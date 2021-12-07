ZILLAH — Virtually no lead is safe when Zillah and Selah meet for what's become a thrilling annual nonleague rivalry between two of the Yakima Valley's most successful boys basketball programs.
Tuesday night it was the Vikings who came roaring back only to see the Leopards narrowly hold on for an 81-76 win after Luke Navarre scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half. Zillah senior Clay Delp scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half to help Zillah build a 16-point halftime lead, but Jackson and Levi Pepper combined for 19 in a big third quarter for the Vikings.
Levi ended up with a team-high 27 points to complement 11 rebounds and his freshman cousin added 17 in Selah's first loss. The Vikings, who cut the deficit to one in the final three minutes, will look to bounce back at home against Asotin on Friday and unbeaten Zillah will travel to Prosser Saturday night.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 17, Giles 7, Jack Kuhn 10, Jones 0, Seely 7, Young 6, Levi Pepper 27, Lakey 0, Wright 2.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 29, Perez 5, Avila 0, N. Navarre 0, Favilla 0, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 12, Sandoval 5, John 4, Luke Navarre 26.
Selah=11=16=27=22=—=76
Zillah=17=26=18=20=—=81
Selah highlights: Levi Pepper 11 rebs; J. Pepper 5-6 3pt.
---
EAST VALLEY 68, EISENHOWER 36: At East Valley, the Red Devils pulled away with a 23-6 third quarter and sophomore Preston Sluder scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half.
EISENHOWER — Davis 6, Garcia 2, Nahum Garent 13, Berumen 1, Simmons 0, Schwehm 0, Herrera 0, Brady Phillips 12.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 3, Johnson 5, Esquivel 8, Field 9, Calhoun 7, Preston Sluder 21, Taylor 0, Tasker 0, Staymates 0, Brady Locke 15.
Eisenhower=3=14=6=13=—=0
East Valley=13=16=23=16=—=68
Highlights: Sluder (EV) 3 3p.
---
RICHLAND 62, WEST VALLEY 48: At Richland, Jackson Cluff scored 19 points to pace the Rams and came up with four steals.
WEST VALLEY — May 0, Goldsmith 8, Jackson Cluff 19, Hunter Schlepp 17, Wilburn 2, Sadeddin 0, Perez 0, Birley 2.
RICHLAND — Ja. Woodard 0, Twazae Gladney 24, Streufert 2, Schuster 0, Joshua Woodard 13, Vopalensky 7, Valencia-Alvarado 0, Lucas Westerfield 14, Cowell 2.
Richland=11=15=19=17=—=62
West Valley=12=12=13=11=—=48
West Valley highlights: Cluff 4 stls; Schlepp 3 blks.
---
ELLENSBURG 74, LA SALLE 38: At La Salle, JT Fenz scored 14 of his 16 points in the first quarter, which saw the Bulldogs sprint out to a 32-8 lead.
ELLENSBURG — Cade Gibson 15, Morrill 4, Fortier 2, Nealey 3, Andaya 8, JT Fenz 16, Emmett Fenz 16, Stueckle 2, Lewis 2.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, O'Conner 8, Jaxton Caffrey 16, Gonzalez 4, Judd 2, Cobar 1, Sanchez 5.
Ellensburg=32=9=25=8=—=74
La Salle=8=9=11=10=—=38
---
DAVIS 81, PASCO 46: At Davis, the Pirates (2-1) rolled out to a 44-17 lead at the break. Davis hosts Lewis & Clark on Saturday at 4 p.m. Individual scoring unavailable.
Pasco=11=6=13=16=—=46
Davis=23=21=23=14=—=81
---
NACHES VALLEY 53, HIGHLAND 25: At Naches Valley, junior Porter Abrams contributed a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Rangers.
HIGHLAND — Lon 7, Ponce 4, McCart 2, Espinoza 0, Gonzalez 2, Hakala 8, Macias 2, Ibarra 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Deiner 0. Uecker 0, Kohl 1, Porter Abrams 20, Gooler 5, Hires 2, Stevenson 0, Jewett 5, Grant Osborn 10, Benge 8, Cuyle 2.
Highland=5=4=8=8=—=25
Naches Valley=14=6=17=16=—=53
Highlights: Dylan Kohl 9 stls; Abrams 10 rebs; Jesse Benge 9 rebs; Garren Gooler 8 rebs.
---
GRANDVIEW 63, WAPATO 43: At Wapato.
---
WAHLUKE 87, GOLDENDALE 76: At Goldendale, Eli Golding scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for he Timberwolves.
