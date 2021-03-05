static-fbh-scoreboard3.jpg

Yakima Herald-Republic file photo.

Scores are updated as they are reported to the Yakima Herald-Republic sports department or posted on social media. If you're at a game, tweet your score to @YHRSports.

Saturday, March 6

EWAC

Granger at Mabton, 1 p.m.

Nonleague

Tumwater at Prosser, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 5

CBBN

Eisenhower at Davis, 7 p.m. (follow the YHR's Luke Thompson for updates)

West Valley at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

CWAC

East Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Prosser at Grandview, 7 p.m.

SCAC

Naches Valley at Wapato, 7 p.m.

Zillah at Toppenish, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

EWAC

Cle Elum at Kittitas, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Southridge at Selah, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

White Swan 28, Highland 25 (OT)

Saturday, Feb. 27

EWAC

Cle Elum 42, White Swan 16

Granger 48, Kittitas 6

Dayton-Waitsburg 38, Highland 0

River View 54, Mabton 14

Friday, Feb. 26

CWAC

Selah 17, Ellensburg 6

Prosser 55, East Valley 12

SCAC

Toppenish 38, Naches Valley 14

College Place 35, Wapato 0

Nonleague

Grandview 14, La Salle 6

Monday, Feb. 22

CWAC

East Valley 34, Grandview 7

Friday, Feb. 19

CWAC

Prosser 45, Selah 7