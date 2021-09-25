PORTLAND — Selah's Cooper Quigley recorded a career-best time for 5,000 meters while placing fourth in Saturday's 70-team Nike Portland cross country championships at Blue Lake Park.
Quigley clocked 15 minutes, 6 seconds in the Danner elite race, which was won by Mira Costa, Calif. Teammate Eric Swedin ran 16:07.
Quigley, who has the state's third-fastest 5K time, now prepares to face Kamiakin's Isaac Teeples next Saturday at the Sunfair Invitational. Teeples broke Jonas Price's course record on Saturday at the Bellevue Invitational, where he ran 14:55 on a flat and fast 5 K course.
Also at Bellevue, Eisenhower's Hannah Hilton timed 19:06 for 11th place in the fast flight. Teammate Aiden Waddle was the top local boy, placing 18th in 16:26 with East Valley's Nicolas Spencer one spot back.
---
BELLEVUE INVITATIONAL
At Lake Sammamish
BOYS
Fast-flight winner: Isaac Teeples (Kamiakin) 14:55 (5K). Local highlights: 18, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16:26; 19, Nicolas Spencer (EV) 16:35; 28, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:43; 39, Max Hutton (WV) 17:00.
GIRLS
Fast-flight winner: Samantha Wood (Post Falls) 17:12 (5K). Local highlights: 11, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 19:06; 20, Nicole Murdock (WV) 19:27; 21, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 19:33; 22, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 19:34.
---
CONNELL INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: Coeur d'Alene 34, Mt. Spokane 78, Sandpoint 80. Local: 11, Wapato 320; 14, Zillah 473; 17, Goldendale 504; 19, Grandview 521; 22, Toppenish 575.
Winner: Luke Zwiesler (MS) 16:31 (5K). Local highlights: 40, Xavier Acevedo (Wap) 19:00; 42, Isaac Call (Go) 19:04; 50, Tysen Reed (Z) 19:24; 54, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 19:32; 55, Jorge Morales (Gv) 19:32.
GIRLS
Team scores: Sandpoint 28, Coeur d'Alene 63, Mt. Spokane 103. Local: 7, Selah 182; 15, Zillah 366; 16, Toppenish 403; 19, White Swan 505.
Winner: Ara Clark (Sa) 20:16 (5K). Local highlights: 10, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 22:27; 23, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 23:15; 30, Crystal Colin (Wap) 23:39; 39, Yobi Ruark (Se) 24:09; 43, Isabella Escamilla (Se) 24:34.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 5, EISENHOWER 2: At West Valley, Kaitlyn Rudick scored two goals and added an assist for the Rams, who led 2-1 at the break.
West Valley moved to 2-2 in league and 3-2 overall and is off until hosting Eastmont on Saturday. Eisenhower (1-2, 1-3-1) hosts Eastmont on Tuesday.
First half: 1, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Mackenzie Kitt), 6:00; 2, WV, Jes Lizotte (Kitt), 16:00; 3, Ike, Isabella Diehm, 35:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Rudick (Gabby Kurtz), 46:00; 4, WV, Gigi Doucette (Bailey Steiner), 47:00; 5, WV, Kurtz (Rudick), 50:00; 2, Ike, Alyssa Lee, 54:00.
Saves: Eisenhower 7, Taylor Poor (WV) 5.
---
DAVIS 5, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Davis, senior Carly Mattson knocked in four goals — all within 11 minutes of play — as the Pirates moved to 1-1 league and 2-3 overall. Davis will travel to Wenatchee on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Vanessa Luck (Cindy Ruiz), 15:00; 2, Davis, Carly Mattson (PK), 30:00; 3, Davis, Mattson (Isabella Ruiz), 33:00; 4, Davis, Mattson, 40:00.
Second half: 5, Davis, Mattson (Evaline Galindo), 41:00.
Saves: Alexis Torres (D) 1, Isa Huante (D) 1, Sunnyside 3.
---
CWAC
SELAH 6, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Janae Hall tallied two goals and Allison Moultray had a goal and two assists as the Vikings (4-1 league, 6-3 overall) won their fourth straight.
First half: 1, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Allison Moultray), 22:00; 2, Selah, Moultray, 27:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Ashlyn Morford (Moultray), 47:00; 4, Selah, Janae Hall (Adley Franklin), 54:00; 5, Selah, Hall (Franklin), 61:00; 6, Selah, Madison Huri (Morford), 69:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 2, Sarah Russell (S) 1, Grandview 13.
