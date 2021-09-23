Junior Lexi Barbee and senior Hailey Murdock combined for 25 assists, 13 digs and seven aces to help West Valley rebound from a tough five-set loss at Wenatchee with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-8 sweep at Eisenhower in CBBN volleyball Thursday night.
The Rams moved to 3-1 in league and will travel to Eastmont in a week. In other league action, Wenatchee beat Eastmont 3-0.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 11 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs; Kennedy Webb 10 kills, 2 aces; Zoey Crimin 3 kills, 2 blocks; Reese Groth 3 kills; Lexi Barbee 14 assists, 9 digs, 5 aces; Hailey Murdock 11 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, DAVIS 0: At Sunnyside, Erika Jonson and Jansyn Carrizales combined for 28 assists in the Grizzlies' 25-13 25-19 25-23 victory.
Sunnyside highlights: Erika Jonson 17-17 serving, 3 aces, 12 assists, 5 digs; Alyna Ramirez 5 kills, 3 aces; Alaina Morgan 4 kills, 2 digs, 8-8 serving; Mackenzie Chambers 12 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 2 kills; Jansyn Carrizales 4 kills, 16 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Emma Heeringa 1 kill; Natalie Quintero 2 kills, 3 digs; Emily Anderson 8 kills, 4 digs; Lilly Potter 4 kills; Hailey Schlosser 1 kill, 3 digs; Anna Frank 6 digs, 3 aces.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 4 kills, 5 digs, 8 aces; Litzy Carrillo 6 digs; Sally Gargus 2 digs, 4 assists; Leslie Suarez 3 digs.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At Ellensburg, Lilly Button and Kacey Mayo combined for 32 assists to help the Bulldogs triumph 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17. The Selah-Prosser match was postponed.
EV highlights: Emily Wright 6 kills, 2 asst, 2 digs, 1 ace, 1.5 blks; Elisabeth Williams 7 asst, 3 digs; Madelyn Trujillo: 3kills, 3 digs, 4 pp, .5 blks; Bryana Barry 14 kills, 7 digs, 12 pp, .5 blks; Myrisa Randolph 3 kills, 15 asst, 5 digs, .5 blks; Emma Gruenberg 2 kills, .5 blks; Ellesar Grajeda 17digs, 1 ace, 9 pp; Ivana Zaldivar 7 digs, 2 asst, 1 ace, 3 pp.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 20 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, 8 perfect passes; Reaghan Naboychik 10 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Parker Lyyski 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs; Kendall Steele 7 pp, 8 digs; Lilly Button 19 assists; Kacey Mayo 13 assists.
---
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, Kya Gonzales was 26-for-27 on serving as the Leopards prevailed 25-14, 25-6, 25-6 to open West Division play.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 4-4 serving, 15 kills, 1 block; Mayce Wofford 4-5 serving, 3 kills, 15 assists; Mia Hicks 2-2 serving, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kya Gonzales 26-27 serving, 1 kill; Vanessa Chavez 11-11 serving, 5 assists; Aly Delarosa 1 kill; Emma Flood 6-6 serving, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Bella Hernandez 14-15 serving.
Toppenish highlights: Tatiana Camacho 3 blocks, 2 digs; Naylanee Strom 6 assists, 3 aces.
---
LA SALLE 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, Kaylee Wheeler and Tatum Marang had nine kills apiece in La Salle's 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16 victory.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 17-19 serving, 1 ace, 1 blk, 9 kills, 6 pp, 13 digs; Kathryn Snyder 12-13 serving, 1 kill, 12 assists, 2 digs; Tatum Marang 9-12 serving, 2 aces, 2 blks, 9 kills, 15 pp, 13 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 1 kill, 2 pp; Malia Wheeler 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 10 assists, 3 pp; Angeles Torres 18-21 serving, 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 pp; Bella Kanelopoulos 9-10 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 pp; Natalia Valladres 8-10 serves, 1 kill, 6 pp.
NV highlights: Hope Saucedo 20 digs, 2 blocks, 6 kills; Kylee Jackson 1 ace, 18 digs, 4 kills; Emily Stout 1 ace, 12 assists; Gracie Osborn 2 aces, 3 blocks; Cassy Barragan 2 aces, 33 digs; Maddie Kime 7 assists; Emma Stubner 4 assists.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Highland, Jaylin Golob's 15 assists directed the Spartans to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 win.
Granger highlights: Hannah Valenzuela 14-17 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs, 14 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 5 kills, 2 blocks; Jaylin Golob 9-13 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs; Eliana Rios 13-14 serving, 3 kills, 13 digs, 13 pp; Alyssa Roman 8-8 serving, 3 assists; Jasmin Vasquez 4-6 serving, 2 kills, 4 digs, 4 pp; Marian Alaniz 9-10 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills; Amy Torres 3 kills.
Highland highlights: Sydney Hakala 5 kills, 5 digs; Gwen Rydberg 4 blocks; Maddie Monson’s 32 assists.
---
GOLDENDALE 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Goldendale, the fourth-ranked Timberwolves improved to 4-0 in league with the sweep.
