MOSES LAKE — All-league setter Jansyn Carrizales collected 24 assists and added nine kills and nine digs to spark Sunnyside to a four-set victory at Moses Lake in CBBN volleyball Tuesday night.
Mackenzie Chambers and Emily Anderson combined for 41 digs as the Grizzlies prevailed 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-10.
Sunnyside moved to 3-2 in league and 5-2 overall and will host first-place Wenatchee next Tuesday.
Sunnyside highlights: Jadyn Muzzy 7 kills, 6 digs; Jansyn Carrizales 9 kills, 9 digs, 24 assists; Mackenzie Chambers 25 digs, 12-14 serving; Alyna Ramirez 7 kills, 5 digs; Alaina Morgan 2 kills; Erika Jonson 2 kills, 10 digs, 11 assists; Emily Anderson 3 kills, 16 digs, 12-13 serving; Lily Potter 3 kills; Natalie Quintero 2 digs.
---
WENATCHEE 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, the Panthers remained unbeaten in league at 3-0 with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-9 win. Up next for Davis is a crosstown match on Thursday at Eisenhower, which fell to Eastmont 25-5, 25-14, 25-12.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 5 kills, 8 digs; Litzy Carrillo 5 digs, 3 aces; Sally Gargus 2 digs, 2 ace, 6 assists; Kathleen Velazquez 2 aces.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, PROSSER 0: At East Valley, Myrisa Randolph's nine kills and nine assists led the Red Devils to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-11 win and upped their league mark to 2-1.
EV highlights: Myrisa Randolph 9 kills, 9 asst, 2 digs, 2 aces; Macy Taylor 20 digs, 1 ace, 8 pp; Elisabeth Williams 5 asst, 2 digs; Rachel Jensen 4 asst; Allison Heater 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Bryana Barry 3 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces, 9 pp; Emily Wright 2 kills 1 ace; Emma Gruenberg 1 kill, .5 blks; Maliyah Gordon 3.5 blks, 1 kill.
---
SELAH 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Selah, Ryenne Howell and Taylor Kieser combined for 20 kills and seven aces to propel the Vikings to a 25-18, 25-17, 27-25 victory.
Selah highlights: Lotte Steinbach 10-10 serving, 5 digs; Citlali Bautista 6 digs; Taylor Kieser 2 aces, 8 kills, 9 assists, 3 digs; Ryenne Howell 5 aces, 12 kills, 8 digs, 1 block; Mackenzie Pelson 1 ace, 13 digs; Madi McNett 4 kills, 1 block; Maddie Miller 1 ace, 19 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs; Livia Moore 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 1 block, 2 kills, 2 digs.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 8 kills, 6 blocks, 8 digs, 5 aces; Sienna Black 5 kills, 6 blocks.
---
EPHRATA 3, ELLENSBURG 2: At Ephrata, the Tigers outlasted sixth-ranked Ellensburg 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 25-27, 15-6 to become the league's lone remaining unbeaten. Abby Harrell piled up 34 kills in the five-setter.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 34 kills, 25 digs, 10 perfect passes; Reaghan Naboychik 7 kills, 6 digs; Parker Lyyski 5 kills, 3 aces; Kendall Steele 13 digs; Kacey Mayo 22 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Lilly Button 18 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Leah Drexler 13 pp, 32 digs, 2 aces; Alana Marrs 4 kills, 3 blocks; Sailor Walker 5 blocks.
---
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, WAPATO 0: At Zillah, Mayce Wofford served four aces to go with her 18 assists as the Leopards prevailed 25-10, 25-12, 25-17.
In a nonleague crossover, Connell bested Naches Valley 3-1.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 11-13 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 4 pp, 4 digs, 18 assists; Brynn Widner 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 11 kills, 12 pp, 5 digs; Mia Hicks 5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 pp; Bella Hernandez 9-10 serving, ace, 10 pp, 6 digs; Emma Flood 2 kills, 6 pp, 5 digs; Vanessa Chavez 13-13 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig, 6 assists; Kya Gonzales 19-21 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 7 pp, 9 digs; Madison Carlson 1 kill.
---
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 1: At La Salle, Kaylee Wheeler had five aces on 23-for-25 serving and added 12 kills and 14 perfect passes as the Lightning earned a 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16 win.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 23-25 serving, 5 aces, 3 blks, 12 kills, 14 perfect passes, 8 digs; Kathryn Snyder 7-9 serving, 18 assists, 5 digs; Tatum Marang 11-14 serving, 5 aces, 1 blk, 19 kills, 20 pp, 7 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 1 kill, 2 pp, 4 digs; Malia Wheeler 21-23 serving, 15 assists, 2 pp, 10 digs; Maddie Levesque 1 dig; Angeles Torres 15-16 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 9 pp, 3 digs; Bella Kanelopoulos 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 pp, 3 digs; Natalia Valladres 1 kill, 3 pp, 2 digs.
---
EWAC
GOLDENDALE 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Goldendale, Kennedy Berry's 17 digs and Gwen Gilliam's 13-for-14 serving with four aces sparked the Timberwolves to a 25-19, 25-6, 25-16 win.
In other league matches, Mabton swept Kittitas 3-0 and Cle Elum beat White Swan 3-1.
