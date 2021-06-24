Even without a true postseason, two Selah athletes made strong cases for why they should be considered among the state's best.
Distance runner Cooper Quigley's times speak for themselves, particularly after he ran Washington's fastest 800 meters during an abbreviated spring high school season. CWAC softball co-MVP Sydney Wells picked up where she left off at the 2A state tournament in 2019, showing even more power to lead the unbeaten Vikings.
Wells also earned first team all-CWAC honors as a senior outside hitter for Selah volleyball and picked up second-team recognition as a vital leader for the Vikings' young basketball team. Quigley took a different approach, electing to sit out during Selah's unbeaten basketball season to focus on running.
Both found enough success to be honored on Thursday as Male and Female Athletes of the Year at the Yakima Valley Sports Awards.
In a year with few opportunities to play outside the region and no state tournament, West Valley baseball won Team of the Year honors thanks to its consistent dominance during an unbeaten season. Toppenish's Jason Smith separated himself enough to win Coach of the Year by leading the Wildcats to an unexpected 5-0 season with wins over 1A powerhouses Zillah and Connell.
Fall served as a sort of warmup for both Quigley and Wells after an unprecedented 11 months without prep sports.
Wells helped the Vikings' volleyball team finish 7-2, capped off by her first-ever win over rival Ellensburg in five sets to capture the district championship. Quigley won all seven of his races, including the Sunfair Invitational where he handled the region's strongest field by 31 seconds.
"It was really good to get back with the guys, especially getting in connection with the new incoming freshman," Quigley said.
He didn't take any time to rest before jumping into track season, when the junior continued to be in a league of his own within the region. But other fast times across the state and a chance to rewrite Selah's record books kept Quigley motivated.
A little more than a week after winning the 1,600-meter run by 18 seconds in the season-ending CWAC Showcase, Quigley broke the school record with a 4:14.90 mile at the Clark County Distance Carnival in Vancouver. Perhaps his most impressive race came in mid-April, when he ran a 9:08.70 in the 3,200 meters at an ultra-competitive race in Olympia, shattering the school record of former teammate Shea Mattson by nine seconds.
"We always joke around about stuff like that," said Quigley, whose time was the third-fastest in Valley history. "He was really happy for me."
But despite those records, Quigley said his best event remains the 800 meters. He proved it on the track by running a personal-best 1:54.24 at the Holder Relays, beating everyone else by eight seconds to record the state's best time this season.
Wells set an impressive school record of her own, reaching 42 home runs for her career despite playing only 12 games the past two years. She hit 14 and drove in 45 RBI as a senior, leaving little doubt she would have broken the state record of 48 if she had been able to play a full season in 2021.
The Fordham signee shined against her toughest competition, homering in five of seven games while adding five other extra-base hits against Ellensburg, East Valley and Big Nine champion West Valley. As the only senior on a roster full of freshmen and sophomores playing high school softball for the first time, Wells embraced a leadership role.
"We always had a pregame talk," Wells said. "Before every game (the younger players) would always ask a whole bunch of questions and I would always have to calm them down."
She's expecting to play catcher in college but said she's prepared to play anywhere for a program that has won eight of the last 10 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament titles. That versatility's always been a strength for Wells, who capped off her high school athletic career by earning second-team all-CWAC honors for a young basketball team.
It took some serious convincing from assistant coach Jeff Blain for Wells to come out for basketball after she spent most of the long offseason training for softball, along with a smaller focus on volleyball. Wells said all three sports emphasize different muscles, so playing all three turned her into a more well-rounded athlete.
Quigley will have one more season to see what he can do against Class 2A's best in cross country and track, and he's headed to California this summer for elite training with Newbury Park High School. But Wells will be left wondering what could have been for a talented volleyball team and a dominant softball team that finished ranked second in 2A behind perennial power W.F. West.
"Volleyball, I definitely would think that we would have been in the top 10 for sure, at least," Wells said. "Then softball, I honestly think that we would have had a chance to win state."