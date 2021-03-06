Cooper Quigley could have been out of sorts and probably should have been.
It had been well over two years since the Selah junior had raced on the Franklin Park course, the races he has run recently were well short of three miles and, well, he should have spent the last three months playing basketball.
No matter, though, when you're smart and strong.
In his first chance to compete outside the CWAC in this highly modified "fall" season, Quigley trailed the leader for the first half, measured how good he felt at the midpoint, and then let his strength take over en route to a 31-second victory at Saturday's 47th annual Sunfair cross country meet.
"The plan going in was to shoot for the win because there was going to be a lot of good competition and this would be the closest thing we would have to a regional meet," he said. "It's a tough course but I felt smooth the whole race. It was just great to get out and compete in a bigger meet."
Eisenhower outpaced West Valley to sweep the boys and girls team titles, and Issaquah's Julia David Smith found a lack of racing and competition too much to overcome in her bid to break Sunfair's girls course record.
With a cap on participants due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sunfair's field was limited to a fraction of its normal size but nonetheless offered Valley runners the best competition they will see in a salvaged 2020 season that concludes in two weeks for most. There were none of the normal flights spread over three hours but instead a single girls and boys race sent off in waves to keep runners spread out.
Quigley, who last toured the park in the fall of 2018 as a freshman, came in well-raced, having won three straight CWAC home meets at a distance of 4,000 meters, or roughly a half-mile short of Sunfair's distance. But after shadowing Connell's Dallin Price for half the race, he kicked up the pace on the upper terrace and quickly gapped his pursuers. And for good measure, he had plenty in the tank for a strong finish despite those shorter races.
"Our course is pretty tough with some good hills so I felt ready for this," said Quigley, who clocked 16 minutes, 4 seconds. "I wasn't really shooting for a time, and I wanted to be careful not to go out too fast at the start. Halfway, though, I just felt good and I knew I had enough left for a good kick over the last 800 meters."
Quigley and the rest of his league have two more league meets and will conclude the season with the CWAC Showcase on March 20 in Ellensburg.
The CBBN started its season the latest of all the local leagues and got in one dual meet on Wednesday leading up to Sunfair. Eisenhower's top five boys were separated by just 25 seconds for a 43-point winning tally while the girls had five runners in the top 11 to best West Valley, 31-47.
Sunnyside senior Reid Weaver placed third, nearly catching Price, and Riverside Christian junior Isaac Immel dipped under 17 minutes in fourth.
Ellensburg junior Kate Laurent, who like Quigley is 3-0 in CWAC meets so far, finished second in the girls race in 19:19. Eisenhower's Hannah Hilton, also a junior, led the Cadets in third in 19:57, six seconds faster than her winning time in Wednesday's dual on the same course. West Valley's Rachel Argento was fourth in 20:36.
David Smith, who won the 4A state title in 2019 by nearly a minute, made a valiant attempt at the record and, even though it was a beautiful day for racing, she discovered things have to be perfect to approach the 17:03 standard set in 2011 by Glacier Peak's Amy-Eloise Neale, now a world-class runner for Great Britain.
The University of Washington signee hadn't raced since the first week of December, she was on her own from the start, and the course was soft from a winter's rain and snow — not the hard and fast track normally under underfoot in October. And yet she still turned in a highly respectable 17:53.
"I was hoping to get down to 17 minutes and I actually thought I was on a good pace, but I guess not," said David Smith, who will run her first league meet next week. "It was still a super fun race and I like the course, even those terraces. It's challenging and definitely not flat like a lot of courses. I'm glad I came over."
David Smith's connection to Sunfair's event was Issaquah's new cross country coach Liza Rickey, an Eisenhower graduate and daughter of Cadet coach Phil English.
The CBBN's four schools in the South Central COVID-19 region will have two more dual meets and culminate the season with a championship meet on April at Franklin Park.
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 43, West Valley 67, Selah 72, Connell 98, Sunnyside 152, Ellensburg 157, Davis 174, Wapato 189, Naches Valley 269.
Top 20: 1, Cooper Quigley (Se) 16:04; 2, Dallin Price (Co) 16:36; 3, Reid Weaver (Su) 16:41; 4, Isaac Immel (Riverside Christian) 16:56; 5, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 17:03; 6, Ben Connell (WV) 17:08; 7, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 17:11; 8, Abelardo Morales Flores (Co) 17:13; 9, Nathan Ditto (WV) 17:13; 10, Joshua Oliver (Su) 17:20; 11, Mario Cervantes Reyes (Ike) 17:26; 12, Fernando Ibarra (Ike) 17:27; 13, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 17:28; 14, Dustin Young (WV) 17:34; 15, Chase McLaughlin (Ell) 17:36; 16, Eric Swedin (Se) 17:40; 17, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 17:40; 18, Michael Strand (Se) 17:45; 19, Sam Anderson (Se) 17:46; 20, Caden Casteel (WV) 17:55.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 31, West Valley 47, Ellensburg 74, Wapato 116, Davis 143, Sunnyside 163, Connell 169.
Top 20: 1, Julia David Smith (Issaquah) 17:53; 2, Kate Laurent (Ell) 19:19; 3, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 19:57; 4, Rachel Argento (WV) 20:36; 5, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:57; 6, Alyssa Arias Chavez (Ike) 20:59; 7, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 21:03; 8, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 21:03; 9, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 21:07; 10, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 21:10; 11, Annette Figueroa (Ike) 21:10; 12, Kaylee Condie (Su) 21:32; 13, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 21:41; 14, Crystal Colin (Wap) 21:42; 15, Sariah Hales (Co) 21:44; 16, Brooke Bauer (WV) 22:10; 17, Emma Fillmore (WV) 22:16; 18, Paris Miramontes (Ike) 22:19; 19, Amber Enzler (Ike) 22:29; 20, Olivia Berthon-Koch (Ell) 22:34.