WAHLUKE — Ramos 2 Carlos Lugo 11, Mendoza Vergara 0, Madrigal 1, Maximilliano Urrutia 20, Oscar Perez 13, River Buck 16, Orlando Nunez 20, Calvario 4.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 0, Wells 7, Lee 0, Caleb Smith 12, Samuel Bischoff 15, Wilder 0, Eli Golding 27, Groves, Kade Bomberger 15.
Wahluke=26=23=16=22=—=87
Goldendale=24=19=14=19=—=76
Goldendale highlights: Tyler Wells 5 assts, Smith 5 assts, Bomberger 4 assts, 8 rebs; Golding 11 rebounds.
---
GRANGER 43, KIONA-BENTON 31: At Granger, Adam Asher and Paul Stewart scored 12 points apiece and combined for 14 points in the second half to help the Spartans outscore Ki-Be 28-17 after the break.
KIONA-BENTON — Kintner 5, Ortiz 4, Messner 3, Ty Craven 14, Neer 2, Vance 3.
GRANGER — Heckert 7, Castro 7, Cervantes 2, De Leon 0, Aldaco 3, Adam Asher 12, Paul Stewart 12.
Kiona-Benton=7=7=5=12=—=31
Granger=8=7=15=13=—=43
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 46: At Moses Lake, Haydn Edwards hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 23 points for the Crusaders.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bethel 0, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bradford 6, Bell 0, Haydn Edwards 23, Bazaldua 4, Joel Belaire 12, Pommer 4, Johnston 0.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — J. Boorman 9, J. Robertson 8, P. Boorman 4, J. Robertson 5, M. Podolyn 16, D. Chavez 4.
RC highlights: Noah Bradford 4 rebs, 5 blks; Edwards 5 rebs, 2 assts; Blake Bazaldua 6 rebs, 2 stls; Belaire 5 rebs; Isaac Pommer 6 rebs.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 47, EAST VALLEY 40: At East Valley, Nevaeh Patterson scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for the Pirates. Jada Mendoza and Brooklynne Sylve paced EV with 11 points apiece.
DAVIS — Johnson 5, Galindo 5, Carrillo 2, Campbell 4, Rodriguez 0, Hohner 2, Nevaeh Patterson 17, Bueno 2, Shayla Allen-Greggs 10.
EAST VALLEY — Jada Mendoza 11, Taylor 1, Goodell 0, Wright 9, Morrison 0, Hambly 1, Elder 3, Gordon 4, Brooklynne Sylve 11.
Davis=8=15=12=12=—=47
East Valley=10=11=11=8=—=40
Highlights: Maliyah Gordon (EV) 6 rebs; Sylve (EV) 7 rebs; Wright (EV) 3 3p.
---
ELLENSBURG 79, LA SALLE 7
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 16, Katie Blume 13, Rylee Leishman 12, Q. Rogel 6, Kennedy-Colson 4, Jones 8, L. Rogel 7, Ravet 6, J. Philip 4, Johnson 3. 32-62 10-13 79.
LA SALLE — Price 4, Gallegos 2, Brown 1, Fuller 0, Torres 0, Valladeres 0, Alegria 0, White 0. 2-12 3-5 7.
Ellensburg=27=24=10=18=—=79
La Salle=2=3=0=2=—=7
3-point goals: Ellensburg 5-17 (Leishman 2-4, Philip 2-4, L. Rogel 1-1), La Salle 0-6. Rebounds: Ellensburg 29 (Q. Rogel 7), La Salle 15. Turnovers: Ellensburg 10, La Salle 35. Steals: Ellensburg 28, La Salle 1. Fouls: Ellensburg 15, La Salle 10.
---
CHIAWANA 76, WEST VALLEY 32: At West Valley, Laikin Hill netted 14 of her 18 points in the first half for the Rams.
CHIAWANA — A'niyah Heavens 10, Ellerd 3, Cartwright 4, Tujerina 3, Kaia Foster 18, Kinlock 2, Woolf 0, Malia Ruud 28, Bunger 2, Contreras 6.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 18, Leiberknecht 0, Fries 0, Tweedy 6, Bell 0, Bremerman 6, Betterton 0, Hatfield 0, Kraft 0, Steiner 2.
Chiawana=15=16=23=22=—=76
West Valley=11=10=8=3=—=32
Highlights: Ruud (C) 8 rebs; Ellie Tweedy (WV) 7 rebs.
