Hoping to extend the program's run of consecutive state appearances to 11 years, West Valley's volleyball team opened its postseason with a sweep over Eisenhower in a CBBN district play-in match Tuesday night at West Valley.
Kennedy Webb collected 14 kills and nine digs, Kyley Cyr had 14 digs and Lexi Barbee contributed 25 assists in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 victory.
Wenatchee is hosting the four-team district tournament on Saturday and will play Eastmont for the championship at noon.
West Valley and Sunnyside will meet in a loser-out match at noon with the survivor taking on the championship loser at 2 p.m. for the second state berth.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 14 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Lily Kinloch 10 kills, 7 digs; Zoey Crimin 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Kaitlyn Leaverton 2 kills, 3 blocks; Mia Gonzalez 2 kills; Kyley Cyr 14 digs; Emily Strong 5 kills; Lexi Barbee 25 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Hailey Murdock 9 assists, 2 aces.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, DAVIS 0: At Sunnyside, Jansyn Carrizales put together 20 assists, eight digs and five kills and served three aces on 16-for-17 serving to spark the Grizzlies to a 25-22. 26-24, 25-12 district play-in victory.
Sunnyside advances to the district finals in Wenatchee on Saturday and will face West Valley in a loser-out match at noon.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 13-15 serving, 4 kills, 3 digs; Alaina Morgan 10-12 serving, 6 kills, 11 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 9-10 serving, 17 digs, 3 pp; Jadyn Muzzy 5 kills 6 digs, 1 block; Jansyn Carrizales 16-17 serving, 3 aces, 20 assists, 8 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Erika Jonson 1 kill, 7 assists, 2 digs 6-6 serving; Lily Bottineau Potter 1 kill, 2 digs; Emily Anderson 12-13 serving, 3 aces 9 digs, 6 kills.
---
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, the Bulldogs pushed the league record to 10-1 with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 victory and will close out their regular season on Thursday at Grandview.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 18 kills, 14 digs, 4 perfect passes; Reaghan Naboychik 3 kills, 4 digs; Kacey Mayo 10 assists; Lilly Button 7 assists, 7 digs; Leah Drexler 8 digs, 6 pp; Alana Marrs 9 kills, 4 blocks; Kendall Steele 8 digs; Parker Lyyski 2 aces, 4 blocks, 2 kills.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 7 kills, 9 bocks; Ellie Maljaars 5 kills, 6 digs, 14 perfect passes, 2 blocks; Kambree Blair 1 kill; Lay’lee Dixon 1 kill, 5 aces; Olivia Campos 11 assists, 13 digs; KJ Ohler 11 digs, 6 pp; Julianna Phillips 5 pp.
---
EPHRATA 3, SELAH 0: At Ephrata, the Tigers kept pace with Ellensburg atop the standings with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 win and will conclude league play on Thursday at East Valley. Selah moved to 6-5 and will host Othello, a 3-0 winner at home over Grandview, on Wednesday.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 5 kills, 13 digs; Taylor Kieser 8-8 serving, 1 ace, 6 kills, 9 assists, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Ryenne Howell 9-9 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Ana Hrle 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block; Mackenzie Pelson 14 digs; Maddie Miller 11 assists, 3 digs; Livia Moore 1 ace, 1 kill; Lotte Steinbach 7-7 serving, 3 kills, 12 digs, 1 block.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Zillah, Mayce Wofford and Brynn Widner combined for 21 kills and 36-for-36 serving with seven aces as the West champion Leopards won their opener 25-9, 26-24, 25-14.
Zillah will host East No. 2 Connell in Thursday's semifinal round at 6 p.m.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 9 kills, 3 pp, 6 digs, 18 assists; Brynn Widner 21-21 serving, 5 aces, 12 kills, 15 pp, 11 digs; Vanessa Chavez 18-19 serving, 3 aces, 9 assists, 1 dig; Mia Hicks 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Kya Gonzales 11-11 serving, 3 kills, 10 pp, 9 digs; Bella Hernandez 4-5 serving, 4 pp, 3 digs; Emma Flood 4-4 serving, 2 kills, 15 pp, 5 digs; Aly Delarosa 4 kills, 2 assists.
---
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 1: At La Salle, the Lightning prevailed in the first round 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18 and will advance to a semifinal at College Place on Thursday at 6 p.m. East champion College Place beat Naches Valley 3-0.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 11 kills, 18-20 serving, 11 aces, 10 pp, 7 digs, 1 blk; Kathryn Snyder 10-10 serving, 1 ace, 14 assists, 2 digs; Tatum Marang 12 Kills, 21-22 serving, 8 aces, 12 pp, 16 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 2 kills, 2 digs; Malia Wheeler 15 assists, 4 digs; Angeles Torres 14-16 serving, 3 aces, 9 pp, 4 digs; Bella Kanelopoulos 1 kill, 9-12 serving, 3 aces, 3 digs, 1 blk; Natalia Valladares 3 kills, 10-13 serving, 1 ace.
