior Fabian Ortega earned his district three-peat at 126, the tandem anchor that saw Sunnyside win titles at 106, 120, 126, 132 and 138 on the same mat.
Macias, ranked second in Class 4A at 132, was especially impressive since his 10-0 shutout came against third-ranked Hunter White of Moses Lake.
"Not giving up any points is great," he said after improving to 25-2. "It got a little messy in the second period but I finished strong and that's what you need this time of year."
Brothers EJ and Austin Villanueva made successful moves down a weight for the postseason with EJ claiming the 120 final with a 15-2 major decision and Austin following with a 12-4 major decision at 138. EJ won the 113 state title last year as a freshman.
"This was my first time down at 120 and I was ready for it. I felt good," said EJ, who moved to 31-3. "At 126 the guys are stronger and that was good for me to work against. This move has made a big difference for me and that's good because my goal is going for the gold again."
Eli Barajas was Sunnyside's first winner of the day, taking the 106 title with an 11-6 decision in one of four finals head-to-head against rival Moses Lake, which finished second with 354.5 points and 13 regional qualifiers.
The turnaround of the day came in the 113 final when Davis' Jaden Sanchez trailed Moses Lake's Jonathan Tanguma 8-2 in the third period but reversed him and recorded a fall with 10 seconds left. Tanguma, who pinned Sanchez in last year's 106 district final, entered the week ranked No. 1 and was 36-0.
"It's the first time we've met this season because I was mostly wrestling at 120," Sanchez said. "I know I was down but I tried to not think about it. I was just trying to get a move, look for a chance, and I got it. I barely had enough time."
Davis teammate Malaciah Cook, moving up two weights from last year, scored a late point to earn a 4-3 decision in the 152 final. The Pirates also had a pair of runner-ups in freshman Willaim Chinchenoff (120) and junior Dominic Sowers (126).
Eisenhower's Miguel Villegas used a 7-2 decision to win the 170 title and teammate Benji Rosiles also made the championship finals with a runner-up finish at 285. The Cadets tallied 146 points — seven ahead of Davis — and advanced six to regionals.
West Valley's Caleb Braswell was edged 7-5 in the 182 final and he moves on to regionals for the second year in a row.
The CBBN's top four placers will be in Issaquah next Saturday for the 4A Region II tournament at Skyline High School. From there, the top four move on to Mat Classic.
Team scores: Sunnyside 435.5, Moses Lake 354.5, Wenatchee 249.5, Eastmont 178.5, Eisenhower 146, Davis 139, West Valley 36.
Championship finals, local placers
106: Eli Barajas (Su) d. Saul Salinas (ML), 11-6. 4, Alvaro Lopez (D).
113: Jaden Sanchez (D) p. Jonathan Tanguma (ML), 5:50. 3, Alejandro Fernandez (Su); 4, Miguel Valdez (Su); 6, Ivan Flores (Ike).
120: EJ Villanueva (Su) md. Willaim Chinchenoff (D), 15-2. 4, Francisco Magallan (Su); 5, Isaac Gambito (WV).
126: Fabian Ortega (Su) d. Dominic Sowers (D), 7-5. 4, Anthony Denson (Su).
132: Andrew Macias (Su) md. Hunter White (ML), 10-0. 5, Ignacio Payan (Su).
138: Austin Villanueva (Su) md. Adrian Vivanco (East), 12-4. 3, Jaden Villalobos (Su); 6, Abasai Torres (D).
145: Max Zamora (ML) md. Moises Zesati (Su), 15-3. 3, Michael Edmonds (Ike); 6, Leonardo Avalos (Su).
152: Malaciah Cook (D) d. Leo Gutzwiler (Wen), 4-3. 4, Markus Almaguer (Su); 6, Jonathan Torres (Su).
160: Cruz Vasquez (ML) d. Alan Ochoa (Su), 5-0. 4, Elyan Jimenez (Ike); 6, Miguel Mieto (Su).
170: Miguel Villegas (Ike) d. Jason Briley (Wen), 7-2. 4, Jeydian Salazar (Su); 5, Devontay Herrera (Su).
182: Orlando Rodriguez (Wen) d. Caleb Braswell (WV), 7-5. 4, Elijah Lopez (Su); 5, Israel Morales (Su).
195: Max Prazer (East) d. Jesus Segovia (Wen), 3-1. 3, Kevin Robles (Ike).
220: Lucas Carranza (Wen) d. Jaden Siller (Su), 2-1 (OT). 4, Frankie Rosiles (Ike).
285: Saul Villa (ML) p. Benji Rosiles (Ike), 0:55. 4, Mateo Armandariz (Su); 5, Ethan Weron (Su); 6, Christian Calva (D).