---
CW1B
ENTIAT 3, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 0: At Entiat, the Crusaders split their matches this week, having defeated Easton 3-1 on Tuesday.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 7, EPHRATA 0: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip doubled her season goals total with a hat trick and the Bulldogs won their second straight league match. Jamison Philip scored twice and Anna Engeland and Melissa Sanchez added one goal each for Ellensburg.
---
SELAH 3, OTHELLO 1: At Selah, Ashlyn Morford, Allison Moultray and Brooke Reiber all scored for the Vikings as they kept pace with Ellensburg at the top of the CWAC standings. In other CWAC matches Thursday night, Selah beat Othello at home 3-1 and Prosser won 3-2 over visiting Grandview.
---
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 2 (SO): At Prosser, the Mustangs survived in a 3-2 shootout despite Grandview goals from Lynette Grimaldo and Miranda Guerrero. Prosser goalscorers were unavailable.
---
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 3, ZILLAH 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats scored three second-half goals in 11 minutes to win a league match. In other SCAC West action, La Salle won 8-0 at Naches Valley.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Landa Jewles, 60:00; 2, Toppenish, Ana Hernandez, 68:00; 3, Toppenish, Karen Papa, 71:00.
---
EWAC
HIGHLAND 5, WARDEN 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller scored two more goals and Lucia Martinez added a pair as well for the 7-0 Scotties, who improved to 4-0 in league play with their fifth straight shutout.
First half: 1, Highland, Paige Dimock (Rachael Keller), 20:00; 2, Highland, Lucia Martinez (Michelle Soto), 34:00; 3, Highland, Keller (Ramos), 39:00.
Second half: 4, Highland, Martinez (Keller), 49:00; 5, Highland, Keller (Soto), 72:00.
Saves: Stephanie Yanez (H) 1; Valerie Rodriguez (W) 10.
---
GRANGER 4, GOLDENDALE 3 (SO): At Granger, Joana Jaramillo scored twice and the Spartans prevailed in a shootout for a league win.
First half: 1, Granger, Joana Jaramillo, 10:00; 2, Goldendale, Graeson Mobley, 36:00.
Second half: 3, Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco (Kimberly Madrigal), 58:00; 4, Goldendale, Keira Beasley, 63:00; 5, Granger, Jaramillo, 69:00; 6, Goldendale, Mobley, 72:00.
Shootout: Granger 3 (Naydin Franco, Cassandra Herrera, Castro Carrasco); Goldendale 1.
Saves: Dalia Quinonez (Gr) 6; Mackenzie Dahl (Go) 8.
---
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 3, QUINCY 2: At Quincy, Shannah Mellick scored three more goals to give her 11 for the season and help the Red Devils pick up a nonleague win.
First half: 1, Quincy, Emily Wurl, 20:00; 2, East Valley, Shannah Mellick, 23:00. 3, Quincy, Wurl, 31:00.
Second half: 4, East Valley, Mellick (Jada Mendoza), 58:00; 5, East Valley, Mellick (Mendoza), 74:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 3; Brooklynn Garcia (Q) 12.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
AT APPLE RIDGE
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 15 Grandview 47; Selah 17, Prosser 46; Prosser 26, Grandview 29. Individual: Cooper Quigley (S) 16:26 (3 miles), Eric Swedin (S) 16:27; Jonathan Orozco (S) 17:12; Lukkes Hultberg (P) 17:13; Sam Anderson (S) 17:22.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 15, Grandview 50; Selah 15, Prosser 50; Grandview inc., Prosser inc. Individual: Yobi Ruark (S) 22:28 (3 miles), Kieryann Mattson (S) 22:28, Kahila Lopez (S) 23:15, Miriam Slonecker (P) 23:17, Isabella Escamilla (S) 23:24.
---
AT EPHRATA
BOYS
Team scores: Ephrata 35, Ellensburg 37, East Valley 64, Othello 99. Local highlights: 1, Nicolas Spencer (EV) 17:01 (5K); 2, Chase Perez (Ell) 17:14; 5, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 17:23; 7, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:45; 8, Ethan Smith (EV) 17:57.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 16, Ephrata 53, Othello 64, East Valley 101. Local highlights: 1, Kate Laurent (Ell) 18:45 (5K); 2, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 21:07; 3, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 21:11; 4, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 21:28; 6, Emma Beachy (Ell) 22:32.
---
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 13-15, WALLA WALLA 2-13: At West Valley, Anika Garcia hit a grand slam in the opener and Linnea Butler was 4-for-4 with five RBI in the second game for the Rams (6-4).
WV highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia grand slam; Ryder Prather 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Samantha Ostriem 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Katie Arnold 1-3, 3 runs, 5 IP, 1 ER. Game 2: Arnold 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs; Garcia 3-3, 4 runs; Linnea Butler 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Kenidee Holden 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ostriem 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Alexys Soptich 3-4, 2b, RBI.
---
DAVIS 30-15, GRANDVIEW 0-0: At Kiwanis Park, Allie Worford hit a home run for Davis in the first game. In other action, Chiawana swept Sunnyside 16-0 and 18-2.
