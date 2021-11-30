Junior Demetreus Saddedin scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead West Valley to a 74-39 victory over Southridge in nonleague season-opening boys basketball Tuesday night at West Valley.
Jackson Cluff netted 13 points and freshman Landen Birley scored nine of his 12 points in the second quarter for the Rams, who play at Pasco on Saturday.
SOUTHRIDGE — Walford 2, Justin Brown 11, Bruce 0, Tijerina 5, Abdelraham 3, Beardsley 0, Ostergaerd 5, Morris 0, Marty 3, Ackerman 5, Dalmer 2.
WEST VALLEY — Goldsmith 5, Preazher 0, Jackson Cluff 13, Hunter Schlepp 10, Wilburn 6, Hatfield 2, Demetreus Saddedin 22, Perez 2, Coronado 0, Mata 2,, Landen Birley 12.
Southridge=8=5=12=14=—=39
West Valley=16=24=20=14=—=74
WV highlights: Schlepp 5 assts; Saddedin 8 rebs; Ryker Wilburn 4 rebs, 3 assts, 5 stls.
DAVIS 85, HERMISTON 52: At Davis, freshman Cesar Hernandez scored 20 points and Robert Galindo hit three 3-pointers and netted 19 points as the Pirates had five players score in double figures. Davis plays at Kamiakin on Friday.
HERMISTON — Garray 9, Lin 6, Grant Olsen 19, Shilanek 2, Corey 5, Rafael Vargas 11, Atilano 0.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 13, Blake Garza 13, Cesar Hernandez 20, Robert Galindo 19, Navarro 0, Rottman 2, Corbray 0, Sanchez 0, Stevenson 0, T. Lee 0, Anderson 2, Dhantaye Bennet-Joe 16.
Hermiston=12=9=18=13=—=52
Davis=21=18=22=24=—=85
Highlights: Galindo 3 3p.
EAST VALLEY 79, NACHES VALLEY 56: At East Valley, Preston Sluder and Teegan Hooper scored 21 points each to lead the Red Devils, who erased an early deficit by outscoring the Rangers 26-6 in the second quarter. Porter Abrams' 23 points paced the Rangers.
NACHES VALLEY — Deiner 0, Uecker 2, Kohl 3, Porter Abrams 23, Gooler 2, Hires 0, Stevenson 3, Jewett 2, Mueller 0, Jessie Benge 12, Cuyle 9.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 21, Eli Esquivel 14, Nick Field 11, Calhoun 7, Preston Sluder 21, Taylor 2, Tasker 0, Staymates 0, Locke 3.
Naches Valley=20=6=17=13=—=56
East Valley=16=26=17=20=—=79
TOPPENISH 64, WHITE SWAN 34: At Toppenish, the Wildcats jumped out to a 16-0 lead and Josh Perez scored a team-high 13 points.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 2, Roger Valdez 10, Hamilton 5, Ryan 2, Hull 4, Bill 4, Dittentholer 7, Blodgett 0, Broncheau 0, Lawrence 0, Shavehead 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 2, Riley Mesplie 8, Josh Perez 13, Rivera 9, Larios 3, G. Mesplie 8, Bauer 2, Jason Grant 12, Robledo 4, Brice 3, Arcila 0.
White Swan=6=6=8=14=—=34
Toppenish=22=14=14=14=—=64
CLE ELUM 61, OTHELLO 49: At Othello, Gage Ellison scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Joel Kelly also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards for the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 1, Cash 0, Chafin 7, Cole Singer 11, Joel Kelly 14, Favero 9, Dearing 0, Montgomery 0, Williams 4, Gage Ellison 15.
OTHELLO — Not available.
Cle Elum=15=13=18=15=—=61
Othello=2=13=17=17=—=49
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 10 rebs; Ellison 13 rebs, 3 blks.
GOLDENDALE 79, WHITE SALMON 48: At Goldendale, Eli Golding scored 23 points and Caleb Smith added 22 to pace the Timberwolves.
WHITE SALMON — Nelson 0, Spencer Karlson 19, John Wendell 17, Guerrero 9, Guzman 3.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 4, Caleb Smith 22, Bischoff 5, Wilder 9, Eli Golding 23, Boe 4, Groves 2, Kade Bomberger 10.
White Salmon=12=10=13=13=—=48
Goldendale=23=24=18=14=—=79
MABTON 59, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 35: At Mabton, Victor Chavez scored 16 points to go with five steals and Sam Vasquez contributed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Castleman 3, Barajas 0, Parks 7, Lyford 9, Jasiah Herebin 10, Keaky 0, Nishi 5, Underwall 0, James 0, Werner 0, Jansen 1.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 16, Birruetta 0, Sam Vazquez 12, Mccallum 3, Carreon 8, Andrez Zavala 12, Morrow 0, Espinoza 1, Bahema 2, Lopez 3, Ramos 2, Barajas 0.
Walla Walla=13=8=7=7=—=35
Mabton=19=19=6=15=—=59
Mabton highlights: Sam Vasquez 10 rebs; Victor Chavez 5 stls; Carreon 4 stls.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EAST VALLEY 50, NACHES VALLEY 41: At East Valley, junior Maliyah Gordon scored 13 points and Madelyn Trujillo, also a junior, contributed 11 points and seven rebounds for the Red Devils, who led 27-20 at the break.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 4, Dunbar 4, Galvez 0, Rowe 2, Van Amburg 3, Kime 6, Maddy Jewett 15, Hargroves 3, Clements 4, Christopherson 0.