---
WAPATO 68, GRANDVIEW 38: At Wapato, KK Bass hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to her 23-point night and Trinity Wheeler put together 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Wolves.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 14, Black 0, Natalee Trevino 15, Gutierrez 0, Richey 4, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 0, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 0, Copeland 2.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 18, Grunlose 8, Hamilton 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 2, Jordan Espinoza 10, KK Bass 23, Colin 7, Goudy 0.
Grandview=8=11=9=10=—=38
Wapato=18=13=21=16=—=68
Highlights: Trin Wheeler (W) 8 rebs, 4 stls, 5 assts; Jordan Espinoza (W) 7 rebs; Copeland (G) 6 rebs; Black (G) 6 rebs.
---
ZILLAH 66, SELAH 39: At Zillah, Bryan Widner and Kassy Garza pitched in 21 points apiece and Mia Hicks-Oliver had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Leopards (1-1).
SELAH — Ruark 6, Hall 0, Hartman 7, Franklin 3, Jayden Horton 19, Mattson 0, Garza 2, Coons 0.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 21, Mia Hicks-Oliver 10, A. Garza 0, Flood 0, Esquivel 8, Kassy Garza 21, Gonzales 4, Oliver 0, Salme 2.
Selah=10=10=11=8=—=39
Zillah=15=21=20=10=—=66
Highlights: Widner 8 rebs, 5 stls; Hicks 11 rebs; Talani Oliver 8 rebs; Kya Gonzales 5 stls.
---
HIGHLAND 44, NACHES VALLEY 30: At Naches Valley, the Scotties scored 20 points in a big first quarter and senior Gwen Rydberg led the way with 17 points.
HIGHLAND — Jimenez 6, Gwen Rydberg 17, Ivette Ramos 13, Hakala 3, Silva 5, Garcia 0, Monson 0, Diaz 0, Martinez 0, Gonzalez 0, Mendoza 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Maddy Jewett 11, Dunbar 8, Kime 7, Yates 2, Hargroves 2, Galvez 0, Rowe 0, VanAmburg 0, Clements 0, Christopherson 0.
Highland=20=11=6=7
Naches Valley=7=10=7=6
Highlights: Naomi Jimenez (H) 4 stls, 5 assts; Ramos (H) 10 rebs, 7 stls; Hakala (H) 8 rebs, 5 asst, 2 stls, 3 blks; Rydberg (H) 5 rebs.
---
CLE ELUM 65, AUBURN ADVENTIST 19: At Cle Elum, senior Isabelle Martin's 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals led the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 0, Avalon DeWitt 10, Bator 7, Singer 2, Anderson 0, Loreydy Santiago 12, Gracie Glondo 13, Isabelle Martin 14, Ellison 7.
Auburn=8=5=3=3=—=19
Cle Elum=13=26=19=7=—=65
Highlights: Martin 7 rebs, 4 stls; Ellison 7 rebs; Bator 6 stls.
---
GRANGER 64, KIONA-BENTON 9: At Granger.
---
KITTITAS 49, RIVER VIEW 45: At River View, Reyse Phillips led three players in double figures with 15 points and added seven rebounds and five steals for the Coyotes, who rallied for the win with a 17-point final period.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Hope Harris 11, Moore 0, Bare 0, Huber 6, Nash 5, Boguslawski 0, Federwisch 2, Morgan Nunley 10, Reyse Phillips 15.
RIVER VIEW — Aguilar 2, Lozier 9, Marina Jimenez 10, Skylin Munson 22, Rogers 0, Kienholz 0, Castellanos 0, Renteria 0.
Kittitas=10=14=8=17=—=49
River View=14=9=12=10=—=45
Highlights: Rillee Huber 5 rebs, 3 stls; Nunley 5 stls; Phillips 5 stls, 7 rebs.
---
GOLDENDALE 50, WAHLUKE 17: At Goldendale.
Wahluke=4=2=6=5=—=17
Goldendale=12=16=22=0=—=50
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 1
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: WV 743-724, Davis 748-724, WV 184-155, WV 166-132.
Highlights: Evka Ball (WV) 355 (180, 175), Cara Connelly (WV) 332 (178), Hannah Betterton (WV) 164, Layla Hall (D) 317 (170), Makayla Mitchell (D) 317 (160).
---
EISENHOWER 4, SUNNYSIDE 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Ike 719-623, Ike 776-559, Ike 150-98, Ike 127-123.
Ike highlights: Ada Querin 309 (186), Laurel Heesemann 321 (182).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.