Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp didn’t figure to get too much face time on the 15th season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
The Davis graduate and four-time All-American at Eastern Washington isn’t the prized draft pick, the long-shot rookie or the bombastic personality, all favorites of the show’s production crew. The Rams are also sharing this season with the Los Angeles Chargers, the other tenant of the new swanky So-Fi Stadium.
The $5 billion facility could’ve been a bigger storyline this season, but there’s an elephant in the training, weight and locker rooms: COVID-19.
Preseason has been replaced with protocols, and team meetings with regular testing.
“Basically you have two opponents this year — you have your schedule and you have COVID,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said in the series opener. “Both game plans are equally important and COVID might be even more important.”
Lynn contracted and recovered from the virus in the spring.
Kupp has made brief appearances in the first two episodes, including on a Zoom conference call with other offensive players and Rams coach Sean McVay.
The fourth-year receiver is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Kupp is coming off a season in which he set career-bests in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (10).
Kupp, who was voted by his peers the 89th best player in the NFL Top 100 earlier this summer, said he’ll let the contract negotiations be handled by others.
“I love it here, I don’t want go anywhere,” he told NFL.com. “But, you know, in terms of all the contract stuff, I’m really letting all that stuff be handled by my agent and staying out of it.”
New episodes of “Hard Knocks” air Tuesday nights through Sept. 8.