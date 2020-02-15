YAKIMA, Wash. — Wash. If you want to mean business at Mat Classic you better come to work at regionals.
Sunnyside, Toppenish, Granger and Zillah did exactly that on Saturday as all qualified double-digit teams for the state championships in Tacoma next week.
In all, 104 wrestlers from the Valley punched their tickets for Mat Classic XXXII next Friday and Saturday in the Tacoma Dome. Of those 104, the aforementioned trophy-hunting foursome will account for nearly half with 48.
Sunnyside confirmed its contention for a second straight state trophy by winning the 4A Region II tournament at Skyline with 238.5 points, 11 state qualifiers and six champions in Eli Barajas, EJ Villanueva, Andrew Macias, Austin Villanueva, Jaden Siller and Mateo Armandariz.
Davis will send four to state with two regional champions in Jaden Sanchez and Dominic Sowers while Eisenhower has three headed to Tacoma with regional champ Miguel Villegas.
Toppenish did nothing to diminish its status as the top-ranked 2A team on Saturday, more than doubling the score of the runner-up at the 2A Region IV tournament at Cheney with 292 points, six champions and 14 state qualifiers.
The Wildcats won five of the first six finals with Joel Godina, Jeremiah Zuniga, Emerique Gonzales, Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero and then added Isaias Ramirez at 170. Toppenish also had five second-place finishes.
Fifth-ranked Selah was second with 128 points, seven state qualifiers and a champion in Amadeo Flores Pimentel. Prosser's Reyden Huizar and Ellensburg's Lorenzo Gonzalez were also regional champions.
In the team dual of the day across the state, Granger rallied to edge Zillah 254.5 to 251.5 at the 1A Region III tournament on the Spartans' home mats.
Top-ranked Granger advanced 12 to Tacoma in its bid for the state title and leading the way are five regional champions in Oscar Alvarez, Abel Nava, Conan Northwind, Diego Isiordia and Gage Cook.
The Leopards are in good position for a state trophy with 11 qualifiers and two regional champs in Dawson Husted and Emmanuel Troncoso.
At the Eastern Washington girls regional in Othello, Hanford survived a three-team dual for the team title as the Falcons' 110 points was just enough to edge Sunnyside (109) and Kennewick (107). The Grizzlies qualified four for state.
Toppenish earned a pair of titles with Isabella Morales and Ruby Rios, and Granger's Viktorya Torres won the 130 title.
Mabton's Jesus Mata and Marcos Velasquez won titles at the 2B Region II tournament in Oroville, and White Swan had a winner in Caden Garcia.
4A Region II
AT SKYLINE
Team scores: Sunnyside 238.5, Moses Lake 222.5, Issaquah 93, Wenatchee 85, Davis 84.5, Redmond 74, Mount Si 60, Eisenhower 58, North Creek 56.5, Eastmont 51.5, Woodinville 40, Skyline 34, Eastlake 26, Newport 25.
Local placers
(Top 4 to state)
106: 1, Eli Barajas (Su); 6, Alvaro Lopez (D).
113: 1, Jaden Sanchez (D); 3, Alejandro Fernandez (Su); 4, Miguel Valdez (Su).
120: 1, EJ Villanueva (Su); 2, William Chichenoff (D); 3, Francisco Magallan (Su).
126: 1, Dominic Sowers (D); 2, Fabian Ortega (Su); 5, Anthony Denson (Su).
132: 1, Andrew Macias (Su).
138: 1, Austin Villanueva (Su).
145: 5, Moises Zesati (Su); 6, Michael Edmonds (Ike).
152: 2, Malaciah Cook (D); 6, Markus Almaguer (Su).
160: 4, Alan Ochoa (Su).
170: 1, Miguel Villegas (Ike); 5, Jeydian Salazar (Su).
182: 6, Elijah Lopez (Su).
195: 4, Kevin Robles (Ike).
220: 1, Jaden Siller (Su); 6, Frankie Rosiles (Ike).
285: 1, Mateo Armandariz (Su); 4, Benji Rosiles (Ike).
2A Region IV
AT CHENEY
Team scores: Toppenish 292, Selah 128, Cheney 116, Othello 107, Ellensburg 80, East Valley-Spokane 70, Wapato 62, Quincy 55.5, Prosser 53, Ephrata 53, Grandview 33, West Valley-Spokane 31, Pullman 29, Clarkston 16, East Valley-Yakima 11.5.
Local placers
(Top 4 to state)
106: 1, Joel Godina (T); 2, Miguel Torres (T); 3, Diego Contreras (Pro); 4, Jaiden Leon (EV); 5, Julio Brizuela (Wap); 6, Marcos Gonzales (Se).
113: 1, Reyden Huizar (Pro); 2, Horacio Godinez (T); 3, Luis Barajas (Wap); 4, Josiah Johnson (T); 6, Moon Thompson (Se).
120: 1, Jeremiah Zuniga (T); 2, Damian Monreal (Gr); 3, Christian Davis (Ell); 4, Evan Anderson (Se).
126: 1, Emerique Gonzales (T); 3, Jesus Sanchez (Gr).
132: 1, Haiden Drury (T); 2, Fransisco Ayala (Ell); 3, Jason Zuniga (T); 4, Jesse Salinas (Se).
138: 1, Kyler Romero (T); 5, Judah Yates (Se); 6, Javier Garza (Wap).
145: 2, Isaac John (T); 5, Seth Ordaz (T); 6, Jose Adame (Wap).
152: 2, Juan Escamilla (T); 4, Ethan Garza (Se).
160: 1, Lorenzo Gonzalez (Ell); 2, Jackson Yates (Se).