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 5, Mendoza 6, Madelyn Trujillo 11, Taylor 2, Goodell 5, Wright 0, Hambly 5, Elder 0, Maliyah Gordon 13, Sylve 3.
Naches Valley=7=13=9=12=—=41
East Valley=10=17=9=14=—=50
Highlights: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 10 rebs; Trujillo (EV) 7 rebs.
SOUTHRIDGE 39, WEST VALLEY 17: At West Valley, Laiken Hill collected eight points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Rams.
SOUTHRIDGE — Hawkins 12, Sanders 2, Connors 2, Barnes 3, French 9, Brooks 2, Young 2, Holdren 7.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 8, Leiberknecht 0, Matheny 0, Fries 2, Tweedy 0, Bell 2, Bremerman 3, Betterton 0, Hatfield 0, Kraft 2.
Southridge=11=17=9=2=—=39
West Valley=2=8=4=3=—=17
Highlights: Laiken Hill 8 rebs, 3 assts.
HERMISTON 74, DAVIS 57
HERMISTON — Katelyn Heideman 19, Ackerman 0, Brown 6, Mercer 2, E. Heideman 8, Coleman 2, Izzy Simmons 26, Parker 0, Anderholm 0, Bailey Young 11.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 11, Esmeralda Galindo 11, Carrillo 5, Campbell 4, Rodriguez 4, Patterson 7, Bueno 0, Shaela Allen-Greggs 15.
Hermiston=10=29=19=16=—=74
Davis=13=16=16=12=—=57
Highlights: Allen-Greggs (D) 11 rebs; Hermiston 11-26 3p; Heideman (H) 5 3p.
TOPPENISH 60, WHITE SWAN 50: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick turned in a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who bolted to a 23-4 lead after the first quarter. Jovena Scabbyrobe paced White Swan with 18 points.
WHITE SWAN — N. Sampson 9, Jackson 7, M. Bass 2, Jovena Scabbyrobe 18, Van Pelt 4, Keegan Wolfsberger 10.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 19, Peters 5, Camacho 7, Hill 6, Cloe Peters 13, Sanchez 6, Johnson 2, McCord 2.
White Swan=4=10=14=22=—=50
Toppenish=23=16=4=17=—=60
Highlights: Meninick (T) 12 rebs, 4 stls; Jadyn Johnson (T) 10 rebs.
ELLENSBURG 79, WENATCHEE 15: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored 22 points and Rylee Leishman added 18 for the Bulldogs, who reached 70 points for the second straight game, this time before the fourth quarter.
WENATCHEE — Ramirez 0, Dorey 3, Schoengarth 0, Volyn 2, Boles 3, Blauman 1, Delvo 0, Stirling 3, Ogle 3.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 5, Dylan Philip 22, Rylee Leishman 18, Jamison Philip 15, L. Rogel 3, Q. Rogel 2, Kennedy-Colson 0, Johnson 2, Katie Blume 12, Ravet 0.
Wenatchee=6=4=2=3=—=15
Ellensburg=25=26=19=9=—=79
SUNNYSIDE 34, GRANDVIEW 21: At Grandview, senior Alyna Ramirez tallied 11 points to pace the Grizzlies, who pulled away with a 17-4 surge in the fourth quarter.
SUNNYSIDE — Alyna Ramirez 11, others not available.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 10, Castro 1, Black 2, Richey 2, Castilleja 2, Medina 2, Copeland 2.
Sunnyside=1=7=9=17=—=34
Grandview=3=9=5=4=—=21
Highlights: Trevino (G) 10 rebs, 3 stls.
MABTON 54, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 39: At Mabton, Alana Zavala scored 22 points to lead the Vikings to their first win.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Dodds 5, Willard 0, Maddie I. 0, Cueto 4, Santellano 1, Denise G. 0, Sahara Browning 20, Jasmine H. 2, Kylie C. 4, Smith 3, Clara S. 0.
MABTON — Galarza 9, Bonewell 9, Roettger 8, Moreno 0, Simpson 0, Alana Zavala 22, Chavez 6.
Walla Walla Valley=7=2=12=18=—=39
Mabton=13=12=10=19=—=54
Mabton highlights: Kierrah Roettger 11 rebs, Jasmin Chavez 6 rebs; Alea Bonewell 3 stls; Alana Zavala 4 stls.
OTHELLO 64, CLE ELUM 14: At Othello, Annalee Coronado hit three 3-pointers and led Othello with 19 points.
CLE ELUM — Santiago 0, DeWitt 2, Bator 0, Kretschman 4, Anderson 0, Singer 4, Glondo 2, Martin 0, Ellison 2.
OTHELLO — Annalee Coronado 19, Briana Andrade 15, Perez 8, Briana Andrade 15, Guzman 8, Garza 6, Pruneda 4, Veliz 4.
Cle Elum=6=3=0=5=—=14
Othello=26=17=9=12=—=64
Highlights: Kretschman 3 assts; Glondo 5 rebs.
BOWLING
CBBN
EASTMONT 4, WEST VALLEY 0
At Eastmont Lanes
Game scores: Eastmont 770-594, Eastmont 749-663, Eastmont 156-140, Eastmont 219-147.
WV highlights: Evka Ball 344 (209).
