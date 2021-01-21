When Les Rucker makes an impression, it lasts.
In the fall of 1960, the Davis senior set a school record for touchdowns that held up for 50 years.
And when he established a new school record in the long jump at Pacific Lutheran University in 1965, well, that record still stands.
After two winless seasons since Yakima High School split into Eisenhower and Davis, future Hall of Fame coach Dutch Schulz took over at Davis and got busy winning with Rucker leading the Big Seven League in scoring as a junior.
A year later, the Pirates rolled to a 6-0 record in the Big Seven and Rucker racked up 17 touchdowns — giving him 30 in two seasons — on long dashes and breakaway kick returns. The two-time all-state halfback and senior class president set that record tally in just eight games and with teammate Vern Henderson sharing the limelight with 12 scores.
Rucker was also a track standout with sprint endurance, placing third at state in the 440-yard dash as a junior. He ran 50.3 as a senior and reached nearly 22 feet in the long jump, but a foot injury scratched him out of the postseason.
After attending Washington State and Yakima Valley, and undergoing foot surgery, Rucker got healthy and enjoyed two hugely successful football seasons at PLU. In the fall of 1964, he was a two-way all-Evergreen Conference pick and earned NAIA All-American honors at defensive back.
The next spring Rucker turned his attention to track, where he led the team in scoring and had a hand in four school records in the sprints, hurdles and relays. But his specialty was the long jump, where he spanned 24 feet, 1½ inches to set meet and school records at the Evergreen Conference finals in Spokane.
Rucker backed that up with a 23-6 jump the next week and later competed at NAIA nationals in three events.
His PLU record will be 56 years old in May and survived a threat from Toppenish’s Seth Berghoff, who jumped 23-10 in 1999.