170: 1, Isaias Ramirez (T); 2, Logan Candanoza (Pro); 6, Richard Wellington (Ell).
182: 2, Donald Schmidt (Se); 3, Henry Rinehart (Ell); 5, Josh Luna (T).
195: 2, Rocco Clark (T).
220: 1, Amadeo Flores Pimentel (Se); 4, Tietan Nelson (Se); 5, Christian Longtimesleeping (Wap).
285: 2, Eduardo Mendez (Wap); 3, Terrell Underwood (T); 5, Michael Ray (Se).
1A Region III
AT GRANGER
Team scores: Granger 254.5, Zillah 251.5, Connell 186, Royal 124, Warden 90.5, Naches Valley 64, College Place 42, Cle Elum 30, Kiona-Benton 30, Wahluke 30, Highland 28, Goldendale 23, River View 14.
Local placers
(Top 4 to state)
106: 1, Oscar Alvarez (Gr); 2, Hudson Garcia (Z); 4, Kayden Wilder (CE); 5, Emilio Jimenez (Gr).
113: 2, Jorge Espinoza (Z); 3, Jeremiah Salcedo (Gr); 4, Noah Berger (Gr); 6, Juan Valencia (Z).
120: 2, Jose Toscano (Gr); 3, Madden Garcia (Z); 4, Devon Gantt (NV); 5, Christopher Marquez (Z).
126: 1, Abel Nava (Gr); 2, Mitchell Helgert (NV); 5, Lincoln Garcia (Z).
132: 1, Dawson Husted (Z); 3, Ramiro Jimenez (Gr); 5, Marquis Gourneau (Gr); 6, Payton Spencer (NV).
138: 1, Conan Northwind (Gr); 2, Joel Coronel (Z); 3, Logan Patrick (NV); 6, Ken Cisneros (H).
145: 1, Emmanuel Troncoso (Z); 2, Ricky Cisneros (Gr); 5, Isaiah Salcedo (Gr); 6, Gaige Camden (NV).
152: 2, Jared Garcia (Z); 4, Manuel Torres (Gr); 5, Andrew Phillips (Z).
160: 1, Diego Isiordia (Gr); 5, Isaias Ochoa (Z); 6, Salvador Vasquez (Z).
170: 3, Derek Davis (Z); 4, Ricardo Gomez Sanchez (Z); 5, Aiden Fordham (CE).
182: 2, Brian Sims (Z); 4, Marco Ramirez (H); 5, Salvador Zamora Ochoa (CE); 6, Caleb Wertenberger (Z).
195: 2, Blake Waddell (Go); 3, Jorge Villafan (H); 6, Jose Alejandre (Z).
220: 1, Gage Cook (Gr); 3, Cristobal Alejandre (Z); 5, Wyatt Tynan (Z).
285: 3, Donivan Reyes (Gr); 6, Christian Sanchez (Go).
2B Region II
AT OROVILLE
Team scores: Tonasket 360, Lake Roosevelt 153, Kittitas 124, Oroville 102, Mabton 76, White Swan 57, Liberty Bell 48, Brewster 30, Pateros 22, Dayton 20, Burbank 15, Riverside Christian 3.
Local placers
(Top 3 to state)
106: 3, Isaac Rodriguez (M). 113: 2, Jonathan Jones (K). 120: 2, Tony Rios (K); 4, Jonathan Marin (K). 126: 1, Caden Garcia (WS); 5, Hunter Smith (K). 132: 4, Stephen McHargue (K); 6, Ridge Essman (K). 138: 5, Josiah Skindzier (K); 6, Fabien Garduno (WS). 145: 3, Anthony Michel (K); 4, Yahyr Garduno (WS); 5, David Lopez (M); 6, John Dobie (RC). 152: 3, Gilberto Palma (WS). 160: 4, Thomas Sheely (K); 5, Austin Tzib (M). 170: 3, Paul Jones (K); 5, Angel Sandoval Velasquez (M). 182: 5, Aaron Farthing (K). 220: 1, Marcos Velasquez (M). 285: 1, Jesus Mata (M); 2, Arturo Sanchez (WS).
Girls Region IV
AT OTHELLO
Top teams: Hanford 110, Sunnyside 109, Kennewick 107. Locals: Wapato 83, Toppenish 71, Granger 52, Zillah 37, Ellensburg 27, Goldendale 27, Grandview 20, East Valley 18, Prosser 15, Mabton 9, Davis 7, Eisenhower 5, White Swan 4, West Valley 2.5.
Local placers
(Top 4 to state)
100: 2, Eliza Rodriguez (Su); 3, Mia Zuniga (Gr).
105: 1, Isabella Morales (T); 3, Unique Orozco (Wap).
110: 2, Alexxus Ramos (Su); 5, Roxsana Cisneros (Su); 6, Karen Valladres Coronel (Wap).
115: 5, Marissa Riojas (T).
120: 2, Lexie Garza (Wap); 6, Maryann Reyes (Gr).
125: 1, Ruby Rios (T); 5, Lorena Sanchez (Pro); 6, Tracy Fernandez (Z).
130: 1, Viktorya Torres (Gr); 4, Riley Guerrero (Su); 5, Sitlaly Macias (Wap).
135: 3, Kali Watson (Go); 5, Mollee Weddle (Gv).
140: 6, Tiana Watson (Go).
145: 4, Yasmari Rodriguez (Wap); 5, Harrah Hanson (EV).
170: 2, Lourdes Torres (Su); 4, Sailor Walker (Ell).
190: 6, Lilana Moralez (Z).
235: 5, Bailey Ward (Z); 6, Nevaeh Rodriguez (M).