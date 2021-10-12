Sparked by Kyley Cyr's 31 digs, West Valley shook off a slow start and powered its way to a four-set victory at Sunnyside in CBBN volleyball Tuesday night.
Kennedy Webb and Lily Kinloch combined for 26 kills and Webb contributed 18 digs as the Rams earned a 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win that pushed their second-place record to 5-1.
West Valley has a rematch at home on Thursday against Wenatchee, which won the first meeting in five sets. The Panthers (6-0) swept Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Alaina Morgan and Emily Anderson had eight kills apiece for Sunnyside (3-4), which plays at Eastmont on Thursday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 15 kills, 5 kills, 18 digs, 1 block; Lily Kinloch 11 kills, 8 digs, 1 block; Reese Groth 6 kills, 1 block; Zoey Crimin 4 kills, 3 blocks; Kaitlyn Leaverton 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 1 block; Kyley Cyr 31 digs, 3 aces; Emily Strong 7 digs, 1 ace; Hailey Murdock 12 assists, 5 aces; Lexi Barbee 25 assists, 10 digs.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 1 kill, 11 digs, 15-15 serving; Alaina Morgan 20-20 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 20 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 15 digs, 4 pp; Jansyn Carrizales 6 kills, 14 assists, 17 digs, 10-11 serving; Erika Jonson 12 assists, 5 digs, 16-17 serving, 1 ace; Emily Anderson 10-11 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs, 1 block; Lily Bottineau Potter 1 kill, 4 digs; Natalie Quintero 2 digs.
Standings: Wenatchee 6-0, West Valley 5-1, Eastmont 5-1, Sunnyside 3-4, Davis 1-5, Eisenhower 0-4, Moses Lake 0-5.
CWAC
SELAH 3, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, Taylor Kieser's 11 kills, six aces, nine digs and nine assists led the Vikings to a 25-19, 27-25, 25-13 sweep.
In other league play, Ellensburg beat Grandview 3-0 and Ephrata topped East Valley 3-0.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 1 ace, 5 kills, 10 digs; Taylor Kieser 6 aces, 11 kills, 9 assists, 9 digs; Ryenne Howell 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig; Ana Hrle 2 blocks, 2 kills; Mackenzie Pelson 1 ace, 7 digs; Madi McNett 1 kill; Maddie Miller 1 ace, 5 digs, 15 assists; Livia Moore 1 ace; Lotte Steinbach 13-13 serving, 2 kills, 4 digs.
Standings: Ephrata 5-0, Ellensburg 5-1, East Valley 4-2, Selah 2-2, Grandview 1-4, Othello 1-5, Prosser 0-4.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Zillah, Vanessa Chavez served five aces and Bella Hernandez was 20-for-20 on serving to spark the Leopards to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-6 win and improve their league mark to 5-0.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 5 kills, 7 digs; Karen Tenorio 2 aces, 11 digs; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 10 assists, 7 digs.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 12-15 serving, 2 aces, 11 kills, 17 assists, 3 pp, 3 digs; Brynn Widner 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 13 kills, 6 pp, 3 digs; Mia Hicks 2 kills, 1 block; Kya Gonzales 9-10 serving, 1 kill, 2 pp, 6 digs; Bella Hernandez 20-20 serving, 1 ace, 4 pp, 3 digs; Vanessa Chavez 14-16 serving, 5 aces, 1 kill, 7 assists; Emma Flood 4-5 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs; Aly Delarosa 2 kills; Madison Carlson 1 block; Destyni Salme 1 dig; Emily Greene 1 kill.
LA SALLE 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At La Salle, the Lightning came alive after the first set and prevailed 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19.
NV highlights: Hope Saucedo 17 passes, 10 digs, 19 hits, 10 kills; Kylee Jackson 25 passes, 22 digs, 15 serves, 2 aces, 20 hits, 3 kills; Cassandra Barragan 25 passes, 36 digs, 11 serves, 2 aces; Belen Robles 6 serves, 4 aces, 6 hits, 2 kills; Emily Stout 45 sets, 12 assists; Emma Stubner 15 sets, 3 assists; Madeline Kime 33 sets, 4 assists; Gracie Osborn 6 hits, 3 kills.