Highland highlights: Sydney Hakala 6 kills; Maddie Monson 46 assists; Autumn Hammett 2 digs, 2 blocks; Paisley Loyd 7 digs; Emma Lister 5 digs.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 11 kills, 12 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces; Taryn Rising 13-13 serving, 3 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs; Brook Blain 6 kills; Gwen Gilliam 13-14 serving, 4 aces, 5 digs, 4 kills; Kennedy Berry 10-10 serving, 17 digs, 5 assists; Brylee Mulrony 10-10 serving, 3 aces, 9 digs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, YAKAMA TRIBAL 0: At Yakama Tribal, the visitors prevailed 25-8, 25-7, 25-16 in Yakama Tribal's season opener.
YT highlights: Kalani Solomon 4 digs; G'Mewiin Mills 2 kills, 7 digs; Lecretia 4 digs; Tanisha George 3 assists, 2 digs, Bethany Scabbyrobe 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Tawnee Hunt 9 assists; Kadence Visaya 2 assists, Freida Buck 2 digs; Annie Heemsah 3 digs.
---
NONLEAGUE
GRANGER 3, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 0: At Granger, Jaylin Golob's six kills helped the Spartans prevail 25-23, 25-14, 25-12.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 12-13 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 10 digs, 6 pp; Hannah Valenzuela 16-17 serving, 4 kills, 10 digs, 11 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 2 blocks, 4 digs; Jaylin Golob 10-13 serving, 6 kills, 4 assists, 8 digs, 5 pp; Eliana Rios 10 digs, 12 pp; Alyssa Roman 8-8 serving, 5 assists, 3 digs, 3 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 6-6 serving, 8 digs, 8 pp; Marian Alaniz 10-12 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills; Amy Torres 2 digs.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
EASTMONT 2, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, Daisy Lopez's goal in the 26th minute kept the Cadets even with Eastmont until the final minute. Goalkeeper Sara Diehm made eight saves for Eisenhower, which will play at Davis on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In other league play, Wenatchee defeated Davis 4-0 and Moses Lake topped Sunnyside 7-0.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Kendall Flanagan (Kylee Matrychit), 11:00; 2, Ike, Daisy Lopez (Isabella Diehm), 26:00.
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Paige Fischer, 80:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (Ike) 8, Ali Tiechner (Ea) 3.
---
CWAC
SELAH 5, PROSSER 0: At Selah, Kennedy Cobb and Ashlyn Mordford knocked in two goals apiece to help the Vikings improve to 5-1 in league and 7-3 overall. Selah hosts second-place Ellensburg next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Selah, Kennedy Cobb (Adley Franklin), 9:00; 2, Selah, Ashlyn Morford (Allison Moultray), 15:00; 3, Selah, Morford (Madison Huri), 30:00; 4, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Moultray), 37:00.
Second half: 5, Selah, Cobb (Reiber), 71:00.
Saves: Alexis Grenz (S) 0, Sarah Russell (S) 1.
---
ELLENSBURG 4, GRANDVIEW 1: At Ellensburg, Anna Engeland and Dylan Philip scored two goals apiece as the Bulldogs moved to 4-1 in league and 6-1 overall with their sixth straight win.
---
OTHELLO 2, EAST VALLEY 0: At East Valley, the Huskies tallied a goal in each half and East Valley moved to 2-2 in league and 4-3 overall heading into a trip to Grandview on Thursday.
First half: 1, Othello, Nariaih Guzman, 6:00.
Second half: 2, Othello, Hailee Guzman, 65:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 3, Emi Pruneda (O) 11.
---
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 7, TOPPENISH 1: At Marquette Stadium, Marisa Badillo recorded a hat trick and added two assists to pace the Lightning.
In the West's other contest, Wapato downed Zillah 5-0.
First half: 1, La Salle, Ana Radillo, 14:00; 2, La Salle, Marisa Badillo (Ashley Mcllrath), 20:00; 3, La Salle, Badillo (Hailey Price), 37:00.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Brooke Gaytan (Badillo), 47:00; 5, La Salle, Badillo, 60:00; 6, La Salle, Talina White, 62:00; 7, La Salle, Radillo (M. Badillo), 70:00.
Saves: Toppenish 15, Talina White (LS) 0, Ashley Mcllrath (LS) 1.
---
EWAC
WARDEN 3, GRANGER 1: At Warden, Mireya Castro Carrasco's tally cut the margin to 2-1 for the Spartans in the 76th minute.
In other action, Cle Elum outlasted Goldendale 5-4 in a shootout and Mabton blanked Burbank 4-0.
First half: 1, Warden, Magaly Rangel, 18:00.
Second half: 2, Warden, Maribel Dominguez, 51:00; 3, Granger, Mireya Castro Carrasco (Joana Jaramillo), 76:00; 4, Warden, Quinn Erdmann, 79:00.
Saves: Dalia Quinonez (G) 7, Valerie Rodriguez (W) 1.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 14-15, DAVIS 0-0: At Kiwanis Park, Anika Garcia was 6-for-6 for the day with a triple, two home runs and six RBI for the Rams.
WV highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Mallory Seelig 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Haley Betterton 2-3, run RBI. Game 2: Garcia 3-3, 3b, HR, run, 4 RBI; Alexys Soptich 2-3, HR, 2 runs; Linnea Butler 1-3, 3b, 2 runs; Seelig 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Betterton 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Arnold 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Leah Stadler 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
