SELAH — Striking quickly with both goals in the first 11 minutes, West Valley's girls soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 victory over Selah on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Jes Lizotte, a first-team all-CBBN forward last season, scored in the ninth minute and freshman teammate Bella Rotondo followed with another tally two minutes later.
Junior goalkeeper Taylor Poor made seven saves for the Rams, who open CBBN play on Tuesday at Moses Lake.
Selah (1-2) travels to Ellensburg to start CWAC play on Tuesday.
First half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte (Makenzie Kitt), 9:00; 2, WV, Bella Rotondo (Bailey Steiner), 11:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 7, Selah 5.
---
DAVIS 4, LA SALLE 2: At Davis, Ilse Velasquez scored twice and assisted a Cindy Ruiz goal to lead the Pirates to a nonleague win.
In other play Saturday, Skyline topped Eisenhower 10-0.
First half: 1, Davis, Cindy Ruiz (Ilse Velasquez), 3:00; 2, Davis, Ilse Velasquez, 5:00; 3, La Salle, Marisa Badillo, 12:00; 4, Davis, Carly Mattson (Jenessis Cortes), 30:00.
Second half: 5, LaSalle, Anastasya Radillo, 50:00; 6, Davis, Ilse Velasquez (Mattson), 57:00.
Saves: Isa Huante (D) 4, Alexis Torres (D) 3, La Salle 6.
---
GRANDVIEW 9, TOPPENISH 0: At Grandview, Miranda Guerrero and Amy Morales scored two goals apiece for the Greyhounds. Natalie Corona, Alejandra Sanchez, Amalia Carranza, Natalia Yanetsko and Brandy Martinez chipped in a goal each.
---
PROSSER 4, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Prosser, Soleil Hoefer recorded a hat trick for the Mustangs and teammate Valeria Moreno Rosales tallied a goal. Prosser opens CWAC play on Tuesday at East Valley.
---
HIGHLAND 11, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, Avah Farias knocked in five goals with two assists and Rachael Keller had three goals and four assists for the Scotties, who travel to Burbank on Tuesday .
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller (Avah Farias); 2, Highland, Keller (Alejandra Gutierrez); 3, NV, Jorgia Barbie; 4, Highland, Farias (Keller); 5, Highland, Farias (Ivette Ramos).
Second half: 6, Highland, Farias (Keller); 7, Highland, Lucia Martinez (Keller); 8, Highland, Ramos (Farias); 9, Highland, Farias (Keller); 10, Highland, Ramos (Keller); 11, Highland, Farias (Ramos); 12, Highland, Keller.
Saves: Aylin Aguilera (H) 2, Maddie Jewett (NV) 15.
---
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 3, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Kennedy Webb led the Rams with 12 kills and Lexi Barbee added 35 assists and 15 digs in a 25-21, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19 win.
West Valley (3-0) starts CBBN play on Tuesday hosting Moses Lake.
West Valley highlights: Kennedy Webb 12 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs; Zoey Crimin 6 kills; Reese Groth 5 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Lily Kinloch 6 kills; Mia Gonzalez 3 kills; Kaitlyn Leaverton 3 kills; Lexi Barbee 35 assists, 15 digs; Kyley Cyr 16 digs, 2 aces.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 15 kills, 14 digs, 8 perfect passes; Alana Marrs 8 kills; Parker Lyyski 5 kills, 5 blocks; Olivia Anderson 5 kills; Kacey Mayo 20 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Lilly Button 8 digs, 3 aces; Leah Drexler 15 perfect passes, 21 digs.
---
PROSSER 3, DAVIS 1: At Davis, the Mustangs prevailed in four, 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25. Davis (1-2) opens CBBN play on Tuesday at Eastmont.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 9 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 16-17 serving; Litzy Carrillo 5 kills, 5 aces, 23-23 serving; Camryn Birch 2 kills, 2 digs; Kailey Willsey 5 kills, 4 digs; Sally Gargus 9 digs; Anya Boughton 2 aces, 13 assists.
---
GOLDENDALE 3, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, Kennedy Berry collected 19 digs and was 14-for-14 serving, Rachel Gallagher served nine aces and had 21 assists and Sara Hiebert put away 13 kills in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-14 win for Goldendale (2-0).
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 15-16 serving, 9 aces, 13 digs, 21 assists, 6 kills; Sara Hiebert 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs, 13 kills, 2 blocks; Taryn Rising 9-9 serving, 10 digs, 3 kills; Brook Blain 6 kills; Gwen Gilliam 9 digs, 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 14-14 serving, 19 digs; Audrey Hill 6 digs, 4 assists.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 4 perfect passes, 5 assists, 4-5 serving, 2 blocks; Mia Hicks 2 kills; Brynn Widner 12 pp, 4 assists, 3 kills; Kya Gonzales 7 pp, 4-5 serving; Emma Flood 11 pp, 6-7 serving; Vanessa Chavez 3 assists, 2-2 serving; Bella Hernandez 13 pp, 3-4 serving.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellensburg Relays
At Irene Rhinehart Park
BOYS
Team scores: Wenatchee 42, West Valley 50, Ephrata 83, Ellensburg 122, Walla Walla 155, Cascade 174, East Valley 213, Granite Falls 219, Davis 232, Grandview 237, Royal 245, Toppenish 335.
Winner: Caden Casteel (WV) 7:51, 1.5 miles. Local highlights: 7, Nicolas Spencer (EV) 8:09; 8, Max Hutton (WV) 8:10; 10, Dane Voldman (WV) 8:26.
GIRLS
Team scores: West Valley 50, Ellensburg 60, Wenatchee 69, Walla Walla 91, Cascade 118, Davis 165, Royal 185, Ephrata 193, Toppenish 265.
Winner: Kate Laurent (Ell) 8:47. Local highlights: 2, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 9:19; 4, Nicole Murdock (WV) 9:23; 6, Katie Murdock (WV) 9:38; 8, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 9:49.
---
Chiawana Invite
At Pasco
BOYS — Team: 4, Wapato; 5, Sunnyside. Local highlights: 2, Lukkes Hultberg (Prosser) 16:55; 12, Jason Jalifi (S) 18:31; 15, Hazen Jacob (W) 18:51; 17, Jacob Freeman (W) 19:06.
GIRLS — Team: 4, Wapato; 5, Prosser; 6, Sunnyside. Local highlights: 2, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 21:29; 4, Aida Roy (P) 22:36; 6, Crystal Colin (W) 24:46; 7, Jenny Lopez (S) 25:14.
---
Ash Creek Festival
At Monmouth, Ore.
Eisenhower highlights — Boys: 45, Aiden Waddle 16:40; 49, Nathan Johnson 16:49. Girls: 19, Hannah Hilton 19:33; 29, Alyssa Arias Chavez 19:58; 39, Kara Mickelson 20:21.
---
Capital Invite
At Olympia
BOYS — Selah highlights: 2, Cooper Quigley 11:24 (2.23 miles); 20, Sam Anderson 12:59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.