---
CONNELL 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Connell, the Eagles won this first-round match 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 to advance to the semifinals.
In Thursday's loser-out round, Toppenish will host Wahluke and Naches Valley will travel to Kiona-Benton.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 2 aces, 8 digs, 6 kills; Cori Sandoval 1 ace, 8 digs, 2 kills; Naylanee Strom 21 assists, 5 digs; Reese Whitefoot 9 digs, 6 kills; Tatiana Camacho 7 kills.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
GOLDENDALE 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 1: At Granger, Sara Hiebert's 23 kills powered the third-ranked Timberwolves to a 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25 semifinal victory.
Goldendale will face East champion Walla Walla Valley for the championship on Thursday at Granger at 7 p.m. with both teams advancing to state next week in the SunDome.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 3 aces, 19 digs, 34 assists, 13 kills, 1 block; Sara Hiebert 23 kills, 5 blocks; Taryn Rising 3 aces, 11 digs, 2 kills; Brook Blain 11 kills; Gwen Gilliam 13 digs, 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 20-20 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs, 5 assists, 19 perfect passes; Audrey Hill 17-17 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs, 8 assists, 9 kills.
---
WALLA WALLA VALLEY 3, GRANGER 0: At Granger, the Knights prevailed 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 in the semifinal round.
Granger will play Warden on Thursday at 5 p.m. in a winner-to-state match.
In Tuesday's loser-out matches, Burbank eliminated Cle Elum 3-1 and Warden outlasted Mabton 3-2.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 6 assists, 7 digs; Hannah Valenzuela 15-16 serving, 6 aces, 2 kills, 12 digs, 9 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 1 kill, 1 block, 4 digs; Jaylin Golob 9-9 serving, 2 kills, 8 assists, 8 digs, 8 pp; Eliana Rios 13-13 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 10 digs, 22 pp; Alyssa Roman 5 assists; Jasmin Vasquez 5-5 serving, 3 kills, 14 digs, 10 pp; Marian Alaniz 6-6 serving, 2 kills; Amy Torres 8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 2 pp.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 3, EISENHOWER 2: At Moses Lake, the fourth-seeded Chiefs held on to eliminate the No. 5 Cadets in the district play-in game. Wenatchee won the other play-in 7-0 over Davis.
Wenatchee will host Moses Lake on Thursday in another loser-out round while West Valley hosts Eastmont in the championship game at 5 p.m.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 6, WAHLUKE 0: At Marquette Stadium, Marisa Badillo knocked in three goals and had three assists and Olivia Alegria also recorded a hat trick for the Lightning in its semifinal victory.
La Salle (12-5) will take on Royal (12-6) in the championship game at Toppenish on Thursday at 6 p.m.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo, 12:00; 2, La Salle, Olivia Alegria (Badillo), 25:00; 3, La Salle, Alegria (Badillo), 26:00.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Badillo (Ana Radillo), 49:00; 5, La Salle, Badillo, 63:00; 6, La Salle, Alegria (Badillo), 69:00.
Saves: Talina White (LS) 4, Kylee Timdo (W) 7.
---
ROYAL 6, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Royal, after upsetting East champion Connell on Saturday the Rangers found the East's No. 3 team far tougher. Naches Valley will play Wahluke on Thursday in a winner-to-state, loser-out match at Toppenish at 4 p.m.
First half: 1, Royal, 5:00; 2, Royal, 12:00; 3, Royal, 16:00; 4, Royal, 23:00; 5, Royal, 28:00; 6, Royal, 30:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Madelyn Jewett (NV) 8; Royal 4.
---
EWAC DISTRICT
HIGHLAND 10, GRANGER 0: At Highland, senior Ivette Ramos recorded a hat trick and added an assist and sophomore Rachael Keller had a had trick with three assists for the Scotties in their semifinal victory.
Highland (15-3) will host Cle Elum (12-5) for the championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. with both teams advancing to state. Cle Elum edged Warden 2-1 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
In Thursday's first game at Highland, Granger (7-7) and Warden (7-10) will meet at 4 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out match.
---
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller, 1:00; 2, Highland, Lucia Martinez (Keller), 3:00; 3, Highland, Ivette Ramos (L. Martinez), 8:00; 4, Highland, Ramos, 11:00; 5, Highland, Ramos (Keller), 15:00; 6, Highland, Keller (L. Martinez), 16:00; 7, Highland, Keller (PK), 35:00.
Second half: 8, Highland, Franca Wasilewski (PK), 49:00; 9, Highland, Anahi Garcia (Ramos), 58:00; 10, Highland, Leslie Lopez (Keller), 75:00.
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 0, Stephanie Yanez (H) 0, Dalia Quinonez (G) 10.
