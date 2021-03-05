Scores are updated as they are reported to the Yakima Herald-Republic sports department or posted on social media. If you're at a game, tweet your score to @YHRSports.
Saturday, March 6
EWAC
Granger at Mabton, 1 p.m.
Nonleague
Tumwater at Prosser, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 5
CBBN
Eisenhower at Davis, 7 p.m. (follow the YHR's Luke Thompson for updates)
West Valley at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
CWAC
East Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Prosser at Grandview, 7 p.m.
SCAC
Naches Valley at Wapato, 7 p.m.
Zillah at Toppenish, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
EWAC
Cle Elum at Kittitas, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Southridge at Selah, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
EWAC
Cle Elum 42, White Swan 16
Granger 48, Kittitas 6
Dayton-Waitsburg 38, Highland 0
River View 54, Mabton 14
CWAC
Prosser 55, East Valley 12
SCAC
Toppenish 38, Naches Valley 14
College Place 35, Wapato 0
Nonleague
Grandview 14, La Salle 6
Monday, Feb. 22
