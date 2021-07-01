Shawn Abeyta’s next step on his young MMA journey is set.
The 20-year-old Davis graduate will face Darien Robinson in the semifinals of the Fusion Fight League’s Rising Stars tournament on July 31 in Billings, Mont.
Abeyta moved to 3-0 with a three-round decision over Braeden Tovey in the Rising Stars lightweight quarterfinals in April. Robinson is from Colorado Springs and owns a 6-3 record.
“I’ll be mentally ready for this fight,” said Abeyta, who’s in the middle of a seven-week fight camp. “I’m extremely focused on making a statement with this fight. It won’t be easy but I will definitely be ready for the battle with Darien.”
Abeyta has been quickly moving up the Northwest MMA amateur rankings and is currently at No. 2 in featherweight (145 pounds) and No. 3 in lightweight (155). His Rising Stars bracket is in the lightweight division, but Abeyta has indicated he intends to drop to featherweight in the future.
“I’ll make the cut to 145 down the MMA road,” he said. “I’ve been cutting weight in wrestling my entire life, so it shouldn’t kill me. I felt like I was drained out by the third round in my last fight, so I’ll get down to weight a week out so my body gets used to being that light.”
Abeyta was a three-time Class 4A state wrestling medalist for the Pirates.