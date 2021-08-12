With the start of football practice less than a week away and other high school fall sports beginning shortly after, the Washington State Department of Health released on Wednesday updated COVID-19 masking requirements for 2021-2022 school year.
Despite case counts rising in the state and particularly in Yakima County, there's mostly good news here considering the masking protocols followed during the condensed prep seasons earlier this year.
Masks won't be required for outdoor competitions of any contact level, including football, while they are recommended "in settings where unvaccinated athletes, coaches and personnel are in close proximity on the sidelines, in a huddle, or sitting in a dugout."
For indoor sports, masks won't be required for athletes competing in low- and moderate-contact sports, including volleyball, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are encouraged when practicing indoors.
For high-contact indoor sports such as basketball and wrestling, masks won't be required for fully vaccinated athletes or for unvaccinated athletes who have undergone screen testing.
Masks will be required, however, for all spectators at indoor events regardless of vaccination status. Moreover, "audience members should be seated in family units and those small groups should be spaced at least 3 feet apart."
Masks are also required in weight rooms for all athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and other personnel regardless of vaccination status.
The full DOH document, which covers K-12 sports and activities, can be found at www.wiaa.com. There is no updated information for college sports in this document.
All of the requirements mentioned above and within the document are subject to change during the school year.