Standings: Zillah 5-0, La Salle 4-1, Toppenish 2-3, Naches Valley 1-4, Wapato 0-4.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, MABTON 0: At Goldendale, Sara Hiebert has 12 kills in her return from a recent injury and the Timberwolves improved to 8-0 in league with a 25-6, 25-18, 25-15 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 26 assists, 6 kills; Sara Hiebert 12 kills, 1 block; Taryn Rising 17-17 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs, 8 kills; Brook Blain 6 kills; Gwen Gilliam 3 digs, 3 kills; Kennedy Berry 22-22 serving, 5 digs; Audrey Hill 5 kills; Natalie Schroeder 4 digs.
CLE ELUM 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, the visiting Warriors prevailed 26-24, 25-15, 9-25, 25-16. In other West play, Granger defeated Kittitas 3-0 and in a nonleague crossover Warden beat White Swan 3-1.
Highland highlights: Sydney Hakala 7 kills, 8 aces; Autumn Hamett 8 kills.
Standings: Goldendale 8-0, Granger 7-1, Cle Elum 3-4, Kittitas 3-5, Mabton 3-5, Highland 2-6, White Swan 1-6.
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 3, ROYAL 2: At Wapato, Lexie Garza's 17 kills and 29 digs helped the Wolves outlast Royal 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-3.
Wapato highlights: Mithzy Brizuela 10 digs, 15 assists; Megun Zamora 10 digs, 20 assists, 34-34 serving, 3 aces; Lexie Garza 29 digs, 17 kills, 12-12 serving, 2 aces; Searra Rodriguez 20 digs, 12 kills; Diana Nunez 20 digs; Luana Howe 20 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 10, SUNNYSIDE 0: At West Valley, Kendall Moore scored a hat trick and had an assist as the Rams scored all their goals before halftime. In other Big 9 action, Eisenhower lost to Wenatchee 2-0.
First half: 1, West Valley, Kendall Moore, 1:00; 2, West Valley, Jes Lizotte (Gabby Kurtz), 1:30; 3, West Valley, Mackenzie Kitt (Bailey Steiner), 8:00; 4, West Valley, Kaitlyn Rudick (Steiner), 9:00; 5, West Valley, Moore (Rudick), 12:00; 6, West Valley, Rudick (Lizotte), 13:00; 7, West Valley, Moore, 23:00; 8, West Valley, Kurtz (Kitt), 30:00; 9, West Valley, Kurtz (Moore), 34:00; 10, West Valley, Gigi Doucette (Kurtz), 37:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Sunnyside 9; Taylor Poor (WV) 0, Bailey Steiner (WV) 0, Laiken Hill (WV) 0.
WENATCHEE 2, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, the Cadets held Wenatchee scoreless in the first half but Masyn Heggem netted the tiebreaker two minutes into the second half for the Panthers. In other league play, Eastmont beat Moses Lake 6-1.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Wenatchee, Masyn Heggem, 42:00; 2, Wenatchee, Natalie Zacarias, 72:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 6, Wenatchee 3.
Standings: Eastmont 6-1, West Valley 5-2, Wenatchee 5-2, Moses Lake 5-3, Davis 2-3, Eisenhower 2-6, Sunnyside 0-8.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 7, EPHRATA 0: At Ephrata, Dylan Philip scored four more goals and her little sister, Jamison Philip, added a goal along with one each from Layne Rogel and Frances Valverde for the Bulldogs in their 11th straight win.
Elsewhere in the CWAC, Selah lost to Othello 3-1 and Prosser beat Grandview 1-0.
Standings: Ellensburg 8-1, Selah 7-3, Othello 6-3, East Valley 5-4, Prosser 4-6, Grandview 2-7, Ephrata 1-8.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, MABTON 0: At Mabton, Rachael Keller and Franca Wasilewski both scored three times for the Scotties.
