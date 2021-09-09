Kennedy Webb, Lily Kinloch and Zoey Crimin all reached double-digit kills to lead West Valley to a 3-1 victory over Selah in nonleague volleyball Thursday night at West Valley.
Webb and Kinloch had 13 kills apiece and Crimin put away 10 for the Rams, who claimed the rivalry prize with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 win.
Taylor Kieser and Emily Hutchinson recorded 12 and 11 kills, respectively, for Selah.
West Valley (2-0) travels to Ellensburg on Saturday, and Selah (1-1) gears up next for the SunDome Festival on Sept. 18.
West Valley highlights: Kennedy Webb 13 kills, 5 aces; Lily Kinloch 13 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Zoey Crimin 10 kills, 2 blocks; Kaitlyn Leaverton 3 kills, 2 blocks; Kyley Cyr 21 digs, 3 aces; Ella Ferguson 8 digs; Lexi Barbee 25 assists, 3 digs; Hailey Murdock 14 assists, 3 digs.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 2 kills, 12 assists, 5 digs; Emily Hutchinson 11 kills, 13 digs; Taylor Kieser 7-7 serving, 12 kills, 14 assists, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Ryenne Howell 6 Kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Ana Hrle 2 aces, 4 kills; Mackenzie Pelson 16-16 serving, 15 digs; Madi McNett 4-4 serving; Maddie Miller 5 digs.
-
EAST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At East Valley, the Red Devils opened their season with a 25-16, 28-26, 25-20 sweep as Myrisa Randolph collected six kills, 12 assists and five aces.
East Valley highlights: Macy Taylor 12 digs, 2 ace, 7 pp; Emma Gruenberg 2 blocks, 4 kills; Myrisa Randolph 6 kills, 12 assists, 5 digs, 5 aces; Emily Wright 3 blocks, 2 kills, 4 aces; Madelyn Trujillo 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 pp; Allison Heater 3 kills, 2 digs; Bryana Barry 6 pp 4 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 4 kills, 4 digs; Nathaly Hernandez 10 assists; Litzy Carrillo 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces; Camryn Birch 3 kills, 5 aces; Kailey Willsey 6 kills, 4 digs; Anya Boughton 2 digs, 5 assists.
-
SUNNYSIDE 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Jansyn Carrizales' 28 assists set the pace for the Grizzlies in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.
Sunnyside highlights: Emily Anderson 9 kills, 9 digs; Alaina Morgan 8 kills, 10 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 11 digs, 17-17 serving; Natalie Quintero 8-9 serving, 2 aces; Jansyn Carrizales 28 assists; Alyna Ramirez 7 kills; Lily Potter 2 kills.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 5 kills, 16 digs.
-
ZILLAH 3, CONNELL 0: At Connell, Mayce Wofford's 15 assists and Brynn Widner's 12 kills sparked the Leopards to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 sweep.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 19-20 serving, 12 kills, 13 perfect passes; Mayce Wofford 6-7 serving, 5 kills, 15 assists, 4 pp; Kya Gonzales 9-12 serving, 2 kills, 4 pp; Mia Hicks 8-11 serving, 5 kills, 8 pp, 3 blocks; Vanessa Chavez 13-14 serving, 6 assists; Emma Flood 3 kills, 5 pp.
-
GRANGER 3, BURBANK 0: At Burbank, Eliana Rios had five aces on 15-for-15 serving and added eight digs and 12 perfect passes as the Spartans prevailed 25-16, 25-18, 26-24.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 8-10 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, 7 assists, 8 digs, 5 pp; Eliana Rios 15-15 serving, 5 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs, 12 pp; Alyssa Roman 14-15 serving, 3 kills; Jasmin Vasquez 15-15 serving, 3 kills, 9 digs, 14 pp; Marian Alaniz 8-9 serving, 6 kills; Amy Torres 4 kills; Stacey Cruz 8 digs, 4 pp.
-
GOLDENDALE 3, RIVER VIEW 0: At River View, the Timberwolves swept 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 ahead of Saturday's trip to Zillah on Saturday.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 16 kills, 3 blocks; Sara Hiebert 11-11 serving, 4 aces, 12 kills, 3 blocks; Taryn Rising 3 aces, 4 digs, 4 kills; Brook Blain 6 kills; Gwen Gilliam 4 digs; Kennedy Berry 6 digs, 2 kills; Audrey Hill 6 assists.
-
COLLEGE PLACE 3, TOPPENISH 0: At College Place, the Hawks won at home 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.
Toppenish highlights: Jazmin Hernandez 6 assists; Tatiana Camacho 3 blocks, 2 kills, 1 ace.
-
Other scores: Ellensburg 3, Eastmont 0; Kiona-Benton 3, Wapato 0; Tri-Cities Prep 3, Mabton 0; Walla Walla Valley 3, White Swan 0.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
EISENHOWER 3, EAST VALLEY 2: At East Valley, Alexia Lee, Esperanza Haro and Alyssa Lee all scored to help the Cadets survive Shannah Mellick's two goals for a nonleague win.
First half: 1, Ike, Alexia Lee (Isabella Diehm), 5:00; 2, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Jada Mendoza), 8:00; 3, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Yrays Garrido), 10:00; 4, Ike, Alyssa Lee (Diehm), 34:00.
Second half: 5, East Valley, Mellick, 69:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (Ike) 5, Makenzie Mellick (EV) 8.
-
SELAH 5, DAVIS 1: At Selah, Adley Franklin, Kassidey Brownley, Ashlyn Morford, Kennedy Cobb and Alexia Rodriguez-Burdeaux all scored for the Vikings.
First half: 1, Selah, Adley Franklin (Ashlyn Morford), 5:00; 2, Selah, Kassidey Brownlee (Madi Huri), 9:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Ashlyn Morford (Allison Moultray), 45:00; 4, Selah, Kennedy Cobb (Franklin), 52:00; 6, Davis, 60:00; 5, Selah, Alexia Rodriguez-Burdeaux (Sophia Medina), 74:00.
-
WAPATO 2, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Kiona-Benton, Janae Martinez and Sarahi Rojas scored goals for the Wolves.
-
Other scores: Toppenish 5, College Place 0; Connell 3, Zillah 0.
