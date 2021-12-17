In response to a multi-county COVID-19 outbreak in western Washington that was linked to high school wrestling tournaments last weekend, the Washington State Department of Health updated its health and safety requirements for high-contact indoor sports on Friday.
The DOH is requiring that all athletes, coaches, trainers, and support personnel, be tested for the coronavirus regardless of vaccination status, and that the testing frequency be increased to three times per week.
Among those screening tests, at least one must occur no sooner than the day before the competition and, whenever possible, the day of the event. Previous guidance required only unvaccinated athletes be tested twice a week.
Effective immediately, these updated requirements pertain to all indoor, high-contact sports and activities, including wrestling and basketball.
Clark County in southwest Washington has put high school wrestling on pause until Jan. 3 after more than 30 COVID-19 cases were detected among local wrestlers. Several holiday wrestling tournaments on the westside have been canceled.
Saturday's 16-team Cadet Classic wrestling tournament at Eisenhower is going ahead as planned.
On Wednesday, the DOH announced that more than 80 COVID cases had been traced to wrestling tournaments held Dec. 4 at Lacey, Sumner, Puyallup and Yelm. That number has since increased to an estimated 200 cases with at least three of the omicron variant.
In Friday's release, the DOH stressed the existing requirements for all K-12 sporting events. All indoor event spectators must wear masks and should distance from other families or households to the degree possible.
“Omicron is a game-changer, but we know layered prevention measures slow the spread of COVID-19 in sports, schools, and communities.” said Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary for the COVID-19 response. “Please get vaccinated, boosted, wear a well-fitting mask, and maintain your distance to help our kids stay healthy, stay in the game, and stay in school.”
“Vaccinations, in addition to testing and masking, will help keep our athletes healthy and allow everyone to continue to enjoy sporting events while also limiting the spread of disease,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Chief Science Officer. “Getting a booster will make protection against the omicron variant even stronger. The booster vaccine is now available for everyone 16 years and older.”