First half: 1, Highland, Anahi Garcia; 2, Highland, Rachael Keller (Alejandra Gutierrez), 14:00; 3, Highland, Keller (Gutierrez), 17:00; 4, Highland, Keller, 22:00; 5, Highland, Franca Wasilewski (Susy Ayala). 32:00; 6, Highland, Wasilewski (Garcia), 36:00; 7, Highland, Soto (Gutierrez), 38:00.
Second half: 8, Highland, Wasilewski (Paola Silva; 9, Highland, Lucia Martinez (Anelsy Lopez), 62:00; 10, Highland, Martinez (Lopez), 64:00.
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 0, Stephanie Yanez (H) 0; Kenia Morales (M) 10.
GRANGER 8, BURBANK 3: At Burbank, Mireya Castro Carrasco completed a hat trick and Kimberly Madrigal added two goals with two assists to help the Spartans erase an early 2-0 deficit.
First half: 1, Burbank, Leslie Moedano, 3:00; 2, Burbank, Marlee Paget, 11:00; 3, Granger, Joana Jaramillo, 13:00; 4, Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco (Kimberly Madrigal), 20:00; 5, Granger, Castro Carrasco (Madrigal), 24:00; 6, Granger, Yaritza Preciado (Rosalinda Alvarez Rabadan), 25:00; 7, Granger, Jaramillo (Castro Carrasco), 34:00.
Second half: 8, Granger, Madrigal, 42:00; 9, Granger, Castro Carrasco, 60:00; 10, Granger, Madrigal, 72:00.
Saves: Dalia Quinonez (G); Burbank 12.
Standings: Highland 8-0, Cle Elum 5-1, Warden 4-3, Granger 4-4, Goldendale 3-4, Mabton 1-5, Burbank 0-8.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 2: At East Valley, Jordyn Peterson, Jada Mendoza and Delaney Gibbons all scored to help the Red Devils snap a two-game losing streak.
First half: 1, East Valley, Jordyn Peterson (Eveyanna Townsend), 6:00; 2, East Valley, Jada Mendoza (PK), 32:00.
Second half: 3, Davis, Carly Mattson (PK), 59:00; 4, East Valley, Delaney Gibbons (Mackenzie Isaak), 68:00; 5, Davis, Mattson (Cortes).
Other scores: Toppenish 6, Zillah 1 (SCAC); Wapato 1, Royal 0 (NL).
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 9-16, SUNNYSIDE 8-1: At West Valley, Katie Arnold was 5-for-8 for the day with two doubles, a triple and four runs scored as the Rams wrapped up league play 7-1 and shared the CBBN title with Moses Lake.
West Valley (12-4 overall) plays at Pasco on Thursday.
Highlights — Game 1: C Stroh (S) 3-3, 3b, 2 runs; M Rodriguez (S) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; A Rodriguez (S) 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; M Roberts (S) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Samantha Ostriem (WV) 1-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: M Roberts (S) 2-2, 2b, run; Garcia (WV) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Alexys Soptich (WV) 3-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Arnold (WV) 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Holden (WV) 2-3, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 3-3, 2 runs, RBI.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Eisenhower 111, Davis 69; Wenatchee 103, West Valley 67; Wenatchee 124, Sunnyside 35.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Davis (Dufault, Scott, Ehlis, Suarez) 2:26.10. 200 free: Isabella Caravajal (WV) 2:35.54. 200 IM: Addie Mitchell (E) 2:17.90. 50 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 29.38. Diving: Lizette Zacarias (D) 81.95. 100 fly: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:18.75. 100 free: Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:06.46. 500 free: Riley Goins (WV) 6:46.36. 200 free relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell, Hull, Kneer, Martin) 2:04.20. 100 back: Addie Mitchell (E) 1:04.53. 100 breast: Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:24.04. 400 free relay: Eisenhower (Martin, Mickelson, Kneer, Mitchell) 4:36.70.