---
ELLENSBURG 6, OTHELLO 0: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored a hat trick and Layne Rogel added two goals for the Bulldogs, who also benefited from an own goal. Ellensburg (3-1, 5-1) hosts Grandview on Tuesday.
---
NONLEAGUE
PROSSER 9, GRANGER 1: At Granger, Soleil Hoefer recorded a hat trick in the first 15 minutes as the Mustangs moved to 4-2 with a trip to Selah on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Prosser, Soleil Hoefer (Joslyn Garcia), 10:00; 2, Prosser, Hoefer (Viviana Alvarez), 11:00; 3, Prosser, Hoefer (Alvarez), 15:00; 4, Prosser, Sydney Gamache (Kate Hansen), 34:00; 5, Prosser, Emma Merrick (Leila Taylor), 35:00.
Second half: 6, Prosser, Abigail Jensen (Joslyn Garcia), 47:00; 7, Prosser, Garcia (Merrick), 53:00; 8, Prosser, Malli Rude (Tessa Halfmoon), 56:00; 9, Prosser, Halfmoon (Hoefer), 67:00; 10, Granger, Joana Jamarillo, 69:00.
---
OVERLAKE 4, LA SALLE 2: At Marquette Stadium, Marisa Badillo scored two goals for the Lightning with the second tally pulling La Salle into a 2-2 tie early in the second half.
First half: 1, Overlake, Maren MacDonald, 4:00; 2, La Salle, Marisa Badillo (Azul Ponce), 10:00; 3, Overlake, Debbie Mahler, 25:00.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Badillo (Olivia Alegria), 43:00; 5, Overlake, Siena Verprauskus, 50:00; 6, Overlake, MacDonald, 69:00.
Saves: Ashley Mcllrath (LS) 9, Audrey Gruben (O) 4.
---
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
BURLINGTON-EDISON 3, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, the second-ranked Tigers prevailed 25-9, 22-25, 25-8, 25-23 in their cross-state clash with No. 6 Ellensburg, which resumes CWAC play on Tuesday at Ephrata.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 16 kills, 12 digs, 5 perfect passes; Reaghan Naboychik 4 kills, 6 digs; Parker Lyyski 5 kills; Kendall Steele 8 digs; Kacey Mayo 18 assists, 8 digs; Lilly Button 12 assists, 7 digs; Leah Drexler 18 pp, 19 digs.
---
GOLDENDALE AT SHERIDAN: At Spokane, Sara Hiebert collected 25 kills and Kennedy Berry had 29 digs and four aces on 29-for-30 serving in five matches at the Sheridan Crossover tournament.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 24 pp, 23 digs, 42 assists, 22 kills, 3 blocks; Sara Hiebert 18 digs, 25 kills, 8 blocks; Taryn Rising 11 digs, 7 kills; Brook Blain 11 kills; Gwen Gilliam 24 pp, 14 digs; Kennedy Berry 29-30 serving, 4 aces, 32 pp, 29 digs, Audrey Hill 12 assists, 4 kills; Brylee Mulrony 28-30 serving, 3 aces, 16 digs.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
MUKILTEO INVITATIONAL
At Federal Way
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah 2:02.92, Ellensburg 2:17.03. 200 free: Addie Mitchell (Ike) 2:03.03, Faith Wersland (CE) 2:16.27. 200 IM: Katie Ramos (Se) 2:25.33, Elise Ozanich (Se) 2:46.35. 50 free: Izzy Vick (Se) 25.41, Gabby Young (Se) 28.62. 100 fly: Emily Holt (Ell) 1:12.36, Nova Ross (Ell) 1:23.43. 100 free: Izzy Vick (Se) 57.29, Anna Wersland (CE) 57.35. 500 free: Faith Wersland (CE) 6:17.06, Elise Ozanich (Se) 6:26.40. 200 free relay: Selah (Ramos 26.88) 1:51.11, Eisenhower (Mitchell 26.79) 2:03.58. 100 back: Addie Mitchell (Ike) 1:03.67, Anna Wersland (CE) 1:03.79. 100 breast: Gabby Young (Se) 1:22.14, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:24.32. 400 free relay: Ellensburg 4:32.31, Selah 4:37.62.
