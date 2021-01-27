At a time when we're waiting and hoping to play any basketball at all, it's notable for the sake of extreme contrast there was a season 30 years ago when Valley teams actually played too much.
Highlighted by a for-the-ages 116-107 boys game at West Valley, the 1990-1991 prep season was a parade of overtime classics and it culminated with what remains the longest game in the history of the Class 1A state tournament — Zillah's double-OT thriller over top-ranked Ephrata on opening day.
Yakima's city rivalry contributed to the special year when, in their first meeting in December, Sean Gerdes canned 8 of 8 free throws in overtime to lift Eisenhower's boys over Davis 58-55. The Cadets qualified for state, the program's first trip in 29 years, and ended the season with a double-OT loss to Damon Huard and the Puyallup Vikings.
In the middle of league play in January, Toppenish's Joann Hurley poured in 17 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to upset top-ranked Cle Elum 58-54. Three nights later came the freakshow in West Valley's old gym.
Having already unleashed four 100-plus games with their run-and-gun offense, the Rams got into a full-blown sprint against visiting Eastmont, which hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to end regulation at 102-102. But fouls and a thinner lineup caught up with the Wildcats and WV made all 12 of its foul shots in overtime to win the highest-scoring game in Valley history.
That game had 149 shot attempts from the field and 79 from the foul line.
Toppenish's boys made a run to the 1A state championship game with a resiliency built from two gut-check overtime losses to Valley A West rivals. The first was a 55-50 setback to Highland in league play and then came a 73-71 defeat against Grandview to open the district tournament.
All three teams took home state trophies from Tacoma, where the week started with the stunner by Zillah's girls.
Ephrata was the big favorite with a UCLA-bound 6-foot-3 post, but the Leopards took turns late to earn the 74-73 upset. Stephanie Adkins scored nine of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, Holly Buechler hit a putback with three seconds left in the first OT and Brooke Bounds canned a decisive 3-pointer with a minute to go in the second overtime.
Later that day in the nightcap, Cle Elum's girls survived a third quarter without a field goal and rallied to beat Nooksack Valley 59-49 in overtime. Zillah and Cle Elum ended up meeting for third and sixth and Bounds helped erase a nine-point halftime deficit with 30 points, the only three 3-pointers in the game and seven steals for a 60-52 win.
It was fitting that Eisenhower's state finale in the Seattle Coliseum ended the Valley's memorable 90-91 season. It was the Cadets' fourth overtime game of the season, which included OT league clashes at home and on the road against Kamiakin.
Coach John Felton's program seemed designed for such extra work. The 89-90 season also included four overtime games, and Ike started the 91-92 campaign with a 61-60 win at Tumwater — in double overtime, of course.