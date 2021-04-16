After Tuesday's wild rally in its final at-bat, Eisenhower's baseball team took another route on Friday.
By having its pitchers set the pace.
To be fair, though, there certainly wasn't anything second fiddle about the offense.
Stevan Rodriquez's no-hitter led the way in the opener and Ryan Fowler was brilliant in relief during the nightcap as the Cadets swept Davis 13-1, 9-6 in CBBN South baseball on Friday at Pete Orgill Field.
On Tuesday, Eisenhower trailed its crosstown rival 8-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning but rallied with four runs for a 9-8 walk-off win in the season opener for both teams.
Rodriquez and Fowler, both seniors who earned all-league honors as sophomores when the CBBN was last in action in 2019, showed their veteran skills throughout Friday's doubleheader.
With Cooper Hansen and Caleb Coscarart combining for seven RBI, Rodriquez had plenty of support for his five-inning no-hitter, which included eight strikeouts. Hansen, Coscarart and Fowler each had two hits.
In the nightcap, the Pirates charged out to a 6-2 lead with three runs in the first inning and another three in the second frame.
But Fowler, the starting catcher, flipped spots in the fourth and struck out 10 over four scoreless innings to allow the Cadets time to rally, which they did with a five-run uprising in the fourth.
Isaac McDonald, Ethan Williams and Coscarart drove in two runs apiece.
Davis resumes league play on Tuesday hosting West Valley while Eisenhower travels to East Valley for a nonleague contest.
Eisenhower will host Davis for a single game to conclude the season on May 11.
Game 1
Eisenhower=211=45=—=13=10=1
Davis=000=01=—=1=0=4
Rodriquez and Fowler; Rodriguez, McDaniel (4) and Fernandez.
Highlights: Stevan Rodriquez (E) CG, 5 IP, no-hitter, 8 K; Cooper Hansen (E) 2 hits, 4 RBI; Caleb Coscarart (E) 2 hits, 3 RBI; Ryan Fowler (E) 2 hits, RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower=021=500=1=—=9=6=1
Davis=330=000=0=—=6=6=2
N. Fowler, Miller (2), R. Fowler (4) and R. Fowler, Hansen (4); Lemus, Barrios (3) and Fernandez.
Highlights: Ryan Fowler (E) 4 IP, 10 K; Isaac McDonald (E) 2 hits, 2 RBI; Caleb Coscarart (E) 2 RBI; Ethan Williams (E) 2 RBI; Joseph Copeland (D) 2 hits; Leo Lemus (D) 2.2 IP, 5 K.