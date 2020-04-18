This was a postseason run filled with heavy karma for the Pirates and, selfishly, for me, too. This was my one Class 4A state basketball title here and it started at 3 p.m. — not the dreaded 9, as with Davis’ runner-up finish three years later — and I savored the opportunity to write three stories and work all the angles.
This team, as noted below, didn’t allow any postseason opponents to reach 50 points. Who else does that?
Nobody.
• • •
TACOMA — When five seniors have spent their teenage years melding into one, every effort they make is pointed in the same direction.
One journey, one quest.
And on Saturday there was just one task left for Davis’ boys basketball team — the one task that meant everything.
“Bring it home,” pronounced senior David Trimble simply. “Today was all about finishing this together as brothers. We knew the time had come to finally bring it home.”
There was no missing this opportunity for the single-minded Pirates, who turned the second half of the Class 4A state championship game into a battle of defensive attrition and seized the title with a 48-42 victory over Central Valley before a large and appreciative Yakima crowd in the Tacoma Dome.
By claiming the coveted gold ball, Davis brings the title back to Yakima for the first time in 47 years, dating back to 1965 when Larry Pryse’s crew, many of whom were present on Saturday, ran through a 25-0 season.
“A champion has something inside, a determination, and that’s what this team has,” said coach Eli Juarez with the trophy and a souvenir net within arm’s reach. “I had confidence in knowing that our seniors had even more than what they were showing. Here at state, they showed it.”
Just as in Friday’s gut-check semifinal overtime win over Bellarmine Prep, the Pirates overcame early offensive struggles and took over when the pressure heated up and the decisive moments were for the taking.
After a counter-punching duel that saw 14 lead changes against a stout foe riding a 19-game win streak, the Pirates made their crucial break with a 7-0 run to close out the third quarter. The run included five straight defensive stops and gave Davis a 31-26 lead with a quarter left.
“It was a struggle because we were so evenly matched,” said Devonte Luckett, who joined Trimble on the all-tournament team. “It was intense all game, and they played us tight. Maybe we outran them a little at the end but it didn’t seem like much. It was enough to get the W, though.”
Once they got separation the Pirates were in business because of how well they control games on defense. In six postseason games nobody cracked 50 points against Davis, which smothers attempted rallies with relentless effort.
Like when Cooper Kupp tore through two taller defenders to wrestle down a rebound, went straight back up splitting the same tangle of bodies and was fouled while scoring with six minutes to go.
Or two minutes later when Luckett drove deep along the baseline against tight coverage, popped up for an awkward floater around the backboard and hit nothing but net. And was fouled in the act, leading to a 3-point play and a 42-32 lead.
“Those are the plays we make to pick each other up,” Kupp said. “I saw the defense and the ball and thought, ‘That one’s mine.’ We knew in the second half it was time to put our heads down and go after it.”
The Pirates made seven free throws over the final three minutes, including two big ones by Kupp with 34 seconds left and another pair by Ray Navarro with :14 on the clock.
“Our defense kept us in it in the first half, and then we executed a little better on offense in the second half,” Juarez noted. “Some of it wasn’t pretty — Central Valley was playing pretty good defense, too. But in the second half at the end of the tournament it’s about hustle and effort. These kids had that when it counted.”
Davis’ five senior starters all made their contributions. Kupp’s five free throws and five rebounds, Trimble’s six assists and five steals, Navarro’s two 3-pointers that propped up the first-half offense, Luckett’s 12 points and LeVonte Allen’s huge 13 rebounds — it was all there and all of it was crucial.
“We talk about helping each other all the time,” Allen said. “You work hard for me, I’ll work hard for you — that’s what makes us brothers.”
The Pirates finished the season with a 23-2 record and 17-game winning streak.
“So many games together and all the tournaments and practices together — for it to end like this is incredible,” Navarro said. “We’re so close. When we dive for a ball we do it for each other. That’s how we earned this.”
When Juarez was asked by former Davis standout and head coach Shag Williams to pass the gold ball over a railing and into the eager crowd, Luckett watched it go, the polished shine reflecting off the trophy.
State champions.
“It brings tears to my eyes,” he said, wiping his cheeks dry. “We actually did it. We brought it home.”